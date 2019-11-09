Editor's note: This story has been updated with the correct time for the Napa observances.
Organizers in Napa, American Canyon, Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga are preparing a variety of ceremonies for the Veterans Day weekend to honor those who have served in the U.S. military.
Monday’s observance will mark the 100th anniversary of President Woodrow Wilson’s signing of the proclamation that created what originally was called Armistice Day, one year after the conclusion of World War I in 1918.
Napa
Napa’s American Legion Post 113 will organize its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Monday, at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, Third and Main Streets, according to post Commander Robin Mueller.
A luncheon for those attending the ceremony is scheduled for noon at Post 113, 1240 Pearl St. in Napa.
American Canyon
American Canyon will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday in the Community Center Gym, at 100 Benton Way.
The keynote speaker will be Ann Marie Carrizales, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a military police officer and became the first woman to represent the Marines on the amateur boxing circuit. In 2013, while serving with Stafford (Texas) Police in suburban Houston, Carrizales was shot while stopping a vehicle occupied by reported gang members but survived and helped make three arrests in connection to the attack, American Canyon said in a news release.
The event will include a presentation of colors, a slate of guest speakers and live music, and refreshments will be served.
Yountville
On Monday, the Veterans Home of California will welcome to the public to its Veterans Day ceremony, which will take place at Grant Hall in the Member Services building. The observance will be held from 10 to 11 a.m.
Calistoga
In Calistoga, American Legion Post 231 will celebrate Monday on Veterans Day with an observance at the Veterans Memorial in Logvy Community Park, 1745 Washington St.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., and will honor military veterans while also marking the 100th anniversary of the American Legion’s founding and the 10th anniversary of the Calistoga Veterans Memorial.
St. Helena
A Veterans Day Remembrance Time was to be held at 3 p.m. Friday at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., with a reception with light refreshments will follow the gathering.
Napa County
Former and active-duty service members are entitled free day use of Bothe-Napa Valley State Park on Veterans Day, according to the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District.
In addition, free day use at the recreation area between St. Helena and Calistoga will be available to all visitors Friday, Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving.
For more information, call 707-942-4575 or email info@napavalleystateparks.org
With reports from Weekly Calistogan editor Cynthia Sweeney and St. Helena Star editor David Stoneberg.