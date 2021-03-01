Napa Valley College to break ground on campus housing this fall, aims for fall 2023 opening

“We still hear from students that here is a desire to have that face-to-face experience, and there are certain disciplines we teach that don’t lend themselves to an online environment,” he said. “… I think the pandemic, and the fact that (remote learning) was the only mode of instruction for some of our disciplines, has educated some to the benefits of online teaching – but not to extent that students will want a fully online experience going forward. Some will, but we already have students asking us when we’ll have in-person instruction available again.

“We have students who would like to work in Napa, live in Napa and attend classes in Napa. I don’t see a significant change in the number of students looking for that in-person instructional environment.”

The mix of housing types arose partly from research by The Scion Group, a student housing consultancy that worked with NVC on a survey to gauge demand for the project. The final result in Napa will reflect the needs of a student body that has broadened well beyond those commuting from their homes, according to Ann Volz, senior project executive for Scion.