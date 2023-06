Thursday, June 8

'THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL'

7 p.m. Lucky Penny Productions presents "The Great American Trailer Park Musical" at 1758 Industrial Way, Suite 208, Napa. Visit North Florida's exclusive manufactured housing community, Armadillo Acres, for some theater fun. Additional performances Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. through June 18. More information at www.luckypennynapa.com.

Friday, June 9

ST. HELENA FARMERS' MARKET

7:30 a.m.-noon. Visit Crane Park for the St. Helena Farmers' Market offering spring produce from a variety of local growers. Activities include a free produce tasting, kids' story time, and face painting. For more info, visit www.sthelenafarmersmkt.org.

ANA POPOVIC AT THE BLUE NOTE

6:30 and 9 p.m. Ana Popovic brings her exceptional guitar skills and love for the blues to the Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $35-$65. Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa; www.bluenotenapa.com.

BELLE MOURRAILLE

5-8 p.m. Napa Valley's own Belle Mourraille performs at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa; 707-637-4532; www.bebubblynapa.com.

Elaine Jennings

7-10 p.m. Calistoga vocalist Elaine Jennings sings jazz and swing tunes at The Saint, 1351 Main Street, St. Helena. Info, elainejennings.com.

Saturday, June 10

CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET

9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Calistoga Farmers Market offers fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, flowers and plants, gourmet and pre-packaged food, fresh seafood, and creative crafts and gift items. Sharpsteen Museum Plaza and Community Center on Washington Street, Calistoga. Information at calistogafarmersmarket.org.

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce and flowers, meat, eggs and seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. More info at www.napafarmersmarket.org.

Book Sale

Friends of the Napa Library hosts its summer book sale at the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St. The Saturday, June 10, event is open to Friends members only from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The public sale opens Sunday from 1-4 p.m. The sale continues Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Special sales include Half Price Day (Friday, June 16, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.), $5 Bag Day (Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Double Bag Day (Sunday, June 18, from 1-4 p.m.). For more information, visit folnapa.org, or call 707-945-1090.

SUMMER ROSE CARE WORKSHOP

10 a.m.-noon. The UC Master Gardeners host a virtual presentation on the care of roses during the summer season. Participants will learn about pruning and irrigation techniques suitable for all rose types, along with advice on managing diseases and pests. There is also an in-person, hands-on workshop taking place on Wednesday, June 14 from 10 a.m.-noon at Fuller Park in Napa. Space is limited; register at surveys.ucanr.edu to receive the Zoom link and attend the workshop.

RIVERFRONT CAPTAINS & MANSIONS HISTORIC WALKING TOUR

10-11:30 a.m. Explore Napa's historic waterfront district on a walking tour led by Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley. The tour will take you through the streets of 19th and 20th century homes of the people who shaped early Napa. Meet at the Hatt Building at the corner of 500 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $10-$15 available at eventbrite.com.

'THE STEED'

4 and 7 p.m. The Jarvis Conservatory screens the international film "The Steed." Set during the spillover of the Russian revolution into Mongolia, this epic story centers on the deep bond between a boy and his horse, and their journey through the harsh Mongolian wilderness to find each other after being cruelly separated. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa. For more information, call 707-255-5445 or visit jarvisconservatory.com.

ARIEL MARIN

7-10 p.m. Enjoy a night of diverse music with recording artist Ariel Marin and opening act January Sativa at The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery. Marin is known for her four-octave vocal range and music that draws influences from folk, rock, funk, R&B, gospel, classical, and pop. Entry is free, but arriving early is recommended as seating is limited. The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Info, www.napadistillery.com.

UNLOCKING THE POWER OF YOUR DREAMS WORKSHOP

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Join Janet Beach, a certified Dreamwork teacher, for a day-long immersion into the world of dreams at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Napa. Explore the language, symbols and personal interpretations that dreams provide as they shed light on your inner life and current circumstances. Admission is $99, including lunch, and participants are encouraged to bring a dream to share. For registration, email Yvonne Baginski at yvonnebaginski@gmail.com or call 707-694-5486.

Sunday, June 11

YOUNTVILLE PRIDE MUSIC IN THE PARK

3-7 p.m. The Yountville Chamber of Commerce and the town of Yountville host a Pride Music in the Park event, featuring a family dance party led by DJ Rotten Robbie and live music from The Lucky Devils Band. Food, wine, and beer will be available for purchase, and the event also includes family-friendly activities, crafts, games, and information. Proceeds will go to Yountville Kiwanis and the LGBTQ Connection. The event is free and open to everyone. Festivities will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, 6465 Washington St., Yountville. For more information, call 707-944-0904 or visit www.yountville.com.

'Sounds of the Sixties'

3 p.m. Sing Napa Valley presents "Sounds of the Sixties" at the First Presbyterian Church Gymnasium, 1333 Third St., directly opposite the Uptown Theatre, in Napa. From the soulful rhythm of Motown, the storytelling of folk and country music, to the revolutionary waves of psychedelic rock and surf music, attendees can expect a diverse range of performances. Tickets are $30. Info, singnapavalley.org; 707-255-4662.

CINDY BLACKMAN SANTANA BAND

4 and 7:30 p.m. The Cindy Blackman Santana Band will be performing at the Blue Note. Tickets range from $35 to $65. Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa. For more information, visit www.bluenotenapa.com.

Monday, June 12

PUPPET SHOW

10:30 a.m. The St. Helena Public Library presents the Magical Moonshine Theater performing "The Puppet Man" on the front library lawn. The Magical Moonshine Theater is known for its engaging and imaginative puppet performances. St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, St. Helena. For more information, call 707-963-5244 or visit www.shpl.org.

Tuesday, June 13

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce and flowers, meat, eggs and seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. More info at www.napafarmersmarket.org.

Thursday, June 15

Napa Valley Genealogical Society

1 p.m. Napa Valley Genealogical Society presents "Shakin' Out the Smiths: Researching Common Surnames" via Zoom. Common surnames often create the dreaded "brick walls" in genealogy. Using examples from her own Smith family, genealogist Nancy Calhoun will demonstrate strategies for identifying ancestors who have become "lost in the crowd." To register, visit napagensoc.org and select "Shakin' Out the Smiths" under Upcoming Events. Free. Info, napagensoc.org; 707-252-2252; info@napagensoc.org.

Saturday, June 17

DOKTOR KABOOM

eandmpresents.org. 1 and 3 p.m. Join E & M Presents for an exciting and educational experience as Doktor Kaboom empowers children to know that they too can become scientists. Two shows at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway (Highway 221), Napa. Tickets: $15-$25. Info, 707-501-8567; evywar@gmail.com

Tiki Time 5-7:30 p.m. Napa Valley Museum Yountville and Tiki Oasis celebrate summer with a “Tiki Time” event within the Museum’s Main Gallery exhibition: TIKI DREAMS: From Far-Away Fantasy to Pop-Culture Phenomenon. This stylish event recognizes the variety and influence of Tiki decorative styles and fashions of the 1930’s to today. Attendees are encouraged to don their aloha wear. Tickets are $40 for Napa Valley Museum Members and $50 for Non-Members, including museum admission to all galleries, plus tastings and light bites. Must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets available at Eventbrite. The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is located at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville. For more information, call 707-944-0500, email info@napavalleymuseum.org, or visit napavalleymuseum.org.

POCKET OPERA’S 'ORPHEUS IN THE UNDERWORLD' 7 p.m. Catch the live opera presentation of 'Orpheus in the Underworld' at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa. This show features a superstar cast, turning a popular myth on its head in a sparkling, side-splitting gem of a show. Directed by Bethanie Baeyen with music direction by Frank Johnson. Violinist Yasushi Ogura is concertmaster of the “Pocket Philharmonic.” Tickets are $75, with discounts for seniors and students. Visit www.jarvisconservatory.com for more details. MADS TOLLING AND THE MADS MEN 7 p.m. Jazz/classical violinist Mads Tolling and his Mads Men re-imagine hits from TV, film, and pop music for a one-night gig at the White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena. Tickets are $35, available online thewhitebarn.org or at 707-987-8225. Sunday, June 18 JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION The CIA at Copia welcomes chef Tanya Holland for a special Juneteenth celebration. Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement. This event will honor the day with a traditional Texas BBQ meal. Tickets ($55) can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com. The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa.

Friday, June 23

19TH ANNUAL AG EDUCATION GOLF TOURNAMENT

7 a.m.-3 p.m. The Napa County Farm Bureau hosts its 19th annual Ag Education Golf Tournament at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.napafarmbureau.org/golf. Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park, 2295 Streblow Drive, Napa, www.playnapa.com, 707-255-4333.

10TH ANNUAL WINEAPAWLOOZA

5 p.m. Jameson Humane holds its major fundraising event, WineaPAWlooza. This two-evening event on Friday and Saturday includes premium wines, plant-based cuisine, and discussions on wine innovations and animal welfare. More information at www.wineapawlooza.com.

MEET THE ARTISANS AT LONG MEADOW RANCH

6:30-10 p.m. Chef Stephen Barber and his culinary team present a feast at Long Meadow Ranch, accompanied by ranch wines. The evening allows attendees to engage with the artisans behind Long Meadow Ranch. Proceeds benefit the Timothy W. Hall Foundation, supporting innovative programs in arts and sciences. Tickets for adults cost $195 per guest plus tax and can be purchased at www.longmeadowranch.com/event/meet-the-artisans-2023. Address: Farmstead Restaurant, 738 Main St., St. Helena. For more information, call 707-963-4555.

Saturday, June 24

ROCK THE RIDE AGAINST GUN VIOLENCE

Led by Rep. Mike Thompson, Rock the Ride is a benefit bike ride and walk that raises funds for national and local nonprofit organizations addressing gun violence. The event features different biking and walking routes, guest speakers, and a partners fair. More information at www.rocktherideusa.com.

ODETTE SUMMER SOIRÉE

12:30-3:30 p.m. Odette Estate Winery presents an afternoon of wine, food and entertainment. Attendees will taste new releases and enjoy scenic views of the Stags Leap District estate, while winemaker Jeff Owens provides an insider’s perspective. Tickets cost $250 and can be obtained at www.plumpjackcollection.com. Address: Odette Estate Winery, 5998 Silverado Trail, Napa.

DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL

5 p.m. Empress M hosts the Dragon Boat Festival with television legend Martin Yan, featuring an eight-course formal dinner and opportunities for autographs and photos. The cost is $200 per person. Tickets can be purchased at www.opentable.com. Empress M, 221 Silverado Trail, Napa. For more information, call 707-927-5485.

Friday, June 30

COMEDIAN MYLES WEBER AT LUCKY PENNY

7:30 p.m. Comedian Myles Weber will perform two shows at Lucky Penny Productions, 1758 Industrial Way (Suite 208), Napa on Friday and Saturday. Weber is known for his appearances in major comedy competitions and festivals and has accumulated more than 60 million views across all platforms. All seats are priced at $25. Tickets can be purchased at www.luckypennynapa.com.

Sunday, July 2

THE OKEE DOKEE BROTHERS

eandmpresents.org 1 and 3:30 p.m. Join E & M Presents for an enchanting musical experience with The Okee Dokee Brothers. Childhood friends Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing bring their love for the outdoors to the heart of their Americana folk music during two shows at Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville. Tickets: $12-$20. Info, 707-501-8567; evywar@gmail.com

Saturday, July 8 NAPA STORYWALK AT MOORE CREEK PARK All day. The StoryWalk continues at Moore Creek Park, 2602 Chiles Pope Valley Road, St Helena. There are no entrance fees. Experience an interactive walk with pages of a children's storybook installed along the park's trails. Perfect for families looking for outdoor, educational fun. www.NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk Saturday, July 9 THE WAGS N WINE FESTIVAL 1-4 p.m. Experience the first Wags N Wine Festival at the Meritage Resort & Spa, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa. This festival promises an afternoon of fine wine, music, food and dogs to raise money for Waggin’ Trails Rescue Foundation and Ripple Effect Animal Project. Dogs on a non-retractable leash are welcome. Tickets are $95 until June 16, then $125. Children 6-12 are $20, younger free. Buy tickets at www.waggintrailsrescue.com/Wags-n-wine. Wednesday, July 13 DATING IN THE 21st CENTURY 7-8:30 p.m. Dr. Adelman and Dr. Ahuvia will lead a conversation on the metamorphosis of dating in the context of the rise of dating services. Their extensive research and appearances on the Oprah Winfrey show have contributed to a shift in perception of "matchmaking" services. The event will take place at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For further information, email office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets are available at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC. Saturday, July 15 FESTIVAL NAPA VALLEY'S TASTE OF NAPA 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Festival Napa Valley’s annual Taste of Napa returns to the Meritage Resort, featuring offerings from over 70 wineries, breweries, restaurants and culinary artisans. The event includes live music, games, a reserve tasting salon, and a variety of prizes. General admission tickets are $150, and Reserve Tasting Salon tickets are $295. For more information and tickets, visit www.festivalnapavalley.org. AN EVENING OF JEWISH MUSIC WITH RABBI AHUVIA 7-8:30 p.m. Rabbi Aura Ahuvia will present an eclectic mix of Jewish music from various eras and regions. Rabbi Ahuvia, who has long fused her love for Jewish music with religious traditions, will also discuss the essence of Jewish music. The event is at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For more details, contact office@cbsnapa.org or 707-253-7305. Purchase tickets at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC. Saturday, July 16 WHY WE LOVE STUFF 2-3:30 p.m. Join professor of marketing Dr. Aaron Ahuvia, as he uncovers the fascinating psychology of our attachment to material objects and brands. This event will take place at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For more information, contact office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets can be bought at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC. Friday, July 21 FARM BUREAU LOVE OF THE LAND DINNER 6-9 p.m. The Napa County Farm Bureau's annual Love of the Land Dinner takes place at V. Sattui Winery, 1111 White Lane, St Helena. Celebrate the heart and soul of Napa County – agriculture – with a lobster feed, live auction, live music, and dancing. Single tickets are $50 at napafarmbureau.ejoinme.org/lol2023. Saturday, Aug. 5 NAPA STORYWALK REACHES WETLANDS EDGE PARK All day. The StoryWalk moves to its final location, Wetlands Edge Park, 2 Eucalyptus Drive, American Canyon. No entrance fees. Enjoy this unique blend of children's literature and outdoor activity, perfect for a family outing. www.NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk Saturday, Aug. 19 LOBSTER FEAST 6 p.m. Trinitas Cellars pairs its wines with a feast of lobsters, prawns, artichokes, potatoes, onions, corn and sourdough baguettes, all served under the stars. The event also features dancing with the Zydeco Flames band. Tickets are $235 and can be purchased at trinitascellars.com. Address: Meritage Resort & Spa, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa. For more information, call 707-251-1900. TRIBUTE TO BARBARA MYERHOFF 2-3:30 p.m. Pay tribute to anthropologist Barbara Myerhoff at this event featuring renowned filmmaker Lynne Littman. The session will be at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For any inquiries, contact office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets can be purchased at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC. Saturday, Sept. 9 AN EVENING AT THE RUINS Experience a night of music, light displays, and magical graffiti art at the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation’s annual fundraiser An Evening at the Ruins. The event features an online auction from Sept. 1 to 9, in addition to the live event at Napa Valley Ruins and Gardens. Tickets go on sale June 1 for ACCPF members ($225) and July 1 for the public ($300). More information is available at www.acparks.org.