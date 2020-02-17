Napa Valley College has withstood an earthquake and sheltered people fleeing wildfires. Now its leaders are building a plan to deal with a new kind of disruption – a planned one.
Board members at the two-year institution last week weighed a strategy for coping with the public safety power shutoffs imposed by Pacific Gas & Electric Co. last fall – deliberate outages meant to reduce the risk of windblown wires sparking devastating firestorms, but that left millions of Californians in the dark for days.
NVC’s preparations for PG&E’s pre-emptive blackouts will begin as soon as the utility announces the possibility of shutdowns days in advance, but will remain flexible enough for the main Napa campus to close fully, open only some buildings, or accommodate an emergency shelter for evacuees, according to Ken Arnold, the former campus police chief advising the school on its revised plan.
Coping with such wide-ranging power cuts will require a new kind of thinking about emergencies, different from the response to sudden catastrophes like quakes and fires, said Arnold, who now works with Napa County’s Office of Emergency Services.
“We live in a world where we now have scheduled emergencies,” he told the NVC board. “We used to have fires and earthquakes as emergencies; now we’re scheduling our emergencies.”
According to Arnold, NVC’s response should begin when PG&E first announces the possibility of a planned outage, usually 48 hours before it happens – a time for school leaders to learn if the campus will be affected, then notify students and faculty.
The college also should look into alternate teaching spaces and methods, and consult with its vendors about supplying food, fuel, power and lighting in an emergency, according to a 13-page document on the plan.
Twenty-four hours before a scheduled shutoff, NVC can again notify the campus community while developing a detailed action plan and situation report, according to the document. More specific notifications to students and staff would follow 12 hours before a shutdown, along with a final assessment of the Napa campus’s ability to function and whether to open an emergency operations center on campus.
A key focus once power is cut off to NVC will be to keep up essential housekeeping needs like backup lighting, cooling and battery charging centers, and enhanced security. The plan then calls for at least a 12-hour wait after electricity is restored to prepare for reopening if the entire campus is blacked out.
What sets planned shutoffs apart from the natural disasters that have either closed down NVC – or forced it to transition from school to refuge – is the difficulty in knowing, with certainty, if and when the college will be blacked out, Arnold said later Thursday.
“The difficulty (in October) was that PG&E was very non-specific” in its early alerts, he said, referring to online maps that showed broad swaths expected to lose power, even when some neighborhoods ultimately were not affected. “For our planning purposes, we’re asking, ‘Are we in the shutoff or are we not in the shutoff?’”
Ultimately, most of the main campus off Highway 221 remained functional during PG&E’s protective blackouts, although classes had to be moved out of an area near Streblow Drive at the south end of campus where power was cut. Arnold described the facilities most vulnerable to a planned shutdown as those at NVC’s south side, including the viticulture, visual arts and digital design graphics buildings.
NVC’s revised strategy also calls for clarifying when air pollution – like the dense and irritating smoke produced by the 2017 North Bay firestorms and Butte County’s Camp Fire a year later – may lead school officials to curtail or cancel classes and activities. The report recommends that the college president and his cabinet plan a response when the air quality index, a measure of soot and particulates, exceeds 150, a level that can affect healthy people as well as the infirm.
At surrounding public schools, smoke from the 2018 Butte County fire did not immediately trigger closures, despite an index that reached 161. The Napa Valley Unified School District initially rolled back outdoor activities while keeping schools open, although it eventually canceled a school day before the week-long Thanksgiving vacation – eight days after the fire erupted in Paradise Nov. 8. (NVUSD officials cited the difficulty to families of finding child care as a reason to avoid a longer shutdown.)
By contrast, the October 2017 blazes in Napa and Sonoma counties led to a two-week school cancellation across Napa County, where the pollution index peaked at 378 – a level considered hazardous to the whole population. according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.