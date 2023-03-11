A dancing “devil.” Sunflowers. Butterflies and fruit trees. Vineyards. A bucking horse and a family farm. Chips and salsa. The list goes on.

More than 400 pieces of new and original art are now on display at the Napa County Historical Society and the St. Helena Historical Society.

Yet this isn’t work created by a famous painter or textile artist.

It was made by locals.

Over the past three years Latino community members from American Canyon to Calistoga have produced 403 quilt (or colcha) squares, capturing the culture through icons, color and statement.

Through the artistic expression is “making visible a heritage that is so important to all Napa.”

The first-of-its-kind exhibit is a project of the Latino Heritage Committee of the Napa County Hispanic Network, with resident Mexican artist Arleene Correa Valencia.

It is called Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads.

This past October the individual squares were installed inside the Napa County and St. Helena Historical Societies. About 300 are displayed in Napa, and about 100 in St. Helena.

Some of the artists remain anonymous or provided only a first name. A number shared personal memories and feelings.

“In honor of my mother, I made for her the flag of Puerto Rico,” wrote one colcha artist, Gliselle Chavez-Sieffert. “‘Isla del Encanto.’ Land of enchantment,” she added.

“In the quilt scene there’s a woman in nature,” wrote participant Eileen Rivera. “The Latinx community respects the environment, animals, and plants. There’s also a folktale element to the square, which further unveils our relationship to the world and environment.”

Nancy Rivera explained her choice for her colcha square.

“All the colorful fabric made me think about all the colorful dresses and the importance of dressing up for special holidays/church in the Latin culture,” Rivera wrote. “I wanted to celebrate the colors and uniqueness of our culture and share something colorful and happy from our community.”

His quilt block “represents my love of Latino music and its entry into the hip hop category,” explained student K. Moore-Jordan.

“My design is inspired by the state of Guerrero, Mexico,” wrote colcha designer Berenice Posada. “I was born in a town with a very beautiful climate that is always sunny, with green trees, flowers, butterflies, and a large assortment of fruit and other trees.”

Daniela C., another student, wrote that her quilt square “represents both sides of my family showing what they would do to earn money. On the right is an apple which shows that when my mom was 8 years old she started picking apples in Yakima, Washington. On the left it is a Mexican dessert that is a concha. My dad and his 11 brothers would work for a bakery and would make them. Now he owns a bakery and the pastries. Now in 2021 my mom and dad own a bakery.”

“My quilt square is of a bucking horse,” explained student Daniel M. “I used this design because I have a ranch here in Napa. I have a horse and I am taming it to be a riding horse.”

Student Chelsy C. explained her choice of design. “My quilt square is about chips and salsa. I made this because my family loves to try new recipes. I decided to make this piece of quilt to represent my family.”

“My quilt square represents a diablo,” wrote student Sabastian E. S. “My parents grew up in Oaxaca,”

he wrote. “Once I saw them dance. That’s when I knew I wanted to be a diablo. My mom’s side of the family is a diablo mask in a heart. My dad works at a vineyard. I put vines covering the diablo mask to represent my dad’s side.”

“Latinos unidos, amigas forever,” wrote Connie Diaz, another contributor.

Debbie Alter-Starr is the co-chair and Hilos Visibles quilt project coordinator.

“I know the power of art for the people who make it and who see it – how it reaches into other parts of our brains and our hearts,” wrote Alter-Starr, who is also a clinical social worker. “This matters a lot more than people may realize. Sometimes what starts with art creates an opening for a conversation about personal history in unexpected and fresh ways that surprise even the person creating the art.”

Alter-Starr said she especially appreciated that he art featured in this exhibit is often multigenerational.

She sat with people as they created their art in places such as the community room of a low income housing development in Napa, at a Día de la Familia event hosted by the Farm Workers Foundation, at the Catholic Church in St. Helena and at Meet Me in the Street in American Canyon.

“My favorite memories and photos are the ones of parents and/or grandparents working with children on a square together or side by side, having conversations, sometimes the adult hand on the child’s hand to help press a piece of fabric onto the square to make it stick,” she wrote.

“We also had a number of neurodiverse individuals participate in this activity and creating art made it accessible to some of them in ways that written storytelling or recordings would not have been accessible,” she noted.

Sheli Smith, the executive director of the Napa County Historical Society, said the exhibit represents a number of “firsts” for the nonprofit. It’s the first exhibit produced entirely in two languages. It’s the first exhibit to be completely viewable online. It’s the first exhibit to focus exclusively on textiles. It’s the first joint installation between the Napa and St. Helena historical societies.

If you go: Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads hilosvisibles.org Napa County Historical Society (Exhibit ends April 29) 1219 First Street, Napa, CA 94559 napahistory.org 707-224-1739 Open Tues. to Thurs. 10 – 3, Fri. and Sat. 10 – 5. Free admission St. Helena Historical Society Heritage Center Museum 1255 Oak Avenue St. Helena, CA 94574 shstory.org 707-967-5502 Open first Saturday of the month, 12 to 4 Free admission March 18 reception with Hilos Visibles Community Artists 1-3 pm, Saturday March 18 Napa County Historical Society Hosted by the Napa Valley Latino Heritage Committee. RSVP: HilosVisibles.eventbrite.com, or hilosvisibles@gmail.com or 707-480-7436.

“I have to say I'm most proud of (this exhibit) because it takes us to that story that's under-told,” said Smith. “Napa Valley has a number of migrant populations to thank for where it is today. One of them is the Hispanic population. And I don't think that that story gets told often enough.”

Hilos Visibles has been so popular that it has been extended until the end of April, said Smith. On March 18, the Napa County Historical Society will host a reception at the Goodman Library (1219 First St.) to honor the community artists.

The St. Helena exhibit will also remain on display.

As Hilos Visibles enters its final weeks, plans for the next NCHS exhibit are already underway.

The theme? Napa’s pioneering women.

