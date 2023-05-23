Tuesday, May 23

NAPA FARMERS' MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. The Napa Farmers Market is held at 1100 West St. at Pearl. Find more information at www.napafarmersmarket.org.

HOMAGE TO ITALY AT CIA AT COPIA

The CIA at Copia presents a day dedicated to Italian cuisine and culture, featuring demonstrations and a dinner with Italian chefs Patrizia Pasqualetti and Viola Buitoni. The event includes various sessions throughout the day culminating in a dinner from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa.

OXBOW PUBLIC MARKET LOCALS NIGHT

From 4 p.m., Oxbow Public Market hosts its weekly Locals Night with special deals and discounts from vendors. Oxbow Public Market, 610 First St., Napa. oxbowpublicmarket.com.

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

INAUGURAL NAPA CLIMATE SUMMIT

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Napa County residents are invited to the inaugural Napa Climate Summit, “Moving Forward Faster,” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center. The free, solutions-oriented community event focuses on regional infrastructure projects and government programs to reduce climate pollutants and promote renewable energy. The summit includes speakers like Congressman Mike Thompson, Vice Chair of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District Davina Hurt, and representatives from various local organizations. For additional information, contact Chris Benz at christinabbenz@gmail.com or 707-492-0089. To register for this free event, visit napaclimatesummit.eventbrite.com.

CLIF FAMILY'S STREET FOOD NAPA VALLEY

Noon-6:30 p.m. Join Clif Family for a Thai-themed street food menu from the Bruschetteria Food Truck. Enjoy live music on the patio from 4-7 p.m. Order at www.cliffamilyfoodtruck.com, 707-301-7188, or at the food truck. Clif Family Kitchen at 1284 Vidovich Ave., St. Helena.

MEET AND TASTE WITH EMILIANO FALSINI

6:30 p.m. Join Emiliano Falsini for a five-wine guided flight at Compline Wine Shop. Tickets are $50 at complinewine.com. Compline Wine Shop, 1300 First St., #319, Napa, 707-492-8150, info@complinewine.com.

SUSHI MONKEY AT TRADE BREWING

From 4 p.m. Trade Brewing hosts a pop-up with Sushi Monkey during its recurring Bingo Night, starting at 5 p.m. Trade Brewing, 731 First St., Napa, tradebrewing.com, 707-492-8223.

JOLIE-LAIDE WINE AT CADET

Starting at 5 p.m. Cadet pours Jolie-Laide wines. Cadet Wine + Beer Bar, 930 Franklin St., Napa.

MERCURY WINES TASTING AT BE BUBBLY

6-8 p.m. Be Bubbly hosts a tasting of Mercury Wines with owner/winemaker Brad Beard. Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa, 707-637-4532 www.bebubblynapa.com.

Thursday, May 26

CHATEAU BUENA VISTA CROCODILE BOTTLEROCK

5-8 p.m. Chateau Buena Vista will host a Crocodile BottleRock happy hour. Enjoy wine cocktails, Champagne and wine by the glass or bottle, along with music by BottleRock artists. This event is free to attend and reservations are not required. Chateau Buena Vista, 1142 First St., Napa.

KICK OFF NAPA'S BIGGEST MUSIC WEEKEND AT CUVAISON

4-7 p.m. Cuvaison is hosting a celebration to kick off Napa’s biggest music weekend. The event features estate-grown wines, live music by The Voice performer Roem Baur, and bites from The Q Restaurant & Bar. Tickets are $25 per person. Cuvaison Estate Tasting Salon, 1221 Duhig Road, Napa. More details at www.cuvaison.com, or contact 707-942-2455 or carnerostating@cuvaison.com.

GSM BRING A BOTTLE NIGHT AT OUTER SPACE WINES

5-7:30 p.m. Outer Space Wines hosts a GSM (Grenache/Syrah/Mourvèdre blend) bring-a-bottle night. Share your wine and enjoy a casual community-focused event. Outer Space Wines. 974 Franklin St., Napa. More information at outerspace.wine or 707-657-7401.

'THE FOUR HAMS'

5:30 p.m. Watch "The Four Hams", a short film featuring local Veterans Home members Dan Goodman, Jon St. Elwood, John Funch, and Michael Evje. The film will be shown at Yountville Community Center. Popcorn and beverages will be provided. Visit www.yvilleparksandrec.com or call 707-944-8712 to register for this free event.

Friday, May 26

ST. HELENA FARMERS MARKET

7:30 a.m. to noon. St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held in Crane Park, with a variety of vendors offering food, snacks, and more. For the latest updates, visit www.sthelenafarmersmkt.org.

JESSEL TEACHES CLASS ON SHADOWS

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Join artist Jessel Miller for a class on painting shadows on barns and paths with acrylics. All supplies are included for your first class, and there will be a potluck lunch. Contact 707-257-2350 or jesselgallery@napanet.net for RSVP.

FEEL GOOD FRIDAYS AT FEAST IT FORWARD

12-6 p.m. The Studio by Feast it Forward presents Feel Good Fridays. 10% of all bottle sales will go back to a local nonprofit group. The Studio by Feast it Forward, 1301 McKinstry St., Napa. More details at www.feastitforward.com.

HOUSE PLANTS AND CIERRA SCHUER PERFORM AT THE HOLLYWOOD ROOM

7-9:30 p.m. The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery presents House Plants and Cierra Schuer. Admission is free, but early arrival is recommended. The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. More details at www.napadistillery.com.

BUBBLEROCK LATE NIGHT FEATURING BAILEY CALLAHAN

10 p.m.-1 a.m. Bubblerock late night at Be Bubbly welcomes back Bailey Callahan, a singer/songwriter from Orlando. Tickets are $30. Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa. More details at www.bebubblynapa.com or call 707-637-4532.

MEMORIAL DAY/BOTTLEROCK WEEKEND AT ACKERMAN

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Ackerman Family Vineyards’ tasting salon is open for courtyard wine-by-the-bottle service. Collector's tour and tastings are available by reservation only with a special offer for locals with ID. Ackerman Heritage House & Ackerman Family Vineyards 608 Randolph St., Napa, www.ackermanfamilyvineyards.com.

CLIF FAMILY BOTTLEROCK WEEKEND OFFER

All Day. Flash your BottleRock wristband at Clif Family and enjoy 10% off all wine and food including from the Clif Family Bruschetteria Food Truck. Clif Family Tasting Room, 709 Main St., St. Helena, 707-968-0625.

Saturday, May 27

PRE-PARTY AT NAPA NOODLES

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Napa Noodles, Red Bull, and 19 Crimes present a festival pre-game patio party with DJ AJ spinning fresh tracks. Napa Noodles, 1124 First St., Napa.

CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET

9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Calistoga Farmers Market is a local gathering spot every Saturday. You'll find fresh fruits and vegetables, flowers and plants, gourmet and pre-packaged food, fresh seafood, and unique crafts and gift items. The market takes place at the Sharpsteen Museum Plaza and Community Center on Washington Street. For more information, visit calistogafarmersmarket.org.

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. The Napa Farmers Market, held on 1100 West St. at Pearl, offers seasonal produce and flowers, meat, eggs and seafood, locally prepared foods and other hand-crafted wares. Fresh berries are currently in season but sell out early. For more information, visit www.napafarmersmarket.org.

LET’S TALK ABOUT THE BIRDS AND THE BEES

10 a.m.-noon. The UC Master Gardeners host a workshop on garden pollinators at Las Flores Community Center. Learn about native pollinators, their roles in our gardens, and how to provide them with healthy habitats. Sign up at napamg.ucanr.edu. Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa.

'TOKYO STORIES'

4 and 7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory presents the documentary film "Tokyo Stories", a journey through 400 years of dynamic art in Tokyo, from traditional woodblock prints to modern pop art. Tickets are $15. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, 707-255-5445, jarvisconservatory.com.

POP-UP JAPANESE DINNER AT PICAYUNE CELLARS

6 p.m. Join Picayune Cellars for a pop-up Japanese dinner featuring Chef Mika Masuda. The menu will be paired with Picayune Cellars wines. Seating is limited to 10 guests. The cost is $145 per person. Picayune Cellars, 1440 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga.

ROBERT GASTELUM’S LATIN JAZZ FUSION

7-9:30 p.m. The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery presents Robert Gastelum and his quartet playing Latin jazz fusion. Admission is free but seating is limited. Arrive early. An RSVP does not guarantee a seat. The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa, www.napadistillery.com.

OKE JUNIOR AT BE BUBBLY BUBBLEROCK AFTER PARTY

10 p.m.-1 a.m. Be Bubbly hosts a BubbleRock after party featuring hip hop recording artist Oke Junior and DJ Ajani. Oke Junior, winner of the inaugural Napa Valley Presents headliner grant, will perform at BottleRock on Sunday, May 28. Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa, 707-637-4532 www.bebubblynapa.com.

BOTTLEROCK AFTER HOURS AT SOLAGE

10 p.m.-midnight. Solage resort hosts a BottleRock After Party. Enjoy late-night beats and Mexican food poolside, with a variety of mezcal and tequila inspired cocktails and bold flavors from Picobar. The event is open to the public. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at www.exploretock.com/aubergecalistoga. Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection, 755 Silverado Trail N, Calistoga.

Sunday, May 28

MEMORIAL WEEKEND BRUNCH AT NAPA VALLEY BISTRO

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Napa Valley Bistro is serving a special Memorial weekend brunch in honor of our Veterans. Enjoy classic brunch dishes such as eggs Benedict, steak and eggs, Dungeness crab skillets, and brioche French toast. Reserve your spot at www.napavalleybistro.com. Napa Valley Bistro, 975 Clinton St., Napa.

DRAG BRUNCH AT BE BUBBLY

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Be Bubbly presents a BubbleRock drag brunch with SF Queens Paris ALa Venti and Bonita Rose, accompanied by DJ Rotten Robbie. Tickets are $30, which includes a mimosa, Le Paris pastries, small bites, and a diverse selection of bubbly. Limited to 40 people. Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa, 707-637-4532 www.bebubblynapa.com.

DOG DAY AFTERNOON AT OUTER SPACE

Noon-5 p.m. Bring your dogs to the Outer Space patio for an afternoon of wine and snacks. Friends of Napa County Animal Shelter will have animals for adoption from 1 to 3 p.m. Frankie’s Deli next door will offer specials for Dog Day guests. Contact Outer Space Wines at 707-657-7401 or email contact@outerspace.wine. Outer Space Wines, 974 Franklin St., Napa, www.OuterSpace.wine.

MEMORIAL DAY BBQ AT THE VICE WINERY

1-3 p.m. The Vice Estate in St. Helena is hosting a Memorial Day poolside BBQ. Enjoy the best of Memphis, Kansas, and Texas barbecue. The cost is $42 per person. Purchase tickets at www.exploretock.com/thevicewine. The Vice Estate, 512 Meadowood Lane, St. Helena, 646-316-3872, napavalley.wine.

MERITAGE RESORT BOTTLEROCK BRUNCH

Unspecified Time. Before heading to BottleRock, fuel up at the Meritage Resort’s BottleRock Brunch on the Village Lawn. Features a breakfast corner, omelet and avocado toast stations, as well as a mimosa and Bloody Mary bar. The cost is $35 per person. The Meritage Resort, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa, www.meritagecollection.com.

Wednesday, May 31

ALPHA OMEGA WINE DINNER AT AURO RESTAURANT

6 p.m. Auro Restaurant, located at the Four Seasons Resort, 400 Silverado Trail N, Calistoga, will host a wine dinner featuring Alpha Omega Winery. Alpha Omega Winemaker Matt Brain and Four Seasons sommelier Derek Stevenson will pair wines with a seasonal tasting menu by executive chef Rogelio Garcia. Tickets are $280 per person and can be purchased at www.opentable.com/r/auro-calistoga.

AUDITIONS FOR SHAKESPEARE SUMMER STROLL

6:30-8 p.m. Napa Valley College, in conjunction with Shakespeare Napa Valley and di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, is hosting auditions for the 2023 Shakespeare Summer Stroll. Actors 16 years and older are invited to participate, and those cast will need to enroll in a NVC Theater Arts course. Rehearsals will begin Tuesday, June 13 and performances are slated for evenings July 26 to 30 at the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art. Auditions can be submitted via video or in person at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center Studio Theater. More information available here. For audition inquiries, contact Jennifer King at jking@napavalley.edu or Olivia Cowell at olivia.cowell@napavalley.edu.

Thursday, June 1

CANDO'S GIVE!GUIDE 2023 ORIENTATION

CanDoGiveGuide.org. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nonprofits serving Napa County interested in applying to be in CanDo's Give!Guide 2023 must send a representative to this orientation, held via Zoom. Info, 707-226-7458; CanDoGiveGuide@gmail.com

Friday, June 2

'THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL'

Times vary. Lucky Penny brings back "The Great American Trailer Park Musical" for a run from June 2 to 18. Visit North Florida's exclusive manufactured housing community, Armadillo Acres, for some theater fun. Tickets available at ovationtix.com. More information at www.luckypennynapa.com.

Saturday, June 3

SECOND ANNUAL NAPA STORYWALK KICKOFF

9:30-11 a.m. The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District, in collaboration with other community organizations, is hosting the second annual Napa StoryWalk. The event starts at Skyline Wilderness Park, 2201 Imola Avenue, Napa, CA, 94559, near the Martha Walker Native Habitat Garden. Visitors who present their Napa County Library card will have their entrance fees waived for the day. The event will include a meet and greet with partner organizations, children's art workshops, and a special presentation by artist and activist Favianna Rodriguez. Advance registration for the workshop is encouraged. www.NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk

Tuesday, June 6

Sons In Retirement Luncheon

11 a.m. Sons in Retirement Chapter 149, a nonprofit men's activity organization that hosts a variety of events each month to improve the lives of our members, hosts its monthly luncheon at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Free to those considering membership. For more information, visit sirinc2.org/branch149 or email nbpharmd@gmail.com.

Thursday, June 8

COURTYARD DINNER WITH RUSSIAN RIVER BREWING

The Charter Oak is hosting a courtyard dinner featuring Russian River Brewing Co. The event includes a welcome reception and a multi-course menu by chefs Eddie Lee and Christopher Kostow. Tickets are $125 per person at resy.com. The Charter Oak Restaurant, 1050 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena.

Saturday, June 10

CONN CREEK 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

5-8 p.m. Conn Creek is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a garden party, serving single-AVA Cabernet Sauvignons with appetizers and food pairings. Tickets are $280 at www.exploretock.com. Conn Creek Winery, 8711 Silverado Trail, St. Helena, www.conncreek.com.

UNLOCKING THE POWER OF YOUR DREAMS WORKSHOP

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Join Janet Beach, a certified Dreamwork teacher, for a day-long immersion into the world of dreams at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Napa. Explore the language, symbols, and personal interpretations that dreams provide as they shed light on your inner life and current circumstances. The event costs $99, including lunch, and participants are encouraged to bring a dream to share. For registration, email Yvonne Baginski at yvonnebaginski@gmail.com or call 707-694-5486.

Saturday, June 17

DOKTOR KABOOM

eandmpresents.org 1 and 3 p.m. Join E & M Presents for an exciting and educational experience as Doktor Kaboom empowers children to know that they too can become scientists. Two shows at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. Tickets: $15-$25. Info, 707-501-8567; evywar@gmail.com

Friday, June 23

19TH ANNUAL AG EDUCATION GOLF TOURNAMENT

7 a.m.-3 p.m. The Napa County Farm Bureau hosts its 19th annual Ag Education Golf Tournament at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.napafarmbureau.org/golf. Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park, 2295 Streblow Dr., Napa, www.playnapa.com, 707-255-4333.

10TH ANNUAL WINEAPAWLOOZA

5 p.m. Jameson Humane holds its major fundraising event, WineaPAWlooza. This two-evening event on Friday and Saturday includes premium wines, plant-based cuisine, and discussions on wine innovations and animal welfare. Limited tickets remain. More information at www.wineapawlooza.com.

Saturday, June 24

ROCK THE RIDE AGAINST GUN VIOLENCE

Led by Rep. Mike Thompson, Rock the Ride is a benefit bike ride and walk that raises funds for national and local nonprofit organizations addressing gun violence. The event features different biking and walking routes, guest speakers, and a partners fair. More information at www.rocktherideusa.com.

Friday, June 30

COMEDIAN MYLES WEBER AT LUCKY PENNY

Showtimes TBA. Comedian Myles Weber will perform two shows at Lucky Penny Productions, 1758 Industrial Way, Ste. 208, Napa, on Friday and Saturday. Weber is known for his appearances in major comedy competitions and festivals and has accumulated more than 60 million views across all platforms. All seats are priced at $25. Tickets can be purchased at www.luckypennynapa.com.

Sunday, July 2

THE OKEE DOKEE BROTHERS

eandmpresents.org 1 and 3:30 p.m. Join E & M Presents for an enchanting musical experience with The Okee Dokee Brothers. Childhood friends Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing bring their love for the outdoors to the heart of their Americana folk music during two shows at Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville. Tickets: $12-$20. Info, 707-501-8567; evywar@gmail.com

Saturday, July 8 NAPA STORYWALK AT MOORE CREEK PARK All Day. The StoryWalk continues at Moore Creek Park, 2602 Chiles Pope Valley Rd, St Helena, CA 94574. There are no entrance fees. Experience an interactive walk with pages of a children's storybook installed along the park's trails. Perfect for families looking for outdoor, educational fun. www.NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk Saturday, July 15 FESTIVAL NAPA VALLEY'S TASTE OF NAPA 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Festival Napa Valley’s annual Taste of Napa returns to The Meritage Resort, featuring offerings from over 70 wineries, breweries, restaurants, and culinary artisans. The event includes live music, games, a reserve tasting salon, and a variety of prizes. General admission tickets are $150, and Reserve Tasting Salon tickets are $295. For more information and tickets, visit www.festivalnapavalley.org. Saturday, Aug. 5 NAPA STORYWALK REACHES WETLANDS EDGE PARK All Day. The StoryWalk moves to its final location, Wetlands Edge Park, 2 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA 94503. No entrance fees. Enjoy this unique blend of children's literature and outdoor activity, perfect for a family outing. www.NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk