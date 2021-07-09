Napa Valley College to require mask wearing in most indoor settings this fall

Even as California has relaxed mask-wearing requirements and other rules from the height of the coronavirus emergency, Napa Valley College will require students and faculty to cover their faces in most indoor spaces – except for selected activities for which masking is impractical – when classes resume next month.
The two-year community college’s board of trustees approved a set of safety rules this week for the fall semester that continues a conservative approach to handling the risk of COVID-19 spread, generally mandating the use of protective masks in indoor settings even for those inoculated against the disease. For certain musical, athletic and other programs in which facial coverings would interfere with basic activities, participants will be required to receive full vaccination in order to study or teach.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
The masking requirement is meant to strike “a balance of safety, student success and access” to coursework as NVC emerges from the lengthy period of online-only teaching forced upon it when the global pandemic swept into California and the U.S. in early 2020, said Ron Kraft, the school president and superintendent.
“It’s normalized and it’s not an unreasonable request to ask of people,” he said during the videoconferenced meeting, before all seven NVC trustees voted in favor of the safety plan. “And I think people are understanding of us trying to (strike a) balance on the safety issue.”
With significant numbers of people yet to receive vaccines, maintaining the mask-wearing habit ensures the college can safely make in-person instruction as widely available in the coming year as possible to those who have been denied in-person contact with professors and classmates for a year or more, added Kraft.
“Overarchingly, we were looking at student access,” he told trustees. “It’s critical that we don’t close the pipeline and that students can continue to go down their pipeline to progress. To me, that is paramount.”
Students in classes and activities requiring close contact will be able to go maskless during the actual instruction, but also must receive full vaccination to participate, according to the code detailed Thursday. When inside a campus building and not participating in such a course or program, students must cover their faces.
Come the fall semester, the college will keep to a mostly internet-based teaching model.
A full list of non-mask programs requiring vaccination was not immediately available, but NVC spokesperson Holly Dawson cited examples such as mechanical ventilation, musical theater and kickboxing, among others. School officials also pointed to activities such as the playing of wind instruments, which can involve heavier breathing and wider spread of bodily aerosols.
Sara Parker, NVC’s assistant superintendent for academic affairs, made clear that mask-wearing will be treated as the indoor rule this fall and that students will be expected to cover their faces unless attending a class in which vaccination is required.
“We want Romeo and Juliet to be able to kiss,” she said, referring to campus theater productions. “But the overarching expectation indoors is that they wear their masks, and that will apply to all students.”
NVC will recommend that all employees receive full COVID-19 vaccination, and managers will document the vaccination status of employees based on self-attestation, the guidelines state. Workers who have not received a vaccine or decline to say whether they have been inoculated will be required to wear masks indoors, unless they receive a special accommodation not to do so. The college also will provide N95 masks on request.
Visitors at NVC’s campus, whether vaccinated or not, also must wear face coverings inside all buildings this fall under the safety policy, campus police chief Amber Wade announced. In addition, audience members at meetings of the NVC board will be asked to wear masks, although trustees and college staff will be allowed to self-attest to vaccination. (Trustee Jennifer Baker announced Thursday that board meetings will be held in-person starting with the Aug. 12 session.)
Napa County officials say vaccines remain the best way to avoid the more contagious forms of COVID-19
The rule package also will require groups renting on-campus indoor spaces to sign waivers to ensure compliance with NVC’s safety guidelines.
On-campus signage will stay in place reminding people to wear face coverings and wash their hands as continued safeguards against infection.
NVC’s measured road back to face-to-face normalcy has stood in contrast both to California’s lifting of most remaining safety rules June 15 – including social distancing requirements and crowd-size limits in public places – and the awakening of elementary and secondary schools across Napa County.
For the 28 schools of the Napa Valley Unified School District, a hybrid of online and in-person teaching began in late October and was eventually expanded from two to four on-campus days per week, culminating with June high school graduations before live audiences. (NVUSD, which teaches more than 16,000 children and teenagers in Napa and American Canyon, plans a return to in-person and full-time instruction for most students when the new academic year begins Aug. 18.)
The college, by contrast, continued in 2020-21 with a largely online curriculum, and on May 29 held a socially distanced year-end celebration for the second consecutive year, combining drive-up diploma pickups with a virtual commencement program later in the day.
Photos: A look back at 2021 Napa County graduation celebrations
New Tech High School Class of 2021
New Tech High School Class of 2021
New Tech High School Class of 2021
New Tech High School Class of 2021
Calistoga Class of 2021
Calistoga Class of 2021
Calistoga Class of 2021
Calistoga Class of 2021
Justin-Siena High School Class of 2021
Justin-Siena High School Class of 2021
Justin-Siena High School Class of 2021
Justin-Siena High School Class of 2021
Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!
Vintage High School graduation
Vintage High School graduation
Vintage High School graduation
Vintage High School graduation
2021 Napa High Graduation
2021 Napa High Graduation
Napa High class of 2021
Napa High class of 2021
AmCan HS 2021 graduation
AmCan HS 2021 graduation
AmCan HS 2021 graduation
AmCan HS 2021 graduation
Napa Valley College graduation 2021
Napa Valley College graduation 2021
Napa Valley College graduation 2021
Napa Valley College graduation 2021
Megan Schweiger
Jayson Adkins
St. Helena High School graduation
Carter Dahline
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa firefighter finds new use for old fire hoses. He's turning them into art, and with a patriotic theme.
What killed Cookie and Penny, the Great Danes? A Napa family wants to find out.
Need free diapers? Free formula? How about free children's clothing? Expressions of Hope in Napa can help.
The Napa school district boosts reserves for 2021-22 as continued enrollment shrinkage looms in the coming years.
Napa County home prices dipped slightly in May, but inventory is low and multiple offers are common.
Sophie Grech has treasured memories of taking her niece Kayleigh Slusher to Camille Park in Napa.
Ace & Vine says economic conditions require longer hours. Napa is considering the idea.
40 years ago, Napan Bob Swan painted fantastical murals hidden inside Napa State Hospital. Get a rare look inside.
Bart O’Brien likes to take to the skies in one of his "gyrocopters," enjoying the "low and slow" rides over the Bay Area.
Napa County is considering whether vineyards along Highway 29 near American Canyon should become industrial lands.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com