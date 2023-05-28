Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sunday, May 28

MEMORIAL WEEKEND BRUNCH AT NAPA VALLEY BISTRO

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Napa Valley Bistro is serving a special Memorial weekend brunch in honor of our Veterans. Enjoy classic brunch dishes such as eggs Benedict, steak and eggs, Dungeness crab skillets, and brioche French toast. Reserve your spot at www.napavalleybistro.com. Napa Valley Bistro, 975 Clinton St., Napa.

DRAG BRUNCH AT BE BUBBLY

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Be Bubbly presents a BubbleRock drag brunch with SF Queens Paris ALa Venti and Bonita Rose, accompanied by DJ Rotten Robbie. Tickets are $30, which includes a mimosa, Le Paris pastries, small bites, and a diverse selection of bubbly. Limited to 40 people. Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa, 707-637-4532 www.bebubblynapa.com.

DOG DAY AFTERNOON AT OUTER SPACE

Noon-5 p.m. Bring your dogs to the Outer Space patio for an afternoon of wine and snacks. Friends of Napa County Animal Shelter will have animals for adoption from 1 to 3 p.m. Frankie’s Deli next door will offer specials for Dog Day guests. Contact Outer Space Wines at 707-657-7401 or email contact@outerspace.wine. Outer Space Wines, 974 Franklin St., Napa, www.OuterSpace.wine.

MEMORIAL DAY BBQ AT THE VICE WINERY

1-3 p.m. The Vice Estate in St. Helena is hosting a Memorial Day poolside BBQ. Enjoy the best of Memphis, Kansas, and Texas barbecue. The cost is $42 per person. Purchase tickets at www.exploretock.com/thevicewine. The Vice Estate, 512 Meadowood Lane, St. Helena, 646-316-3872, napavalley.wine.

MERITAGE RESORT BOTTLEROCK BRUNCH

Unspecified Time. Before heading to BottleRock, fuel up at the Meritage Resort’s BottleRock Brunch on the Village Lawn. Features a breakfast corner, omelet and avocado toast stations, as well as a mimosa and Bloody Mary bar. The cost is $35 per person. The Meritage Resort, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa, www.meritagecollection.com.

Wednesday, May 31

ALPHA OMEGA WINE DINNER AT AURO RESTAURANT

6 p.m. Auro Restaurant, located at the Four Seasons Resort, 400 Silverado Trail N, Calistoga, will host a wine dinner featuring Alpha Omega Winery. Alpha Omega Winemaker Matt Brain and Four Seasons sommelier Derek Stevenson will pair wines with a seasonal tasting menu by executive chef Rogelio Garcia. Tickets are $280 per person and can be purchased at www.opentable.com/r/auro-calistoga.

AUDITIONS FOR SHAKESPEARE SUMMER STROLL

6:30-8 p.m. Napa Valley College, in conjunction with Shakespeare Napa Valley and di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, is hosting auditions for the 2023 Shakespeare Summer Stroll. Actors 16 years and older are invited to participate, and those cast will need to enroll in a NVC Theater Arts course. Rehearsals will begin Tuesday, June 13 and performances are slated for evenings July 26 to 30 at the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art. Auditions can be submitted via video or in person at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center Studio Theater. More information available here. For audition inquiries, contact Jennifer King at jking@napavalley.edu or Olivia Cowell at olivia.cowell@napavalley.edu.

Thursday, June 1

CANDO'S GIVE!GUIDE 2023 ORIENTATION

CanDoGiveGuide.org. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nonprofits serving Napa County interested in applying to be in CanDo's Give!Guide 2023 must send a representative to this orientation, held via Zoom. Info, 707-226-7458; CanDoGiveGuide@gmail.com

Friday, June 2

'THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL'

Times vary. Lucky Penny brings back "The Great American Trailer Park Musical" for a run from June 2 to 18. Visit North Florida's exclusive manufactured housing community, Armadillo Acres, for some theater fun. Tickets available at ovationtix.com. More information at www.luckypennynapa.com.

Saturday, June 3

SECOND ANNUAL NAPA STORYWALK KICKOFF

9:30-11 a.m. The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District, in collaboration with other community organizations, is hosting the second annual Napa StoryWalk. The event starts at Skyline Wilderness Park, 2201 Imola Avenue, Napa, CA, 94559, near the Martha Walker Native Habitat Garden. Visitors who present their Napa County Library card will have their entrance fees waived for the day. The event will include a meet and greet with partner organizations, children's art workshops, and a special presentation by artist and activist Favianna Rodriguez. Advance registration for the workshop is encouraged. www.NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk.

It's A Grand Night For Singing

7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts the much-loved, time-honored concert series It's A Grand Night For Singing, featuring Bay Area artists. Tickets are $20. Info, 707-255-5445; info@jarvisconservatory.com.

Tuesday, June 6

Sons In Retirement Luncheon

11 a.m. Sons in Retirement Chapter 149, a nonprofit men's activity organization that hosts a variety of events each month to improve the lives of our members, hosts its monthly luncheon at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Free to those considering membership. For more information, visit sirinc2.org/branch149 or email nbpharmd@gmail.com.

Thursday, June 8

Fashion Show

11 a.m. Napa Valley Republican Women hosts a fashion show featuring Chico's apparel at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Admission is $35 and includes a catered lunch. All are welcome. To reserve your spot, email rsvprepwomen@gmail.com or call 707-253-9384 by June 4. For additional information, email Tdabblett@gmail.com.

COURTYARD DINNER WITH RUSSIAN RIVER BREWING

The Charter Oak is hosting a courtyard dinner featuring Russian River Brewing Co. The event includes a welcome reception and a multi-course menu by chefs Eddie Lee and Christopher Kostow. Tickets are $125 per person at resy.com. The Charter Oak Restaurant, 1050 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena.

Saturday, June 10

CONN CREEK 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

5-8 p.m. Conn Creek is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a garden party, serving single-AVA Cabernet Sauvignons with appetizers and food pairings. Tickets are $280 at www.exploretock.com. Conn Creek Winery, 8711 Silverado Trail, St. Helena, www.conncreek.com.

UNLOCKING THE POWER OF YOUR DREAMS WORKSHOP

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Join Janet Beach, a certified Dreamwork teacher, for a day-long immersion into the world of dreams at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Napa. Explore the language, symbols, and personal interpretations that dreams provide as they shed light on your inner life and current circumstances. The event costs $99, including lunch, and participants are encouraged to bring a dream to share. For registration, email Yvonne Baginski at yvonnebaginski@gmail.com or call 707-694-5486.

Saturday, June 17

DOKTOR KABOOM

eandmpresents.org 1 and 3 p.m. Join E & M Presents for an exciting and educational experience as Doktor Kaboom empowers children to know that they too can become scientists. Two shows at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. Tickets: $15-$25. Info, 707-501-8567; evywar@gmail.com

Friday, June 23

19TH ANNUAL AG EDUCATION GOLF TOURNAMENT

7 a.m.-3 p.m. The Napa County Farm Bureau hosts its 19th annual Ag Education Golf Tournament at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.napafarmbureau.org/golf. Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park, 2295 Streblow Dr., Napa, www.playnapa.com, 707-255-4333.

10TH ANNUAL WINEAPAWLOOZA

5 p.m. Jameson Humane holds its major fundraising event, WineaPAWlooza. This two-evening event on Friday and Saturday includes premium wines, plant-based cuisine, and discussions on wine innovations and animal welfare. Limited tickets remain. More information at www.wineapawlooza.com.

MEET THE ARTISANS AT LONG MEADOW RANCH

6:30-10 p.m. Chef Stephen Barber and his culinary team present a feast at Long Meadow Ranch, accompanied by ranch wines. The evening allows attendees to engage with the artisans behind Long Meadow Ranch. Proceeds benefit the Timothy W. Hall Foundation, supporting innovative programs in arts and sciences. Tickets for adults cost $195 per guest plus tax and can be purchased at www.longmeadowranch.com/event/meet-the-artisans-2023. Address: Farmstead Restaurant, 738 Main St., St. Helena. For more information, call 707-963-4555.

Saturday, June 24

ROCK THE RIDE AGAINST GUN VIOLENCE

Led by Rep. Mike Thompson, Rock the Ride is a benefit bike ride and walk that raises funds for national and local nonprofit organizations addressing gun violence. The event features different biking and walking routes, guest speakers, and a partners fair. More information at www.rocktherideusa.com.

ODETTE SUMMER SOIRÉE

12:30-3:30 p.m. Odette Estate Winery presents an afternoon of wine, food and entertainment. Attendees will taste new releases and enjoy scenic views of the Stags Leap District estate, while winemaker Jeff Owens provides an insider’s perspective. Tickets cost $250 and can be obtained at www.plumpjackcollection.com. Address: Odette Estate Winery, 5998 Silverado Trail, Napa.

DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL

5 p.m. Empress M hosts the Dragon Boat Festival with television legend Martin Yan, featuring an eight-course formal dinner and opportunities for autographs and photos. The cost is $200 per person. Tickets can be purchased at www.opentable.com. Address: Empress M, 221 Silverado Trail, Napa. For more information, call 707-927-5485.

Friday, June 30

COMEDIAN MYLES WEBER AT LUCKY PENNY

Showtimes TBA. Comedian Myles Weber will perform two shows at Lucky Penny Productions, 1758 Industrial Way, Ste. 208, Napa, on Friday and Saturday. Weber is known for his appearances in major comedy competitions and festivals and has accumulated more than 60 million views across all platforms. All seats are priced at $25. Tickets can be purchased at www.luckypennynapa.com.

Sunday, July 2

THE OKEE DOKEE BROTHERS

eandmpresents.org 1 and 3:30 p.m. Join E & M Presents for an enchanting musical experience with The Okee Dokee Brothers. Childhood friends Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing bring their love for the outdoors to the heart of their Americana folk music during two shows at Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville. Tickets: $12-$20. Info, 707-501-8567; evywar@gmail.com

Saturday, July 8 NAPA STORYWALK AT MOORE CREEK PARK All Day. The StoryWalk continues at Moore Creek Park, 2602 Chiles Pope Valley Rd, St Helena, CA 94574. There are no entrance fees. Experience an interactive walk with pages of a children's storybook installed along the park's trails. Perfect for families looking for outdoor, educational fun. www.NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk Saturday, July 15 FESTIVAL NAPA VALLEY'S TASTE OF NAPA 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Festival Napa Valley’s annual Taste of Napa returns to The Meritage Resort, featuring offerings from over 70 wineries, breweries, restaurants, and culinary artisans. The event includes live music, games, a reserve tasting salon, and a variety of prizes. General admission tickets are $150, and Reserve Tasting Salon tickets are $295. For more information and tickets, visit www.festivalnapavalley.org. Saturday, Aug. 5 NAPA STORYWALK REACHES WETLANDS EDGE PARK All Day. The StoryWalk moves to its final location, Wetlands Edge Park, 2 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA 94503. No entrance fees. Enjoy this unique blend of children's literature and outdoor activity, perfect for a family outing. www.NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk