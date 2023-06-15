POCKET OPERA’S 'ORPHEUS IN THE UNDERWORLD'

7 p.m. Catch the live opera presentation of 'Orpheus in the Underworld' at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa. This show features a superstar cast, turning a popular myth on its head in a sparkling, side-splitting gem of a show. Directed by Bethanie Baeyen with music direction by Frank Johnson. Violinist Yasushi Ogura is concertmaster of the “Pocket Philharmonic.” Tickets are $75, with discounts for seniors and students. Visit www.jarvisconservatory.com for more details.

MADS TOLLING AND THE MADS MEN

7 p.m. Jazz/classical violinist Mads Tolling and his Mads Men re-imagine hits from TV, film, and pop music for a one-night gig at the White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena. Tickets are $35, available online thewhitebarn.org or at 707-987-8225.

RAYA NOVA AND POLYGONS

7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.: Raya Nova and Polygons perform at the Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. Music is free, but arrive early as an RSVP does not guarantee a table. www.napadistillery.com.

JUNETEENTH FREEDOM DAY

7 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Celebrate Juneteenth at Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa, with Bubbles & BBQ by chef Leilani and music by Ariel Marin. More information at 707-637-4532 or www.bebubblynapa.com.

Sunday, June 18

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

The CIA at Copia welcomes chef Tanya Holland for a special Juneteenth celebration. Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement. This event will honor the day with a traditional Texas BBQ meal. Tickets ($55) can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com. The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa.

Buster's Barbecue Jazz and Blues

3-6 p.m. Buster's Southern Barbecue, 1207 Foothill Blvd, Calistoga, hosts live music by Juan Escovedo & Friends every Sunday (weather permitting) at the back patio. Free admission. Info, busterssouthernbbq.com; 707-403-5100.

NAPA VALLEY LOCALS DAY AT FIRST STREET NAPA

Noon-4 p.m. First Street Napa holds Napa Valley Locals Day featuring local sips, happy hours, live entertainment, and exclusive offers at boutiques. Enjoy a Father’s Day performance by tenor saxophonist Ayo Brame from noon to 2 p.m. First Street Napa, 1300 First St, Suite 313, Napa.

FATHER'S DAY AT TRADE BREWING

5-8 p.m. Celebrate Father's Day with live music from the Duo Sonics and food served by Mercadito Catering at Trade Brewing. Trade Brewing, 731 First St., Napa, 707-492-8223.

JUNETEENTH COMMUNITY CELEBRATION IN AMERICAN CANYON

1-6 p.m. Celebrate Juneteenth with gospel performances, a keynote speaker, live entertainment, a kid zone, and raffle prizes. Free admission. Main Street Park, 5500 Eucalyptus Drive, American Canyon.

WARREN WOLF AND EDWARD SIMON

2 p.m. The Napa Valley Jazz Society presents "The Art of the Duo" with Warren Wolf and Edward Simon at the Blue Note. Tickets available from the Napa Valley Jazz Society. Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa. Info, www.nvjs.org.

ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES

7 p.m. Blue Note presents St. Paul & the Broken Bones at the Meritage Resort. 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, www.bluenotenapa.com.

WEST COAST FALCONRY

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Join Frog’s Leap Winery for a hands-on experience with trained birds of prey provided by Northern California-based owl and raptor rescue organization West Coast Falconry. Learn about different raptors, owls, the art of falconry, and the vital role of birds in our ecological and agricultural systems. Adult admission includes a tasting flight of Frog’s Leap favorites. The event is outdoors. Cost is $75. Frog’s Leap Winery, 8815 Conn Creek Road, Rutherford. Info, www.frogsleap.com; 707-963-4704.

Monday, June 19

NAPA'S PREMIERE JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

3-7 p.m. Celebrate Napa's first Juneteenth event in Oxbow Commons. The program includes DJ Tony Sparks, kids' art activities, special guest appearances, and food trucks Hot Diggity Dog and Colo’s Southern Café. Crafts and goods for sale from local vendors.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce and flowers, meat, eggs and seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. More info at www.napafarmersmarket.org.