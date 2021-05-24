 Skip to main content
Napa Valley College to stage remote graduation, drive-up diploma ceremony May 29
Commencement

Napa Valley College to stage remote graduation, drive-up diploma ceremony May 29

Napa Valley College
Despite falling rates of coronavirus infection and a steady increase in vaccinations, Napa Valley College will celebrate this year’s graduating class in a safely distanced way — and keep up a largely internet-based teaching model in the fall.

The two-year community college has announced a socially distanced graduation ceremony for Saturday, forgoing a mass gathering of its new degree holders before an audience of family and friends. Instead, departing students will receive their diplomas and pose for photographs starting at 10 a.m. during a three-hour drive-up event, witnessed by a single carload of guests per graduate — a format used by local high schools last year in the early months of the pandemic that shut down campuses for months.

Later that day at about 5 p.m., NVC will present an online version of its traditional commencement, with college leaders and other speakers congratulating graduates in prerecorded segments, according to spokesperson Holly Dawson. Scheduled speakers will include Superintendent Ronald Kraft and U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena and the ceremony will include traditional elements like a valedictorian’s speech and a student performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“In 2020 we did a graduation celebration video” — centered on snippets of congratulations to last year’s graduates — “because the COVID interruption came so late in the year. This year is more of a formal and traditional commencement celebration, with people in full regalia; it’s just on video,” Dawson said.

Graduates entering the NVC campus off Highway 221 will first check in, using a pre-printed pass, at a station outside the Performing Arts Center at the north end of the college. Another station provides a photo booth for students to pose with family members, receive gift boxes and buy accessories such as flowers and leis.

Next, a graduate’s family or friends will drive south to a second check-in point, where only the student will leave the vehicle to have his or her pass scanned again. Afterward, graduates will continue to a main stage to receive their diploma covers and appear in two photos as they walk and exit the stage — an individual picture and an image with the NVC president.

Family members must stay in their vehicle, but can slowly follow their student and take pictures from the vehicle.

NVC’s choice of a largely virtual ceremony with limited face-to-face contact marks a sharp contrast with the moves by local high schools to revive the stadium-based celebrations that were canceled in the spring of 2020, when the spread of COVID-19 led Napa County and communities across the U.S. to shut down virtually all events with mass audiences.

The Napa Valley Unified School District has announced graduation events for June 14-16 at its football stadiums in Napa and American Canyon, although at limited capacity and with entry restricted to family members living in California. Spectators also are required to complete a self-screening for disease symptoms and wear masks.

According to Oscar De Haro, NVC’s vice president for student affairs, the decision to stick with a limited-contact event was driven by earlier state guidance for colleges that did not yet reflect the relaxation of capacity and physical distancing rules the state has said will likely take effect June 15.

The statewide changes follow the fall-off in coronavirus infections to their lowest levels in nearly a year, as well as the federal approval of three COVID-19 vaccines. In Napa County, the 38 new infections reported last week were the fewest since June 2020.

As of Tuesday, however, California’s COVID-19 informational website still linked to a set of guidelines from late September calling on colleges and universities to limit event size and classroom occupancy according to their place on the state’s four-level scale of viral spread. With Napa County on the second most lenient orange tier, student attendance would be limited to 50% of a classroom’s regular capacity.

“When the decision was pondered in October, things were so uncertain that we did not want to promote something we could not deliver, as much as we wanted it,” De Haro said Wednesday.

About 260 graduates had confirmed their appearance in the drive-up diploma ceremony as of Wednesday, De Haro reported. NVC is awarding degrees to 715 students who completed their studies this spring, or during the 2020 summer and fall sessions.

NVC will continue its social distancing policies when classes resume in the fall, offering about 30% of the semester’s courses in person and the rest online, according to Sara Parker, assistant superintendent for academic affairs. Much of the on-campus instruction will focus on fields like health-care occupations in which hands-on training or laboratories are a necessity, she said.

As with the Class of 2021’s graduation, NVC’s fall session will be shaped by the stricter safety guidance that was still in effect earlier in the pandemic when the college began planning ahead — and also by the more flexible schedules taken up by those balancing jobs, families and studying from home.

“Once students enroll in an online class, especially an asynchronous class (not led by a professor in real-time), they can commit to their own work schedule, to their own children’s school pickup and drop-off times,” Parker said Wednesday. “If we suddenly changed it to in-person on Monday afternoons, you can imagine what it might do to the commitments of that student in her life — driving to campus, her job hours, the family care commitments. We know our students have had a lot of disruption in their lives already; we did not want to do that to our students. We wanted to create a schedule that they could commit to.”

Furthermore, she added, uncertainty about when colleges can again fill classrooms to pre-COVID capacity has led NVC, in many cases, to lean toward serving more students online over teaching a fraction of them face to face.

“When we have to schedule in-person classes at only 50% capacity, a 50-person class now can hold only 25,” said Parker. “We don’t want to inhibit access to education for those other 25 students; we’ll offer it online to ensure that all those 50 spots are available.”

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

