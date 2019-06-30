Across the Napa Valley, the Fourth of July will be marked by holiday activities that will include parades, outdoor festivals and after-dark fireworks to celebrate the 243rd birthday of the United States.
Napa
A morning parade, evening festival and nighttime fireworks show will mark Independence Day in downtown Napa.
Leading off the holiday celebrations will be the annual Fourth of July parade, produced by the Napa Sunrise Chapter of Rotary International. The theme of this year’s event is “Celebrating the American Dream” and Oscar De Haro, assistant superintendent at Napa Valley College, will serve as grand marshal.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Second and Wilson streets, then progress east on Second, south onto Brown Street and then west to Third Street before ending at the intersection with School Street.
An announcing and review booth will be placed at the Third-Coombs Street crossing, and parade entrants will be eligible for a President’s Trophy and honorable mentions, according to Michael Murray of the Sunrise Rotary group. As of Wednesday, 50 local organizations planned to sponsor floats in the Napa procession.
Napa radio stations KVON-AM and KVYN-FM will broadcast the parade live.
For more information on the Napa parade, contact Murray at (707) 656-9223 or visit napa4thofjulyparade.com.
Festivities resume at 5 p.m. with a city-sponsored festival in the Oxbow Commons Park at 1268 McKinstry St. featuring live music, food, and a Kids Zone with carnival games and other family activities. A selection of food, beer and Napa Valley wine will be featured on McKinstry Street.
The holiday will culminate in Napa Lights the Valley, the fireworks display that will begin at 9:30 p.m. Viewing areas will be available at the Commons as well as the First Street bridge, Veterans Memorial Park and Main and Third streets, and the Riverfront Green at Soscol Avenue and Third Street.
Festival parking will be available at the city-owned lot at Pearl and West streets and at downtown garages. Due to increased traffic, festival-goers are encouraged to ride bicycles to the July Fourth celebration, and the Napa County Bicycle Coalition will offer free valet bike parking to those arriving on two wheels.
Due to the noise and the expected size of crowds, no pets other than service animals will be allowed at the festival or fireworks display.
For Napa festival and fireworks information, contact Pete Hangen at (707) 257-9529 or phangen@cityofnapa.org, or visit Napa Parks and Recreation Services on Facebook.
Local boaters also will take to the Napa River on Thursday afternoon for the annual Fourth of July Boat Parade, featuring members of the Napa Valley Yacht Club and the Ohana Wa’a Outrigger Canoe Club.
Boaters will leave the Yacht Club at 12:30 p.m. and head south to the River Park channel at about 1:15, then turn north to return to the Yacht Club around 1:45 before continuing upriver and arriving in downtown Napa between 2:30 and 3 p.m., according to Yacht Club member Raylene Thompson.
American Canyon
July Fourth festivities in American Canyon will extend from the morning until past sunset Thursday, with a pancake breakfast followed by a patriotic parade, outdoor festival and fireworks exhibition.
The holiday pancake breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Club at 60 Benton Way, and is organized by Boy Scouts of America Troop 7062. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and $20 for families, with no limit on the number of family members.
An Independence Day parade with the theme “Celebrating America’s Heroes” will start at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Elliott and Kimberly drives, and will end at Community Park II at 20 Benton Way. Parade entrants can win awards for first, second and third place, best dance group and best classic car.
American Canyon’s July Fourth festival kicks off at noon at Community Park II and continues until 9:30 p.m. Activities will include a flag-raising ceremony, children’s games, food vendors and live entertainment, as well as an open swim at the Phillip West Aquatic Center from 1:15 to 4 p.m.
The fireworks spectacular in American Canyon will begin at 9:30 p.m., with viewing at Community Park II. Visitors are advised to arrive early to reserve prime viewing spots and to bring blankets, chairs and coats.
Also Thursday, the American Canyon Community & Parks Foundation will host its fourth annual Fireworks Hike. Participants will meet at 8 p.m. at the Newell Open Space Trailhead at Newell Drive and Donaldson Way East, then hike a half-mile to a viewing area with a high elevation allowing hikers to watch pyrotechnics from American Canyon, Vallejo, Crockett and Marin County.
Hikers are advised to bring a flashlight, insect repellent, warm clothing, chairs, blankets, water and a camera.
Families are invited but children must be supervised at all times. Suggested donations are $5 per person or $10 per family. For more information, email info@acparks.org.
Yountville
Yountville is presenting a fireworks display to mark Independence Day, with fireworks to be launched from the corporation yard on the west side of town. The show will begin at dusk, around 9:15 p.m.
Spectators are invited to watch the pyrotechnics from the driving range of Vintners Golf Club at 7901 Solano Ave. Blankets and chairs will be allowed, but no other parts of the course will be open to the public.
The Yountville Trolley will operate a special July Fourth call-for-service from 7 to 11 p.m. before and after the fireworks event. No pickups or drop-offs will be available west of Highway 29 after 9:30 p.m. – shortly after the show begins – and those needing service after 9:30 must walk to Washington Street east of the freeway to request a pickup, according to the town Parks and Recreation department.
No public activities are planned for the Fourth of July on the Veterans Home campus west of downtown Yountville, according to Joshua Kiser, spokesperson for the state-owned retirement community. There will limited designated parking for the public, but no designated viewing areas for the town’s fireworks, he said
For more information, contact Yountville Parks and Recreation director Samantha Holland at (707) 944-8712 or sholland@yville.com.
St. Helena
The city of St. Helena will begin its Fourth of July celebrations with the second annual decorated bike parade on Thursday.
Participants and their patriotic bicycles should meet on Starr Avenue at Harvest Lane at 4:45 p.m., where Popsicles will be handed out as the group gathers. The parade will begin at 5 p.m., making its way down Hunt Avenue to Lyman Park for the 12th annual Independence Day Concert by the Saint Helena Community Band.
The concert will be a broad mix of popular tunes, rock ’n’ roll, Latin and patriotic music, including familiar Sousa marches. It kicks off at 5:30 p.m., accompanied by root beer floats donated by the A&W restaurant in St. Helena. The band, a nonprofit organization founded in 2007 by the film director Francis Ford Coppola, draws local musicians, young and old, to perform free community concerts.
After the concert at Lyman Park, people should make their way to Crane Park, where the evening celebrations will be held, including the fireworks show.
Attendees can claim their viewing spots on the West Baseball Field at Crane Park or St. Helena Primary School Field as early as 6:30 p.m. There will be food, beer and wine available from 6:30 to 9 p.m., provided by local nonprofits. In addition, family-friendly lawn games and competitions will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., accompanied by live music on the ball field. The fireworks show will begin at about 9:30 p.m.
Calistoga
The Napa County Fair Association will host Calistoga’s annual Independence Day celebration on Thursday with a parade, carnival, food, games, music, golf ball drop, and fireworks after dark.
The day kicks off with the 86th annual July Fourth annual parade at 11 a.m., with floats, dancers, horses and more, traveling down Cedar Street, Lincoln Avenue and Fair Way.
After the parade, spectators can follow the New Beats Brigade marching band entryway to the Star-Spangled Social at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. The carnival will open at noon with food, games and live music. The event will feature watermelon eating contests, an ice cream “churnament,” and more.
At 6 p.m. spectators can make their way into the grass infield to claim their picnic and fireworks viewing grounds. Participants can bring picnic baskets or grab a meal from one of the many food trucks. Fireworks will launch at dark.
The event is made possible by Celebrate! Napa Valley, the former Napa County Fair Association.
The parade is free, but for the fairgrounds event, admission is $20 per person in advance, $25 per person at the door, $15 for children ages 6 to 17 and free for those 5 and younger. Tickets are available at celebratenapavalley.org/p/events/social.