Napa Valley College's summer classes offered online

Napa Valley College will open general registration for its summer session on May 20, with priority registration beginning May 5. Classes begin the week of June 8 and run through July 16 for six-week classes and July 30 for eight-week classes.

Due to the current shelter-at-home order and social distancing protocols, all summer classes will be offered online.

“We are committed to providing as much flexibility as possible during the continuing shelter-at-home order imposed by the County,” said NVC superintendent/president Ron Kraft. “This is a challenging time for students, and we have determined that the best way to create that flexibility is to offer our summer session with classes online. This will help students stay on track and continue their progress until the order is lifted.”

The summer session offers an opportunity for anyone to take a course – whether a current student looking to get ahead or a member of the community wanting to hone job skills or explore a personal interest. It is also a good time to get English and math requirements completed.