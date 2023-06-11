Sunday, June 11
BOOK SALE
1-4 p.m. Friends of the Napa Library hosts its summer book sale at the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St. The sale continues Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Special sales include Half Price Day (Friday, June 16, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.), $5 Bag Day (Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Double Bag Day (Sunday, June 18, from 1-4 p.m.). For more information, visit folnapa.org, or call 707-945-1090.
YOUNTVILLE PRIDE MUSIC IN THE PARK
3-7 p.m. The Yountville Chamber of Commerce and the town of Yountville host a Pride Music in the Park event, featuring a family dance party led by DJ Rotten Robbie and live music from The Lucky Devils Band. Food, wine, and beer will be available for purchase, and the event also includes family-friendly activities, crafts, games, and information. Proceeds will go to Yountville Kiwanis and the LGBTQ Connection. The event is free and open to everyone. Festivities will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, 6465 Washington St., Yountville. For more information, call 707-944-0904 or visit www.yountville.com.
People are also reading…
'Sounds of the Sixties'
3 p.m. Sing Napa Valley presents "Sounds of the Sixties" at the First Presbyterian Church Gymnasium, 1333 Third St., directly opposite the Uptown Theatre, in Napa. From the soulful rhythm of Motown, the storytelling of folk and country music, to the revolutionary waves of psychedelic rock and surf music, attendees can expect a diverse range of performances. Tickets are $30. Info, singnapavalley.org; 707-255-4662.
CINDY BLACKMAN SANTANA BAND
4 and 7:30 p.m. The Cindy Blackman Santana Band will be performing at the Blue Note. Tickets range from $35 to $65. Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa. For more information, visit www.bluenotenapa.com.
Monday, June 12
PUPPET SHOW
10:30 a.m. The St. Helena Public Library presents the Magical Moonshine Theater performing "The Puppet Man" on the front library lawn. The Magical Moonshine Theater is known for its engaging and imaginative puppet performances. St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, St. Helena. For more information, call 707-963-5244 or visit www.shpl.org.
Tuesday, June 13
NAPA FARMERS MARKET
8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce and flowers, meat, eggs and seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. More info at www.napafarmersmarket.org.
SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCHEON
11 a.m. Sons in Retirement Branch 65 hosts its monthly luncheon at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. This month's speakers topic is "The History, Restoration and Collecting of Army Jeeps" by guests, Jay Hinton and Scott Rohr. Free to those considering membership. For more information, visit sirinc2.org/branch/65; call 408-828-3486; or email j_stabile@yahoo.com.
Thursday, June 15
Napa Valley Genealogical Society
1 p.m. Napa Valley Genealogical Society presents "Shakin' Out the Smiths: Researching Common Surnames" via Zoom. Common surnames often create the dreaded "brick walls" in genealogy. Using examples from her own Smith family, genealogist Nancy Calhoun will demonstrate strategies for identifying ancestors who have become "lost in the crowd." To register, visit napagensoc.org and select "Shakin' Out the Smiths" under Upcoming Events. Free. Info, napagensoc.org; 707-252-2252; info@napagensoc.org.
'THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL'
7 p.m. Lucky Penny Productions presents "The Great American Trailer Park Musical" at 1758 Industrial Way, Suite 208, Napa. Visit North Florida's exclusive manufactured housing community, Armadillo Acres, for some theater fun. Additional performances Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. through June 18. More information at www.luckypennynapa.com.
Friday, June 16
ST. HELENA FARMERS' MARKET
7:30 a.m.-noon. Visit Crane Park for the St. Helena Farmers' Market offering spring produce from a variety of local growers. Activities include a free produce tasting, kids' story time, and face painting. For more info, visit www.sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
Saturday, June 17
NAPA FARMERS MARKET
8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce and flowers, meat, eggs and seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. More info at www.napafarmersmarket.org.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET
9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Calistoga Farmers Market offers fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, flowers and plants, gourmet and pre-packaged food, fresh seafood, and creative crafts and gift items. Sharpsteen Museum Plaza and Community Center on Washington Street, Calistoga. Information at calistogafarmersmarket.org.
Aviation exhibit
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate L sign, next to the Atlantic Aviation, for guided tours, featuring all types of airplanes, including some that are close to 100 years old. Free admission. The event is also held during the same hours on Sunday, June 18.
COMEDY SHOW
7:30 p.m. Wine Girl Napa Valley, 1321 First St., Suite A, Napa hosts dynamic and interactive duo Steph and Tom Clark for a night of comedy. Tickets are $30. Info, winegirl.com/collections/local-event-tickets; 707-699-1079.
Tiki Time
5-7:30 p.m. Napa Valley Museum Yountville and Tiki Oasis celebrate summer with a “Tiki Time” event within the Museum’s Main Gallery exhibition: TIKI DREAMS: From Far-Away Fantasy to Pop-Culture Phenomenon. This stylish event recognizes the variety and influence of Tiki decorative styles and fashions of the 1930’s to today. Attendees are encouraged to don their aloha wear. Tickets are $40 for Napa Valley Museum Members and $50 for Non-Members, including museum admission to all galleries, plus tastings and light bites. Must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets available at Eventbrite. The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is located at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville. For more information, call 707-944-0500, email info@napavalleymuseum.org, or visit napavalleymuseum.org.
POCKET OPERA’S 'ORPHEUS IN THE UNDERWORLD'
7 p.m. Catch the live opera presentation of 'Orpheus in the Underworld' at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa. This show features a superstar cast, turning a popular myth on its head in a sparkling, side-splitting gem of a show. Directed by Bethanie Baeyen with music direction by Frank Johnson. Violinist Yasushi Ogura is concertmaster of the “Pocket Philharmonic.” Tickets are $75, with discounts for seniors and students. Visit www.jarvisconservatory.com for more details.
MADS TOLLING AND THE MADS MEN
7 p.m. Jazz/classical violinist Mads Tolling and his Mads Men re-imagine hits from TV, film, and pop music for a one-night gig at the White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena. Tickets are $35, available online thewhitebarn.org or at 707-987-8225.
Sunday, June 18
JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION
The CIA at Copia welcomes chef Tanya Holland for a special Juneteenth celebration. Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement. This event will honor the day with a traditional Texas BBQ meal. Tickets ($55) can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com. The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa.
Friday, June 23
19TH ANNUAL AG EDUCATION GOLF TOURNAMENT
7 a.m.-3 p.m. The Napa County Farm Bureau hosts its 19th annual Ag Education Golf Tournament at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.napafarmbureau.org/golf. Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park, 2295 Streblow Drive, Napa, www.playnapa.com, 707-255-4333.
10TH ANNUAL WINEAPAWLOOZA
5 p.m. Jameson Humane holds its major fundraising event, WineaPAWlooza. This two-evening event on Friday and Saturday includes premium wines, plant-based cuisine, and discussions on wine innovations and animal welfare. More information at www.wineapawlooza.com.
MEET THE ARTISANS AT LONG MEADOW RANCH
6:30-10 p.m. Chef Stephen Barber and his culinary team present a feast at Long Meadow Ranch, accompanied by ranch wines. The evening allows attendees to engage with the artisans behind Long Meadow Ranch. Proceeds benefit the Timothy W. Hall Foundation, supporting innovative programs in arts and sciences. Tickets for adults cost $195 per guest plus tax and can be purchased at www.longmeadowranch.com/event/meet-the-artisans-2023. Address: Farmstead Restaurant, 738 Main St., St. Helena. For more information, call 707-963-4555.
Saturday, June 24
ROCK THE RIDE AGAINST GUN VIOLENCE
Led by Rep. Mike Thompson, Rock the Ride is a benefit bike ride and walk that raises funds for national and local nonprofit organizations addressing gun violence. The event features different biking and walking routes, guest speakers, and a partners fair. More information at www.rocktherideusa.com.
WINE BLENDING WITH ANGELINA MONDAVI
Noon-2 p.m. Charles Krug is offering a wine-blending session with Angelina Mondavi, where you'll learn about winemaking and create your own blend. Tickets are $220 at www.charleskrug.com. Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena.
ODETTE SUMMER SOIRÉE
12:30-3:30 p.m. Odette Estate Winery presents an afternoon of wine, food and entertainment. Attendees will taste new releases and enjoy scenic views of the Stags Leap District estate, while winemaker Jeff Owens provides an insider’s perspective. Tickets cost $250 and can be obtained at www.plumpjackcollection.com. Address: Odette Estate Winery, 5998 Silverado Trail, Napa.
DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL
5 p.m. Empress M hosts the Dragon Boat Festival with television legend Martin Yan, featuring an eight-course formal dinner and opportunities for autographs and photos. The cost is $200 per person. Tickets can be purchased at www.opentable.com. Empress M, 221 Silverado Trail, Napa. For more information, call 707-927-5485.
Wednesday, June 28
'Jack and the Beanstalk'
9:30 a.m. Join Puppet Art Theater for an amusing and interactive retelling of "Jack and the Beanstalk" at the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa. Free admission. Info, 707-253-4241.
Thursday, June 29
Crafternoon at the Library
3 p.m. Children ages 7 and up learn to play America the Beautiful using handbells and then design their own 4th of July buttons at the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa. Free admission. Info, 707-253-4241.
Banned Books and Bites
6 p.m. The Napa Library invites all to exercise your right to read banned books. Banned Books and Bites is a new place to read and discuss challenged and banned books in a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment. Open to ages 14 and up for light snacks and good conversation. This meeting includes a discussion of "Fun Home: A Family Tragicomedy" by Alison Bechdel. Free admission. Info, 707-253-4241.
Friday, June 30
COMEDIAN MYLES WEBER AT LUCKY PENNY
7:30 p.m. Comedian Myles Weber will perform two shows at Lucky Penny Productions, 1758 Industrial Way (Suite 208), Napa on Friday and Saturday. Weber is known for his appearances in major comedy competitions and festivals and has accumulated more than 60 million views across all platforms. All seats are priced at $25. Tickets can be purchased at www.luckypennynapa.com.
Sunday, July 2
Saturday, July 8
NAPA STORYWALK AT MOORE CREEK PARK
All day. The StoryWalk continues at Moore Creek Park, 2602 Chiles Pope Valley Road, St Helena. There are no entrance fees. Experience an interactive walk with pages of a children's storybook installed along the park's trails. Perfect for families looking for outdoor, educational fun. www.NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk
Saturday, July 9
THE WAGS N WINE FESTIVAL
1-4 p.m. Experience the first Wags N Wine Festival at the Meritage Resort & Spa, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa. This festival promises an afternoon of fine wine, music, food and dogs to raise money for Waggin’ Trails Rescue Foundation and Ripple Effect Animal Project. Dogs on a non-retractable leash are welcome. Tickets are $95 until June 16, then $125. Children 6-12 are $20, younger free. Buy tickets at www.waggintrailsrescue.com/Wags-n-wine.
Wednesday, July 13
DATING IN THE 21st CENTURY
7-8:30 p.m. Dr. Adelman and Dr. Ahuvia will lead a conversation on the metamorphosis of dating in the context of the rise of dating services. Their extensive research and appearances on the Oprah Winfrey show have contributed to a shift in perception of "matchmaking" services. The event will take place at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For further information, email office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets are available at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.
Saturday, July 15
FESTIVAL NAPA VALLEY'S TASTE OF NAPA
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Festival Napa Valley’s annual Taste of Napa returns to the Meritage Resort, featuring offerings from over 70 wineries, breweries, restaurants and culinary artisans. The event includes live music, games, a reserve tasting salon, and a variety of prizes. General admission tickets are $150, and Reserve Tasting Salon tickets are $295. For more information and tickets, visit www.festivalnapavalley.org.
AN EVENING OF JEWISH MUSIC WITH RABBI AHUVIA
7-8:30 p.m. Rabbi Aura Ahuvia will present an eclectic mix of Jewish music from various eras and regions. Rabbi Ahuvia, who has long fused her love for Jewish music with religious traditions, will also discuss the essence of Jewish music. The event is at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For more details, contact office@cbsnapa.org or 707-253-7305. Purchase tickets at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.
Saturday, July 16
Día de la Familia
1-3:30 p.m. The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation hosts its 11th annual Día de la Familia festival on Napa Street adjacent to St. John’s Catholic Church. Día de la Familia primarily caters to the needs of local farmworking families by providing them with easy access to local resources. Over 50 community organizations from Napa County are set to participate in the event, providing complimentary services and fostering a sense of unity among community members. Among the highlights are free OLE Health screenings, a complimentary taco lunch, and family activities including face painting, arts and crafts, and rock climbing. For more information, visit farmworkerfoundation.org/dia-de-la-familia1.html
WHY WE LOVE STUFF
2-3:30 p.m. Join professor of marketing Dr. Aaron Ahuvia, as he uncovers the fascinating psychology of our attachment to material objects and brands. This event will take place at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For more information, contact office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets can be bought at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.
Friday, July 21
FARM BUREAU LOVE OF THE LAND DINNER
6-9 p.m. The Napa County Farm Bureau's annual Love of the Land Dinner takes place at V. Sattui Winery, 1111 White Lane, St Helena. Celebrate the heart and soul of Napa County – agriculture – with a lobster feed, live auction, live music, and dancing. Single tickets are $50 at napafarmbureau.ejoinme.org/lol2023.
Saturday, Aug. 5
NAPA STORYWALK REACHES WETLANDS EDGE PARK
All day. The StoryWalk moves to its final location, Wetlands Edge Park, 2 Eucalyptus Drive, American Canyon. No entrance fees. Enjoy this unique blend of children's literature and outdoor activity, perfect for a family outing. www.NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk
Saturday, Aug. 19
LOBSTER FEAST
6 p.m. Trinitas Cellars pairs its wines with a feast of lobsters, prawns, artichokes, potatoes, onions, corn and sourdough baguettes, all served under the stars. The event also features dancing with the Zydeco Flames band. Tickets are $235 and can be purchased at trinitascellars.com. Address: Meritage Resort & Spa, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa. For more information, call 707-251-1900.
TRIBUTE TO BARBARA MYERHOFF
2-3:30 p.m. Pay tribute to anthropologist Barbara Myerhoff at this event featuring renowned filmmaker Lynne Littman. The session will be at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For any inquiries, contact office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets can be purchased at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.
Saturday, Sept. 9
AN EVENING AT THE RUINS
Experience a night of music, light displays, and magical graffiti art at the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation’s annual fundraiser An Evening at the Ruins. The event features an online auction from Sept. 1 to 9, in addition to the live event at Napa Valley Ruins and Gardens. Tickets go on sale June 1 for ACCPF members ($225) and July 1 for the public ($300). More information is available at www.acparks.org.
Event times can change or be canceled, so be sure to confirm any details ahead of time. For consideration for inclusion in the calendar, please use this form: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/nvrcalendar/