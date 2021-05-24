Napa Valley College to stage remote graduation, drive-up diploma ceremony May 29

About 260 graduates had confirmed their appearance in the drive-up diploma ceremony as of Wednesday, De Haro reported. NVC is awarding degrees to 715 students who completed their studies this spring, or during the 2020 summer and fall sessions.

NVC will continue its social distancing policies when classes resume in the fall, offering about 30% of the semester’s courses in person and the rest online, according to Sara Parker, assistant superintendent for academic affairs. Much of the on-campus instruction will focus on fields like health-care occupations in which hands-on training or laboratories are a necessity, she said.

As with the Class of 2021’s graduation, NVC’s fall session will be shaped by the stricter safety guidance that was still in effect earlier in the pandemic when the college began planning ahead — and also by the more flexible schedules taken up by those balancing jobs, families and studying from home.