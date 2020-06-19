Napa Valley College to blend in-person and online learning this fall

“It may have a lot to do with students thinking, 'If I enroll in a four-year college but I'm not able to physically attend classes and I'll be doing it at home, wouldn't it make more sense to do that and get that education at my local community college?'" he said.

On-campus capacity in the fall will be determined by how much classroom seating must be removed to meet distancing requirements to slow the spread of coronavirus, as well as the extent to which various departments can move instruction online. NVC is avoiding the conversion of gyms, the student activity center and other non-traditional spaces into temporary classrooms, Dawson said.

Even if a sharp jump in coronavirus cases does not close down the NVC campus, the school still must accommodate students and faculty who don't yet feel safe enough to return because of health concerns for themselves or for household members, according to Charo Albarran, associate vice president for human resources.

“Everyone has personal concerns and we want to allow flexibility for anyone who's in a high-risk category, or taking care of people who are,” she said. “… We're aware we have students who want that face-to-face interaction. We have a lot of support to move to that (model) as much as we can, but also allow a variety of choices to our students to address social distancing.”

NVC plans to field most of its fall-season sports teams on schedule, but the men's and women's basketball seasons will be moved to the spring of 2021, said Dawson. The California Community College Athletic Association, of which NVC is a member, voted June 5 to shorten seasons to no more than three-quarters their normal length and eliminate statewide championships until California reaches the fourth and final stage of COVID-19 recovery, which would require a vaccine and widely available treatment for the virus.

