Saturday, July 8

NAPA STORYWALK AT MOORE CREEK PARK

All day. The StoryWalk continues at Moore Creek Park, 2602 Chiles Pope Valley Road, St Helena. There are no entrance fees. Experience an interactive walk with pages of a children's storybook installed along the park's trails. Perfect for families looking for outdoor, educational fun. www.NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk

Saturday, July 9

THE WAGS N WINE FESTIVAL

1-4 p.m. Experience the first Wags N Wine Festival at the Meritage Resort & Spa, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa. This festival promises an afternoon of fine wine, music, food and dogs to raise money for Waggin’ Trails Rescue Foundation and Ripple Effect Animal Project. Dogs on a non-retractable leash are welcome. Tickets are $95 until June 16, then $125. Children 6-12 are $20, younger free. Buy tickets at www.waggintrailsrescue.com/Wags-n-wine.

Wednesday, July 13

DATING IN THE 21st CENTURY

7-8:30 p.m. Dr. Adelman and Dr. Ahuvia will lead a conversation on the metamorphosis of dating in the context of the rise of dating services. Their extensive research and appearances on the Oprah Winfrey show have contributed to a shift in perception of "matchmaking" services. The event will take place at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For further information, email office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets are available at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.

Saturday, July 15

FESTIVAL NAPA VALLEY'S TASTE OF NAPA

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Festival Napa Valley’s annual Taste of Napa returns to the Meritage Resort, featuring offerings from over 70 wineries, breweries, restaurants and culinary artisans. The event includes live music, games, a reserve tasting salon, and a variety of prizes. General admission tickets are $150, and Reserve Tasting Salon tickets are $295. For more information and tickets, visit www.festivalnapavalley.org.

AN EVENING OF JEWISH MUSIC WITH RABBI AHUVIA

7-8:30 p.m. Rabbi Aura Ahuvia will present an eclectic mix of Jewish music from various eras and regions. Rabbi Ahuvia, who has long fused her love for Jewish music with religious traditions, will also discuss the essence of Jewish music. The event is at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For more details, contact office@cbsnapa.org or 707-253-7305. Purchase tickets at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.

Saturday, July 16

Día de la Familia

1-3:30 p.m. The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation hosts its 11th annual Día de la Familia festival on Napa Street adjacent to St. John’s Catholic Church. Día de la Familia primarily caters to the needs of local farmworking families by providing them with easy access to local resources. Over 50 community organizations from Napa County are set to participate in the event, providing complimentary services and fostering a sense of unity among community members. Among the highlights are free OLE Health screenings, a complimentary taco lunch, and family activities including face painting, arts and crafts, and rock climbing. For more information, visit farmworkerfoundation.org/dia-de-la-familia1.html

WHY WE LOVE STUFF

2-3:30 p.m. Join professor of marketing Dr. Aaron Ahuvia, as he uncovers the fascinating psychology of our attachment to material objects and brands. This event will take place at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For more information, contact office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets can be bought at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.

Friday, July 21

FARM BUREAU LOVE OF THE LAND DINNER

6-9 p.m. The Napa County Farm Bureau's annual Love of the Land Dinner takes place at V. Sattui Winery, 1111 White Lane, St Helena. Celebrate the heart and soul of Napa County – agriculture – with a lobster feed, live auction, live music, and dancing. Single tickets are $50 at napafarmbureau.ejoinme.org/lol2023.

Saturday, Aug. 5

NAPA STORYWALK REACHES WETLANDS EDGE PARK

All day. The StoryWalk moves to its final location, Wetlands Edge Park, 2 Eucalyptus Drive, American Canyon. No entrance fees. Enjoy this unique blend of children's literature and outdoor activity, perfect for a family outing. www.NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk

Saturday, Aug. 19

LOBSTER FEAST

6 p.m. Trinitas Cellars pairs its wines with a feast of lobsters, prawns, artichokes, potatoes, onions, corn and sourdough baguettes, all served under the stars. The event also features dancing with the Zydeco Flames band. Tickets are $235 and can be purchased at trinitascellars.com. Address: Meritage Resort & Spa, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa. For more information, call 707-251-1900.

TRIBUTE TO BARBARA MYERHOFF

2-3:30 p.m. Pay tribute to anthropologist Barbara Myerhoff at this event featuring renowned filmmaker Lynne Littman. The session will be at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For any inquiries, contact office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets can be purchased at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC.

Saturday, Sept. 9

AN EVENING AT THE RUINS

Experience a night of music, light displays, and magical graffiti art at the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation’s annual fundraiser An Evening at the Ruins. The event features an online auction from Sept. 1 to 9, in addition to the live event at Napa Valley Ruins and Gardens. Tickets go on sale June 1 for ACCPF members ($225) and July 1 for the public ($300). More information is available at www.acparks.org.