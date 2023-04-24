Napa Valley College transfer students who meet specific requirements will have guaranteed admission to Sonoma State University starting in fall 2023, the college announced in a statement Thursday.

"It allows students to be intentional and deliberate in their classes and decisions while they are with us," said NVC Superintendent Torence Powell. "It minimizes the potential gap that happens when a student doesn't know where they want to go, when students may end up delaying their transfer or going back to work full-time and not following through with their educational dreams."

Alex Guerrero, interim vice president for student affairs, said that the University of California system offers guaranteed admission to their students, but not the California State University system.

SSU is one of the schools that many NVC students transfer to and is located only 45 miles away from NVC, he said.

"Data show that it will positively impact, in particular, our DI (disproportionally impacted) students – our Black, indigenous, Hispanic students – to be guaranteed a spot at a CSU so close to us," said Guerrero.

During the 2022-23 school year, 51 NVC students enrolled at SSU. Guerrero, in the release, said he aims to double that number by creating pipelines from high schools to community colleges, from community colleges to universities, and from universities back to communities as leaders.

Elias Lopez, senior associate vice president for strategic enrollment at Sonoma State, explained the details during a recent NVC trustee meeting.

He noted that interested students should plan to complete an associate degree for transfer at NVC. Students will need to have completed at least 60 units with a 2.0 GPA, and the guarantee applies to all SSU majors except nursing, psychology, sociology, and criminal justice, which are impacted by over-enrollment.

The commitment from SSU includes scholarships of $2,000 each for 24 NVC students to attend SSU in fall 2023.

"We will be reaching out to our Napa County high school students, from Calistoga to American Canyon, to let them know about this exciting new program," said Guerrero. "We want them to know that a college education at the university level is available and attainable."

Interested students can contact NVC's Transfer Center at 707-256-7333 or visit napavalley.edu.

