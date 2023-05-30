Saturday, July 8

NAPA STORYWALK AT MOORE CREEK PARK

All day. The StoryWalk continues at Moore Creek Park, 2602 Chiles Pope Valley Road, St Helena. There are no entrance fees. Experience an interactive walk with pages of a children's storybook installed along the park's trails. Perfect for families looking for outdoor, educational fun. www.NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk

Wednesday, July 13

DATING IN THE 21st CENTURY

7-8:30 p.m. Dr. Adelman and Dr. Ahuvia will lead a conversation on the metamorphosis of dating in the context of the rise of dating services. Their extensive research and appearances on the Oprah Winfrey show have contributed to a shift in perception of "matchmaking" services. The event will take place at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For further information, email office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets are available at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.

Saturday, July 15

FESTIVAL NAPA VALLEY'S TASTE OF NAPA

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Festival Napa Valley’s annual Taste of Napa returns to the Meritage Resort, featuring offerings from over 70 wineries, breweries, restaurants and culinary artisans. The event includes live music, games, a reserve tasting salon, and a variety of prizes. General admission tickets are $150, and Reserve Tasting Salon tickets are $295. For more information and tickets, visit www.festivalnapavalley.org.

AN EVENING OF JEWISH MUSIC WITH RABBI AHUVIA

7-8:30 p.m. Rabbi Aura Ahuvia will present an eclectic mix of Jewish music from various eras and regions. Rabbi Ahuvia, who has long fused her love for Jewish music with religious traditions, will also discuss the essence of Jewish music. The event is at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For more details, contact office@cbsnapa.org or 707-253-7305. Purchase tickets at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.

Saturday, July 16

WHY WE LOVE STUFF

2-3:30 p.m. Join professor of marketing Dr. Aaron Ahuvia, as he uncovers the fascinating psychology of our attachment to material objects and brands. This event will take place at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For more information, contact office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets can be bought at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.

Saturday, Aug. 5

NAPA STORYWALK REACHES WETLANDS EDGE PARK

All day. The StoryWalk moves to its final location, Wetlands Edge Park, 2 Eucalyptus Drive, American Canyon. No entrance fees. Enjoy this unique blend of children's literature and outdoor activity, perfect for a family outing. www.NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk