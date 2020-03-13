Napa Valley College to suspend classes briefly, move online next week

Napa Valley College said Friday that it would suspend classes March 16-18, and resume classes online only on March 19.

Although there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus known as Covid-19 in Napa County at the moment, the college's decision is part of an effort to prevent widespread transmission of the disease should it appear in the county, President Ron Kraft told students and staff in a letter.

"As public health recommendations shift to include mitigation of transmission, we are proactively taking steps to allow for the continuation of teaching and learning by moving to online instruction," he wrote. "Please know that the main campus will remain open and in operation during this time."

Colleges and universities across the state have made similar moves to offer classes online and many are asking students in dorms to go home to avoid creating hotspots for the virus.

Napa County public school districts have cancelled sports and events, such as theatrical performances, but as of Friday afternoon, none had decided to close.

