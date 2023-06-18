Sunday, June 18
Aviation exhibit
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate L sign, next to the Atlantic Aviation, for guided tours, featuring all types of airplanes, including some that are close to 100 years old. Free admission.
Buster's Barbecue Jazz and Blues
3-6 p.m. Buster's Southern Barbecue, 1207 Foothill Blvd, Calistoga, hosts live music by Juan Escovedo & Friends every Sunday (weather permitting) at the back patio. Free admission. Info, busterssouthernbbq.com; 707-403-5100.
NAPA VALLEY LOCALS DAY AT FIRST STREET NAPA
Noon-4 p.m. First Street Napa holds Napa Valley Locals Day featuring local sips, happy hours, live entertainment, and exclusive offers at boutiques. Enjoy a Father’s Day performance by tenor saxophonist Ayo Brame from noon to 2 p.m. First Street Napa, 1300 First St, Suite 313, Napa.
FATHER'S DAY AT TRADE BREWING
5-8 p.m. Celebrate Father's Day with live music from the Duo Sonics and food served by Mercadito Catering at Trade Brewing. Trade Brewing, 731 First St., Napa, 707-492-8223.
JUNETEENTH COMMUNITY CELEBRATION IN AMERICAN CANYON
1-6 p.m. Celebrate Juneteenth with gospel performances, a keynote speaker, live entertainment, a kid zone, and raffle prizes. Free admission. Main Street Park, 5500 Eucalyptus Drive, American Canyon.
WARREN WOLF AND EDWARD SIMON
2 p.m. The Napa Valley Jazz Society presents "The Art of the Duo" with Warren Wolf and Edward Simon at the Blue Note. Tickets available from the Napa Valley Jazz Society. Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa. Info, www.nvjs.org.
ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES
7 p.m. Blue Note presents St. Paul & the Broken Bones at the Meritage Resort. 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, www.bluenotenapa.com.
WEST COAST FALCONRY
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Join Frog’s Leap Winery for a hands-on experience with trained birds of prey provided by Northern California-based owl and raptor rescue organization West Coast Falconry. Learn about different raptors, owls, the art of falconry, and the vital role of birds in our ecological and agricultural systems. Adult admission includes a tasting flight of Frog’s Leap favorites. The event is outdoors. Cost is $75. Frog’s Leap Winery, 8815 Conn Creek Road, Rutherford. Info, www.frogsleap.com; 707-963-4704.
Monday, June 19
NAPA'S PREMIERE JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION
3-7 p.m. Celebrate Napa's first Juneteenth event in Oxbow Commons. The program includes DJ Tony Sparks, kids' art activities, special guest appearances, and food trucks Hot Diggity Dog and Colo’s Southern Café. Crafts and goods for sale from local vendors.
TUESDAY, JUNE 20
NAPA FARMERS MARKET
8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce and flowers, meat, eggs and seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. More info at www.napafarmersmarket.org.
Wednesday, June 21
Pollination Celebration
10:30 a.m.-3:30 a.m. Carolyn Parr Nature Center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa, honors the first day of summer with a special event co-hosted by the Napa County Resource Conservation District. Festivities include a scavenger hunt, butterfly games and honey tasting. Free admission. Info, cpnaturecenter@gmail.com; 707-255-6465.
THURSDAY, JUNE 22
CALISTOGA CONCERTS IN THE PARK
6:30-8:30 p.m. Indie-folk duo National Park Radio performs at Calistoga's Pioneer Park, 1320 Cedar St.. Free admission. Info, www.visitcalistoga.com; 707-942-6333.
People are also reading…
Friday, June 23
ST. HELENA FARMERS' MARKET
7:30 a.m.-noon. Visit Crane Park for the St. Helena Farmers' Market offering spring produce from a variety of local growers. Activities include a free produce tasting, kids' story time, and face painting. For more info, visit www.sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
10TH ANNUAL WINEAPAWLOOZA
5 p.m. Jameson Humane holds its major fundraising event, WineaPAWlooza. This two-evening event on Friday and Saturday includes premium wines, plant-based cuisine, and discussions on wine innovations and animal welfare. More information at www.wineapawlooza.com.
MEET THE ARTISANS AT LONG MEADOW RANCH
6:30-10 p.m. Chef Stephen Barber and his culinary team present a feast at Long Meadow Ranch, accompanied by ranch wines. The evening allows attendees to engage with the artisans behind Long Meadow Ranch. Proceeds benefit the Timothy W. Hall Foundation, supporting innovative programs in arts and sciences. Tickets for adults cost $195 per guest plus tax and can be purchased at www.longmeadowranch.com/event/meet-the-artisans-2023. Address: Farmstead Restaurant, 738 Main St., St. Helena. For more information, call 707-963-4555.
Saturday, June 24
ROCK THE RIDE AGAINST GUN VIOLENCE
Led by Rep. Mike Thompson, Rock the Ride is a benefit bike ride and walk that raises funds for national and local nonprofit organizations addressing gun violence. The event features different biking and walking routes, guest speakers, and a partners fair. More information at www.rocktherideusa.com.
NAPA FARMERS MARKET
8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce and flowers, meat, eggs and seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. More info at www.napafarmersmarket.org.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET
9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Calistoga Farmers Market offers fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, flowers and plants, gourmet and pre-packaged food, fresh seafood, and creative crafts and gift items. Sharpsteen Museum Plaza and Community Center on Washington Street, Calistoga. Information at calistogafarmersmarket.org.
WINE BLENDING WITH ANGELINA MONDAVI
Noon-2 p.m. Charles Krug is offering a wine-blending session with Angelina Mondavi, where you'll learn about winemaking and create your own blend. Tickets are $220 at www.charleskrug.com. Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena.
ODETTE SUMMER SOIRÉE
12:30-3:30 p.m. Odette Estate Winery presents an afternoon of wine, food and entertainment. Attendees will taste new releases and enjoy scenic views of the Stags Leap District estate, while winemaker Jeff Owens provides an insider’s perspective. Tickets cost $250 and can be obtained at www.plumpjackcollection.com. Address: Odette Estate Winery, 5998 Silverado Trail, Napa.
DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL
5 p.m. Empress M hosts the Dragon Boat Festival with television legend Martin Yan, featuring an eight-course formal dinner and opportunities for autographs and photos. The cost is $200 per person. Tickets can be purchased at www.opentable.com. Empress M, 221 Silverado Trail, Napa. For more information, call 707-927-5485.
Wednesday, June 28
'Jack and the Beanstalk'
9:30 a.m. Join Puppet Art Theater for an amusing and interactive retelling of "Jack and the Beanstalk" at the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa. Free admission. Info, 707-253-4241.
Thursday, June 29
Crafternoon at the Library
3 p.m. Children ages 7 and up learn to play America the Beautiful using handbells and then design their own 4th of July buttons at the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa. Free admission. Info, 707-253-4241.
Banned Books and Bites
6 p.m. The Napa Library invites all to exercise your right to read banned books. Banned Books and Bites is a new place to read and discuss challenged and banned books in a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment. Open to ages 14 and up for light snacks and good conversation. This meeting includes a discussion of "Fun Home: A Family Tragicomedy" by Alison Bechdel. Free admission. Info, 707-253-4241.
Friday, June 30
COMEDIAN MYLES WEBER AT LUCKY PENNY
7:30 p.m. Comedian Myles Weber will perform two shows at Lucky Penny Productions, 1758 Industrial Way (Suite 208), Napa on Friday and Saturday. Weber is known for his appearances in major comedy competitions and festivals and has accumulated more than 60 million views across all platforms. All seats are priced at $25. Tickets can be purchased at www.luckypennynapa.com.
Sunday, July 2
Friday, July 7
Napa City Nights Concert
6-10 p.m. Mama Said and Alvon Johnson perform at Napa's Veterans Park at the corner of Third and Main streets. Free admission. Low-back chairs are permitted. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Info, donapa.com/event/napa-city-nights-summer-concerts.
The Year To Save The Earth
7-9 p.m. Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists & Napa Climate NOW! host a musical and multimedia experience by composer Jim Scott. Mixing powerful songs and beautiful images, this concert takes guests from grieving to celebration, protest to positive vision for the planet. Facing the urgency of the environmental crisis, this musical experience challenges us to feel, to learn and to act. Suggested donation $15-$25. Info, nvuu.org; 707-337-5741; lindady@sbcglobal.net.
Saturday, July 8
NAPA STORYWALK AT MOORE CREEK PARK
All day. The StoryWalk continues at Moore Creek Park, 2602 Chiles Pope Valley Road, St Helena. There are no entrance fees. Experience an interactive walk with pages of a children's storybook installed along the park's trails. Perfect for families looking for outdoor, educational fun. www.NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk
Saturday, July 9
THE WAGS N WINE FESTIVAL
1-4 p.m. Experience the first Wags N Wine Festival at the Meritage Resort & Spa, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa. This festival promises an afternoon of fine wine, music, food and dogs to raise money for Waggin’ Trails Rescue Foundation and Ripple Effect Animal Project. Dogs on a non-retractable leash are welcome. Tickets are $95 until June 16, then $125. Children 6-12 are $20, younger free. Buy tickets at www.waggintrailsrescue.com/Wags-n-wine.
MUSIC IN THE GARDEN FOR THE NAPA VALLEY CHAMBER ORCHESTRA
4-6 p.m. Friends of Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra host a late afternoon of music and nature at the Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra’s Music in the Garden fundraiser. Tickets are $80. Address provided after ticket purchase.
Tuesday, July 12
World Affairs Council-Napa Valley
5:30 p.m. World Affairs Council-Napa Valley presents "A Circumnavigation with Purpose" at Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. Sabine Hirsohn of Napa shares her amazing round-the-world voyage in a 65-foot sloop and ports-of-call visited to promote the Blue Habits program on marine conservation and the hidden world of ocean pollution. Attendees will meet global sailor Sabine and visiting diplomats. Advance tickets are $40; $45 at the door. The event is complimentary for members, teachers and students. Info, worldaffairs.org/programs/napa-valley-blue-habits-circumnavigation-with-purpose.
Wednesday, July 13
DATING IN THE 21st CENTURY
7-8:30 p.m. Dr. Adelman and Dr. Ahuvia will lead a conversation on the metamorphosis of dating in the context of the rise of dating services. Their extensive research and appearances on the Oprah Winfrey show have contributed to a shift in perception of "matchmaking" services. The event will take place at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For further information, email office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets are available at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.
Saturday, July 15
FESTIVAL NAPA VALLEY'S TASTE OF NAPA
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Festival Napa Valley’s annual Taste of Napa returns to the Meritage Resort, featuring offerings from over 70 wineries, breweries, restaurants and culinary artisans. The event includes live music, games, a reserve tasting salon, and a variety of prizes. General admission tickets are $150, and Reserve Tasting Salon tickets are $295. For more information and tickets, visit www.festivalnapavalley.org.
AN EVENING OF JEWISH MUSIC WITH RABBI AHUVIA
7-8:30 p.m. Rabbi Aura Ahuvia will present an eclectic mix of Jewish music from various eras and regions. Rabbi Ahuvia, who has long fused her love for Jewish music with religious traditions, will also discuss the essence of Jewish music. The event is at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For more details, contact office@cbsnapa.org or 707-253-7305. Purchase tickets at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.
Saturday, July 16
Día de la Familia
1-3:30 p.m. The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation hosts its 11th annual Día de la Familia festival on Napa Street adjacent to St. John’s Catholic Church. Día de la Familia primarily caters to the needs of local farmworking families by providing them with easy access to local resources. Over 50 community organizations from Napa County are set to participate in the event, providing complimentary services and fostering a sense of unity among community members. Among the highlights are free OLE Health screenings, a complimentary taco lunch, and family activities including face painting, arts and crafts, and rock climbing. For more information, visit farmworkerfoundation.org/dia-de-la-familia1.html
WHY WE LOVE STUFF
2-3:30 p.m. Join professor of marketing Dr. Aaron Ahuvia, as he uncovers the fascinating psychology of our attachment to material objects and brands. This event will take place at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For more information, contact office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets can be bought at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.
Friday, July 21
FARM BUREAU LOVE OF THE LAND DINNER
6-9 p.m. The Napa County Farm Bureau's annual Love of the Land Dinner takes place at V. Sattui Winery, 1111 White Lane, St Helena. Celebrate the heart and soul of Napa County – agriculture – with a lobster feed, live auction, live music, and dancing. Single tickets are $50 at napafarmbureau.ejoinme.org/lol2023.
Saturday, Aug. 5
NAPA STORYWALK REACHES WETLANDS EDGE PARK
All day. The StoryWalk moves to its final location, Wetlands Edge Park, 2 Eucalyptus Drive, American Canyon. No entrance fees. Enjoy this unique blend of children's literature and outdoor activity, perfect for a family outing. www.NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk
Saturday, Aug. 19
LOBSTER FEAST
6 p.m. Trinitas Cellars pairs its wines with a feast of lobsters, prawns, artichokes, potatoes, onions, corn and sourdough baguettes, all served under the stars. The event also features dancing with the Zydeco Flames band. Tickets are $235 and can be purchased at trinitascellars.com. Address: Meritage Resort & Spa, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa. For more information, call 707-251-1900.
TRIBUTE TO BARBARA MYERHOFF
2-3:30 p.m. Pay tribute to anthropologist Barbara Myerhoff at this event featuring renowned filmmaker Lynne Littman. The session will be at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For any inquiries, contact office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets can be purchased at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.
Saturday, Sept. 9
AN EVENING AT THE RUINS
Experience a night of music, light displays, and magical graffiti art at the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation’s annual fundraiser An Evening at the Ruins. The event features an online auction from Sept. 1 to 9, in addition to the live event at Napa Valley Ruins and Gardens. Tickets go on sale June 1 for ACCPF members ($225) and July 1 for the public ($300). More information is available at www.acparks.org.
Event times can change or be canceled, so be sure to confirm any details ahead of time. For consideration for inclusion in the calendar, please use this form: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/nvrcalendar/