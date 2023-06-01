Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Thursday, June 1

CANDO'S GIVE!GUIDE 2023 ORIENTATION

CanDoGiveGuide.org. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nonprofits serving Napa County interested in applying to be in CanDo's Give!Guide 2023 must send a representative to this orientation, held via Zoom. Info, 707-226-7458; CanDoGiveGuide@gmail.com

SUMMER FRUIT TREE CARE 6-7 p.m. Learn how to take care of your fruit trees during the summer at a workshop hosted by the UC Master Gardeners of Napa County and Napa Library. Attend in person at the Napa Library's Community Room, 580 Coombs St., Napa. Registration required at napamg.ucanr.edu. FAVAS WITH WINES AT OUTER SPACE WINES 5-7:30 p.m. Celebrate the late arrival of fava beans at Outer Space Wines. Owner and chef Dan Dawson will serve fava bean purée on sourdough toasts alongside Italian, Southern French, and California wines. Cost is $20. Outer Space Wines, 974 Franklin St., Napa, outerspace.wine, 707-657-7401. JAZZY COMEDY SHOW AT BE BUBBLY 6-8 p.m. Enjoy comedy and champagne at Be Bubbly's Jazzy Comedy Show, hosted by Jacie Rowe. Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa, 707-637-4532, www.bebubblynapa.com.

Friday, June 2

'THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL'

Lucky Penny brings back "The Great American Trailer Park Musical" for a run from June 2 to 18. Visit North Florida's exclusive manufactured housing community, Armadillo Acres, for some theater fun. Tickets available at ovationtix.com. More information at www.luckypennynapa.com.

ST. HELENA FARMERS' MARKET

7:30 a.m.-noon. Visit Crane Park for the St. Helena Farmers' Market offering spring produce from a variety of local growers. Activities include a free produce tasting, kids' story time, and face painting. For more info, visit www.sthelenafarmersmkt.org.

NAPA COWBOY GATHERING

Napa Horsemen’s Association is holding the Napa Cowboy Gathering at 1200 Foster Road, Napa. Registration required at www.napacowboygathering.org or call 707-333-4299 for more information.

FEEL GOOD FRIDAYS

Noon-6 p.m. The Studio by Feast it Forward gives back to the local community by donating 10% of all bottle sales to a local nonprofit group. The Studio by Feast it Forward, 1301 McKinstry St., Napa, www.feastitforward.com.

ASHER STERN

5-7 p.m. Merryvale Vineyards hosts Asher Stern with food for sale from Sticky Business BBQ. Merryvale Vineyards, 1000 Main St., St. Helena, www.merryvale.com, 707-963-7777, events@merryvale.com.

NAPA CIGARS NINTH ANNIVERSARY

5-8 p.m. Napa Cigars celebrates its ninth year with a special event. Napa Cigars, 1147 First St., Napa, 707-251-1513, tristan@napacigars.net.

BRING IT! KARAOKE AT THE HOLLYWOOD ROOM

7-9:30 p.m. Napa Valley Distillery hosts Bring It! Karaoke & Entertainment. The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa, www.napadistillery.com.

Saturday, June 3

CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET

9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Calistoga Farmers Market offers fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, flowers and plants, gourmet and pre-packaged food, fresh seafood, and creative crafts and gift items. Sharpsteen Museum Plaza and Community Center on Washington Street, Calistoga. Information at calistogafarmersmarket.org.

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. Napa Farmers Market provides vendors offering seasonal produce and flowers, meat, eggs and seafood, locally prepared foods and hand-crafted wares. Located at 1100 West St. at Pearl. More info at www.napafarmersmarket.org.

NAPA STORYWALK AT SKYLINE WILDERNESS PARK

9:30 a.m. The second annual Napa StoryWalk is presented by Friends of the Napa Open Space District, First 5 Napa County, and Napa Bookmine at Skyline Wilderness Park. More details at NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk.

ERIC BENÉT

6:30 and 9 p.m. Eric Benét performs at the Blue Note. Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa, bluenotenapa.com.

IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory presents "It’s a Grand Night for Singing". Tickets are $20 online or at the box office beginning at 6 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, 707-255-5445, jarvisconservatory.com.

CHRIS BOTTI

5:30 and 8 p.m. Blue Note Summer Sessions present trumpeter Chris Botti at the Meritage Resort. Meritage Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, bluenotenapa.com.

SAVOR PREVIEW AT JAM CELLARS BALLROOM

8 p.m. Savor After Hours Napa Valley preview at JaM Cellars Ballroom of Napa Valley Opera House. Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa, www.bluenotenapa.com.

NAPA VALLEY PRIDE CAR PARADE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The Napa Valley Pride Car Parade kicks off at the Napa High parking lot. Tune in to KVYN 99.3 The Vine for festive Pride music for the cruise.

Sunday, June 4

PUC CHORALE AND VOX PRO MUSICA CONCERT

7 p.m. Pacific Union College Chorale and Vox Pro Musica will give their final performance of the school year in a joint concert at Paulin Recital Hall in Angwin.

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT

7 p.m. Rufus Wainwright's Folkocracy Tour comes to the Meritage Resort as part of Blue Note Summer Sessions. Meritage Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, www.bluenotenapa.com.

RENÉE LUBIN AT BE BUBBLY

3-6 p.m. Renée Lubin returns to Be Bubbly. Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa, 707-637-4532 www.bebubblynapa.com.

Tuesday, June 6

SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCHEON

11 a.m. Sons in Retirement Chapter 149, a nonprofit men's activity organization that hosts a variety of events each month to improve the lives of our members, hosts its monthly luncheon at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Free to those considering membership. For more information, visit sirinc2.org/branch149 or email nbpharmd@gmail.com.

Thursday, June 8

FASHION SHOW

11 a.m. Napa Valley Republican Women hosts a fashion show featuring Chico's apparel at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Admission is $35 and includes a catered lunch. All are welcome. To reserve your spot, email rsvprepwomen@gmail.com or call 707-253-9384 by June 4. For additional information, email Tdabblett@gmail.com.

COURTYARD DINNER WITH RUSSIAN RIVER BREWING

The Charter Oak is hosting a courtyard dinner featuring Russian River Brewing Co. The event includes a welcome reception and a multi-course menu by chefs Eddie Lee and Christopher Kostow. Tickets are $125 at resy.com. The Charter Oak Restaurant, 1050 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena.

Friday, June 9

BOB ST. LAURENT CHARITY GOLF CLASSIC

Join the fun at the fourth annual Bob St. Laurent Charity Golf Classic from the Bob St. Laurent Music Advocacy Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The event takes place at the Vintners Golf Club in Yountville, with tickets including a round of nine-hole golf, cart rental, gyro bar, drinks, and an after-party. It's a great opportunity to enjoy golf, food, and camaraderie while supporting music in schools. Tickets available at bslmap.com. For more information, email info@bslmap.org.

Saturday, June 10

Book Sale

Friends of the Napa Library hosts its summer book sale at the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St. The Saturday, June 10, event is open to Friends members only from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The public sale opens Sunday from 1-4 p.m. The sale continues Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Special sales include Half Price Day (Friday, June 16, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.), $5 Bag Day (Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Double Bag Day (Sunday, June 18, from 1-4 p.m.). For more information, visit folnapa.org, or call 707-945-1090.

CONN CREEK 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

5-8 p.m. Conn Creek is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a garden party, serving single-AVA Cabernet Sauvignons with appetizers and food pairings. Tickets are $280 at www.exploretock.com. Conn Creek Winery, 8711 Silverado Trail, St. Helena, www.conncreek.com.

UNLOCKING THE POWER OF YOUR DREAMS WORKSHOP

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Join Janet Beach, a certified Dreamwork teacher, for a day-long immersion into the world of dreams at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Napa. Explore the language, symbols and personal interpretations that dreams provide as they shed light on your inner life and current circumstances. Admission is $99, including lunch, and participants are encouraged to bring a dream to share. For registration, email Yvonne Baginski at yvonnebaginski@gmail.com or call 707-694-5486.

Saturday, June 17

DOKTOR KABOOM

eandmpresents.org 1 and 3 p.m. Join E & M Presents for an exciting and educational experience as Doktor Kaboom empowers children to know that they too can become scientists. Two shows at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway (Highway 221), Napa. Tickets: $15-$25. Info, 707-501-8567; evywar@gmail.com

POCKET OPERA’S 'ORPHEUS IN THE UNDERWORLD' 7 p.m. Catch the live opera presentation of 'Orpheus in the Underworld' at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa. This show features a superstar cast, turning a popular myth on its head in a sparkling, side-splitting gem of a show. Directed by Bethanie Baeyen with music direction by Frank Johnson. Violinist Yasushi Ogura is concertmaster of the “Pocket Philharmonic.” Tickets are $75, with discounts for seniors and students. Visit www.jarvisconservatory.com for more details. MADS TOLLING AND THE MADS MEN 7 p.m. Jazz/classical violinist Mads Tolling and his Mads Men re-imagine hits from TV, film, and pop music for a one-night gig at the White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena. Tickets are $35, available online thewhitebarn.org or at 707-987-8225.

Friday, June 23

19TH ANNUAL AG EDUCATION GOLF TOURNAMENT

7 a.m.-3 p.m. The Napa County Farm Bureau hosts its 19th annual Ag Education Golf Tournament at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.napafarmbureau.org/golf. Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park, 2295 Streblow Drive, Napa, www.playnapa.com, 707-255-4333.

10TH ANNUAL WINEAPAWLOOZA

5 p.m. Jameson Humane holds its major fundraising event, WineaPAWlooza. This two-evening event on Friday and Saturday includes premium wines, plant-based cuisine, and discussions on wine innovations and animal welfare. More information at www.wineapawlooza.com.

MEET THE ARTISANS AT LONG MEADOW RANCH

6:30-10 p.m. Chef Stephen Barber and his culinary team present a feast at Long Meadow Ranch, accompanied by ranch wines. The evening allows attendees to engage with the artisans behind Long Meadow Ranch. Proceeds benefit the Timothy W. Hall Foundation, supporting innovative programs in arts and sciences. Tickets for adults cost $195 per guest plus tax and can be purchased at www.longmeadowranch.com/event/meet-the-artisans-2023. Address: Farmstead Restaurant, 738 Main St., St. Helena. For more information, call 707-963-4555.

Saturday, June 24

ROCK THE RIDE AGAINST GUN VIOLENCE

Led by Rep. Mike Thompson, Rock the Ride is a benefit bike ride and walk that raises funds for national and local nonprofit organizations addressing gun violence. The event features different biking and walking routes, guest speakers, and a partners fair. More information at www.rocktherideusa.com.

ODETTE SUMMER SOIRÉE

12:30-3:30 p.m. Odette Estate Winery presents an afternoon of wine, food and entertainment. Attendees will taste new releases and enjoy scenic views of the Stags Leap District estate, while winemaker Jeff Owens provides an insider’s perspective. Tickets cost $250 and can be obtained at www.plumpjackcollection.com. Address: Odette Estate Winery, 5998 Silverado Trail, Napa.

DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL

5 p.m. Empress M hosts the Dragon Boat Festival with television legend Martin Yan, featuring an eight-course formal dinner and opportunities for autographs and photos. The cost is $200 per person. Tickets can be purchased at www.opentable.com. Empress M, 221 Silverado Trail, Napa. For more information, call 707-927-5485.

Friday, June 30

COMEDIAN MYLES WEBER AT LUCKY PENNY

7:30 p.m. Comedian Myles Weber will perform two shows at Lucky Penny Productions, 1758 Industrial Way (Suite 208), Napa on Friday and Saturday. Weber is known for his appearances in major comedy competitions and festivals and has accumulated more than 60 million views across all platforms. All seats are priced at $25. Tickets can be purchased at www.luckypennynapa.com.

Sunday, July 2

THE OKEE DOKEE BROTHERS

eandmpresents.org 1 and 3:30 p.m. Join E & M Presents for an enchanting musical experience with The Okee Dokee Brothers. Childhood friends Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing bring their love for the outdoors to the heart of their Americana folk music during two shows at Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville. Tickets: $12-$20. Info, 707-501-8567; evywar@gmail.com

Saturday, July 8 NAPA STORYWALK AT MOORE CREEK PARK All day. The StoryWalk continues at Moore Creek Park, 2602 Chiles Pope Valley Road, St Helena. There are no entrance fees. Experience an interactive walk with pages of a children's storybook installed along the park's trails. Perfect for families looking for outdoor, educational fun. www.NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk Saturday, July 9 THE WAGS N WINE FESTIVAL 1-4 p.m. Experience the first Wags N Wine Festival at the Meritage Resort & Spa, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa. This festival promises an afternoon of fine wine, music, food and dogs to raise money for Waggin’ Trails Rescue Foundation and Ripple Effect Animal Project. Dogs on a non-retractable leash are welcome. Tickets are $95 until June 16, then $125. Children 6-12 are $20, younger free. Buy tickets at www.waggintrailsrescue.com/Wags-n-wine. Wednesday, July 13 DATING IN THE 21st CENTURY 7-8:30 p.m. Dr. Adelman and Dr. Ahuvia will lead a conversation on the metamorphosis of dating in the context of the rise of dating services. Their extensive research and appearances on the Oprah Winfrey show have contributed to a shift in perception of "matchmaking" services. The event will take place at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For further information, email office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets are available at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC. Saturday, July 15 FESTIVAL NAPA VALLEY'S TASTE OF NAPA 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Festival Napa Valley’s annual Taste of Napa returns to the Meritage Resort, featuring offerings from over 70 wineries, breweries, restaurants and culinary artisans. The event includes live music, games, a reserve tasting salon, and a variety of prizes. General admission tickets are $150, and Reserve Tasting Salon tickets are $295. For more information and tickets, visit www.festivalnapavalley.org. AN EVENING OF JEWISH MUSIC WITH RABBI AHUVIA 7-8:30 p.m. Rabbi Aura Ahuvia will present an eclectic mix of Jewish music from various eras and regions. Rabbi Ahuvia, who has long fused her love for Jewish music with religious traditions, will also discuss the essence of Jewish music. The event is at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For more details, contact office@cbsnapa.org or 707-253-7305. Purchase tickets at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC. Saturday, July 16 WHY WE LOVE STUFF 2-3:30 p.m. Join professor of marketing Dr. Aaron Ahuvia, as he uncovers the fascinating psychology of our attachment to material objects and brands. This event will take place at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For more information, contact office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets can be bought at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC. Friday, July 21 FARM BUREAU LOVE OF THE LAND DINNER 6-9 p.m. The Napa County Farm Bureau's annual Love of the Land Dinner takes place at V. Sattui Winery, 1111 White Lane, St Helena. Celebrate the heart and soul of Napa County – agriculture – with a lobster feed, live auction, live music, and dancing. Single tickets are $50 at napafarmbureau.ejoinme.org/lol2023. Saturday, Aug. 5 NAPA STORYWALK REACHES WETLANDS EDGE PARK All day. The StoryWalk moves to its final location, Wetlands Edge Park, 2 Eucalyptus Drive, American Canyon. No entrance fees. Enjoy this unique blend of children's literature and outdoor activity, perfect for a family outing. www.NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk Saturday, Aug. 19 LOBSTER FEAST 6 p.m. Trinitas Cellars pairs its wines with a feast of lobsters, prawns, artichokes, potatoes, onions, corn and sourdough baguettes, all served under the stars. The event also features dancing with the Zydeco Flames band. Tickets are $235 and can be purchased at trinitascellars.com. Address: Meritage Resort & Spa, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa. For more information, call 707-251-1900. TRIBUTE TO BARBARA MYERHOFF 2-3:30 p.m. Pay tribute to anthropologist Barbara Myerhoff at this event featuring renowned filmmaker Lynne Littman. The session will be at Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa. For any inquiries, contact office@cbsnapa.org or call 707-253-7305. Tickets can be purchased at cbsnapa.org/form/salon_series_NCTC. Saturday, Sept. 9 AN EVENING AT THE RUINS Experience a night of music, light displays, and magical graffiti art at the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation’s annual fundraiser An Evening at the Ruins. The event features an online auction from Sept. 1 to 9, in addition to the live event at Napa Valley Ruins and Gardens. Tickets go on sale June 1 for ACCPF members ($225) and July 1 for the public ($300). More information is available at www.acparks.org.