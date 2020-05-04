Napa Valley College's summer classes offered online

Napa Valley College will open general registration for its summer session on May 20, with priority registration beginning May 5. Classes begin the week of June 8 and run through July 16 for six-week classes and July 30 for eight-week classes.
Due to the current shelter-at-home order and social distancing protocols, all summer classes will be offered online.
“We are committed to providing as much flexibility as possible during the continuing shelter-at-home order imposed by the County,” said NVC superintendent/president Ron Kraft. “This is a challenging time for students, and we have determined that the best way to create that flexibility is to offer our summer session with classes online. This will help students stay on track and continue their progress until the order is lifted.”
The summer session offers an opportunity for anyone to take a course – whether a current student looking to get ahead or a member of the community wanting to hone job skills or explore a personal interest. It is also a good time to get English and math requirements completed.
A large selection of introductory classes including accounting, criminal justice, sociology, cultural anthropology, photography and social media will be offered this summer. There are also LGBT education, law enforcement, theater production, public speaking and fitness classes. New this summer, Napa Valley College has partnered with Forbes Travel Guide to launch new hospitality training certifications.
All student services and resources – including math tutoring, English tutoring, financial aid and counseling – are available online to students during the shelter-at-home order. The College’s Food Basket program also continues to operate for drive-through grocery pick-up for NVC students.
Certificates prepare students for entry-level work and/or supplement their skills for job advancement opportunities. Students can often earn a certificate in one year or less. Degree programs prepare students for a career and/or transfer to a bachelor’s degree program. Students can choose classes from the schedule of courses online at bit.ly/nvcsummer2020.
High school seniors planning to attend Napa Valley College in fall 2020 with a major in a STEM-related field, are invited to participate in the virtual STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering or Math) Summer Bridge program July 20-30.
During the 10-day program, students will be introduced to concepts in chemistry, math, physics, engineering, geology and biology, and learn how these disciplines interrelate in the classroom during lab experiments and while on virtual fieldtrips. Participants will benefit from a virtual counseling class which will provide an overview of student success and student leadership activities as well as career opportunities. Visit bit.ly/NVC-STEM to learn more.
Napa Valley College and NapaLearns is offering a week-long summer CyberCamp in June and a month-long CyberSecurity competition in July for middle and high school students with little or no cybersecurity experience. The camp features five days of introductory and advanced cybersecurity training, and campers will learn about cyber hygiene, ethics, systems administration, security audits and network forensics. Visit baycyber.net to learn more.
Federal Pell Grants are now year-round, and eligible students can receive up to $6,195 in a given year. During the summer, eligible students need to register for at least six eligible credits and submit a Summer Pell Grant Request form to be considered for the additional award. The amount of the grant is determined by the expected family contribution, and the number of credits a student is registered for. Grants do not need to be repaid as long as the student completes their classes and maintains Financial Aid Satisfactory Academic Progress.
All Admissions and Records forms and financial aid forms are available online. The Napa Valley College Welcome Center is a "one-stop shop" providing easy access to resources and departments, such as Admissions & Records, Financial Aid, and the Transfer & Career Center. Visit bit.ly/NVCwelcome, email WelcomeCenter@napavalley.edu or call 707-256-7215.
