Napa Valley College has announced it will open its two campuses Monday, after a closure Friday amid air pollution from the Butte County wildfire.
The reopening of NVC's main campus on Highway 221 and the Upper Valley Campus in St. Helena will take place "due to continued and current expectations of improved air quality," the college said in a statement Sunday night. Faculty, staff and students are asked to report to campus.
Smoke has blown westward into the Bay Area from the Camp Fire since it erupted Nov. 8 in rural Butte County, leading to record measurements of air pollution in the Bay Area.
Numerous North Bay schools have closed since last week, although NVC and Napa-area public schools did not shut down before Friday.
The Camp Fire has consumed more than 149,000 acres, incinerating most of the town of Paradise east of Chico. Seventy-six people had died in the wildfire as of Sunday, according to Cal Fire.