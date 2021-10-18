Napa Valley College to require COVID-19 vaccination for in-person activities starting in January

Trustee Elizabeth Goff, a teacher at American Canyon High School before her election to the NVC board three years ago, emphasized the need to keep students safe enough to return them to in-person learning as quickly as possible, with many of the college's courses still being taught online.

“This is a very sane and safe plan; it’s been proven that vaccination works, that masks work,” she said. “Let’s not go backwards. Online classes just don’t work for a lot of things; we need to keep our students in the classroom.”

“I can’t separate my job as a trustee and my other job as a public school teacher in this issue, because I think of my students who end up being your students, and their safety, as well as the safety of everyone who works at the college, is at stake here.”

Trustees received about a half-dozen emails opposing the vaccine mandate, including one in the name of “concerned employees” calling the requirement an infringement on personal liberty, medical privacy and religious freedom. “We are educators, not public health enforcers; it is a highly charged topic and cautionary patience is always better than a rushed emergency mandate that results in chaos and litigation,” the letter read, one of several questioning the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination.