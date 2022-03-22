Napa Valley College to appoint Torence Powell as new president, pending April board vote

A longtime community college leader in Sacramento is on track to become the next head of Napa Valley College, the institution announced this week.

Torence Powell will take the helm as NVC’s president and superintendent effective July 1, the two-year school said in a news release. Pending an April 14 vote by the NVC board to approve his contract, he would become the permanent replacement for Ron Kraft, who retired in November after nine years.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Powell, 41, has spent the last 12 years in the Los Rios Community College District, where he is currently associate vice chancellor for instruction, workforce and economic development. He previously served as Los Rios’ interim vice president for student access and online engagement, a role in which he led efforts to create pathways for students to earn degrees entirely by remote instruction, according to NVC.

Napa Valley College has been led since Kraft’s departure by Rob Frost, an interim leader who earlier served at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga and the City College of San Francisco.

In the college’s announcement, NVC trustee Jeff Dodd pointed to Powell’s long involvement in projects devoted to educational equity.

Rob Frost selected as interim president of Napa Valley College Rob Frost, whose higher education career spans more than 30 years, will lead Napa Valley College from Jan. 10 until a permanent head's expected selection in mid-2022.

“Dr. Powell is a transformative leader who will usher in a new era for Napa Valley College,” said Dodd. “His passion for educational excellence and commitment to serving students with strategies deeply rooted in equity and inclusion make him an outstanding choice to lead college into the future.”

According to NVC, Powell, who is Black, Native American and Latino, has served stints at the University of the Redlands as assistant director for diversity and inclusion, where he was an adjunct professor of environmental justice and involved students a Colorado River restoration project on his ancestral land, the Quechan reservation in Fort Yuma, Arizona.

Powell described his experiences as a first-generation community college student in Sacramento as the key to his career in education.

“As a former community college student and a first-generation college graduate, I have dedicated my career to student success – because that is my story, and I know what it means firsthand,” he said in the NVC announcement. “I am honored and excited to be selected as the next superintendent/president at Napa Valley College, which has a demonstrated commitment to student success. I look forward to working beside the talented and dedicated staff and faculty at NVC to continue this most important work of transforming our students’ lives.”