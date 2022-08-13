Napa Valley College to break ground on 588-bed student housing complex this month

After years of effort, Napa Valley College is breaking ground this month on a three-building, 588-bed student housing complex, set to open up for student use in fall 2024.

Known as River Trail Village, the project will be located at the north end of NVC’s main campus on Magnolia Drive. The complex is set to feature traditional dormitory rooms and apartments, and all of the units will be below market rate rent, according to a Napa Valley College press release.

Once the housing complex is built, Napa Valley College will be one of the few community colleges in California to offer student housing — only 11 of California’s 116 two-year schools currently offer it. But many of the schools, including nearby Santa Rosa Junior College, have been moving toward building such housing in recent years, an effort supported by the state through a $1.4 billion grant program, bolstered by this year’s state budget surplus, to expand student housing at California’s public colleges and provide greater access to it.

Napa Valley College is also a beneficiary of the state program. NVC officials recently announced the college was awarded a $31 million grant for the River Trail Village project. According to an NVC press release, that money will be used to help make housing at the college affordable for the greatest number of low-income students, who make up about 40% of the NVC student population.

More than a third of California college students struggle with housing insecurity in some way, which can serve as a major impediment to academic success, according to reporting from CalMatters, That number rises significantly when looking specifically at community college students. A 2019 statewide survey found 60% of California’s community college students experienced a form of housing insecurity, while roughly 20% had experienced homelessness in the past year.

NVC board trustee Kyle Iverson said the housing will help bring people into the college, and that the college is looking to do its part to provide affordable housing within the greater context of California’s housing crisis.

“The state grant funding we received was huge,” Iverson said. “I think that shows the direction of the college, being awarded that by the state. We’re one of the few community colleges that have been awarded the state money like that for housing.”

Trustee Michael Baldini said the board recognized the need for student housing back in 2016, and said he’s happy to see the project finally moving forward. He said the complex will also serve to house visitors to the college on-site. But the primary mission, he added, is to house students with children, given that a high number of Napa Valley College students are also parents.

Baldini spoke highly of the benefits a dorm experience can bring to students as it allows for social connections and the sharing of ideas.

Torence Powell, superintendent/president at Napa Valley College, noted in the press release that part of providing a comprehensive academic program is ensuring students have their basic needs met. Research has consistently shown the negative impact housing and food insecurity have on student success, he said

“We are fortunate to have a state legislature and a governor that recognize the need for affordable housing for college students, especially community college students who have been significantly impacted in the current housing crisis,” Powell said in the press release. “The true cost of attending college is more than tuition – add housing, food, transportation and textbooks to the mix – and students who cannot meet their basic needs such as shelter are most directly affected.”

Construction is starting following NVC Board of Trustees approval in June of a ground lease and coordination agreement with a nonprofit organization — National Campus and Community Development (NCCD)-Napa Valley Properties, LLC. — established specifically to provide tax-exempt bond financing for the project.

“Students are more likely to be successful and complete college when they live on campus, particularly when the on-campus experience builds learning relationships and encourages student engagement through the many student support programs Napa Valley offers,” Powell said in the press release. “Plus, our housing project will support college enrollment, recruitment and retention goals.”