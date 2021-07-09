Napa Valley College to require mask wearing in most indoor settings this fall

With significant numbers of people yet to receive vaccines, maintaining the mask-wearing habit ensures the college can safely make in-person instruction as widely available in the coming year as possible to those who have been denied in-person contact with professors and classmates for a year or more, added Kraft.

“Overarchingly, we were looking at student access,” he told trustees. “It’s critical that we don’t close the pipeline and that students can continue to go down their pipeline to progress. To me, that is paramount.”

Students in classes and activities requiring close contact will be able to go maskless during the actual instruction, but also must receive full vaccination to participate, according to the code detailed Thursday. When inside a campus building and not participating in such a course or program, students must cover their faces.

A full list of non-mask programs requiring vaccination was not immediately available, but NVC spokesperson Holly Dawson cited examples such as mechanical ventilation, musical theater and kickboxing, among others. School officials also pointed to activities such as the playing of wind instruments, which can involve heavier breathing and wider spread of bodily aerosols.