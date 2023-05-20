Sunday, May 21

NINTH ANNUAL TOP DRINK COCKTAIL COMPETITION

2-4:30 p.m. Taste delicious food and cocktails based on Charbay Vodka, prepared by top chefs and bartenders. Tickets are $75. Must be 21 years old to attend. The museum is located at 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, and open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 707-944-0500, email info@napavalleymuseum.org, or visit www.napavalleymuseum.org.

CELEBRATING BALLADS, BLUES AND BROADWAY

2 p.m. Pianist Mike Greensill, joined by Joe Cohen on sax, Doug Miller on bass, and Jack Dorsey on drums, explores the Great American Songbook at Cameo Cinema. The performance includes Greensill’s original compositions and special guest vocalist Gale Terminello. Tickets are $35 at www.cameocinema.com. Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena.

Tuesday, May 23

HOMAGE TO ITALY AT CIA AT COPIA

Times vary. In partnership with the Italian Cultural Institute of San Francisco, the CIA at Copia presents a day dedicated to Italian cuisine and culture. The event includes demonstrations and dinner featuring Italian chefs Patrizia Pasqualetti and Viola Buitoni. Individual events priced separately. Tickets available online. The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa.

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

INAUGURAL NAPA CLIMATE SUMMIT

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Napa County residents are invited to the inaugural Napa Climate Summit, “Moving Forward Faster,” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center. The free, solutions-oriented community event focuses on regional infrastructure projects and government programs to reduce climate pollutants and promote renewable energy. The summit includes speakers like Congressman Mike Thompson, Vice Chair of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District Davina Hurt, and representatives from various local organizations. For additional information, contact Chris Benz at christinabbenz@gmail.com or 707-492-0089. To register for this free event, visit napaclimatesummit.eventbrite.com.

Saturday, May 27

POP-UP JAPANESE DINNER AT PICAYUNE CELLARS

6 p.m. Join Picayune Cellars for a pop-up Japanese dinner featuring Chef Mika Masuda. The menu will be paired with Picayune Cellars wines. Seating is limited to 10 guests. The cost is $145 per person. Picayune Cellars, 1440 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga.

Wednesday, May 31

ALPHA OMEGA WINE DINNER AT AURO RESTAURANT

6 p.m. Auro Restaurant, located at the Four Seasons Resort, 400 Silverado Trail N, Calistoga, will host a wine dinner featuring Alpha Omega Winery. Alpha Omega Winemaker Matt Brain and Four Seasons sommelier Derek Stevenson will pair wines with a seasonal tasting menu by executive chef Rogelio Garcia. Tickets are $280 per person and can be purchased at www.opentable.com/r/auro-calistoga.

Thursday, June 1

CANDO'S GIVE!GUIDE 2023 ORIENTATION

CanDoGiveGuide.org. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nonprofits serving Napa County interested in applying to be in CanDo's Give!Guide 2023 must send a representative to this orientation, held via Zoom. Info, 707-226-7458; CanDoGiveGuide@gmail.com

Friday, June 2

'THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL'

Times vary. Lucky Penny brings back "The Great American Trailer Park Musical" for a run from June 2 to 18. Visit North Florida's exclusive manufactured housing community, Armadillo Acres, for some theater fun. Tickets available at ovationtix.com. More information at www.luckypennynapa.com.

Saturday, June 3

SECOND ANNUAL NAPA STORYWALK KICKOFF

9:30-11 a.m. The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District, in collaboration with other community organizations, is hosting the second annual Napa StoryWalk. The event starts at Skyline Wilderness Park, 2201 Imola Avenue, Napa, CA, 94559, near the Martha Walker Native Habitat Garden. Visitors who present their Napa County Library card will have their entrance fees waived for the day. The event will include a meet and greet with partner organizations, children's art workshops, and a special presentation by artist and activist Favianna Rodriguez. Advance registration for the workshop is encouraged. www.NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk

Tuesday, June 6

Sons In Retirement Luncheon

11 a.m. Sons in Retirement Chapter 149, a nonprofit men's activity organization that hosts a variety of events each month to improve the lives of our members, hosts its monthly luncheon at Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Free to those considering membership. For more information, visit sirinc2.org/branch149 or email nbpharmd@gmail.com.

Thursday, June 8

COURTYARD DINNER WITH RUSSIAN RIVER BREWING

The Charter Oak is hosting a courtyard dinner featuring Russian River Brewing Co. The event includes a welcome reception and a multi-course menu by chefs Eddie Lee and Christopher Kostow. Tickets are $125 per person at resy.com. The Charter Oak Restaurant, 1050 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena.

Saturday, June 10

CONN CREEK 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

5-8 p.m. Conn Creek is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a garden party, serving single-AVA Cabernet Sauvignons with appetizers and food pairings. Tickets are $280 at www.exploretock.com. Conn Creek Winery, 8711 Silverado Trail, St. Helena, www.conncreek.com.

UNLOCKING THE POWER OF YOUR DREAMS WORKSHOP

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Join Janet Beach, a certified Dreamwork teacher, for a day-long immersion into the world of dreams at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Napa. Explore the language, symbols, and personal interpretations that dreams provide as they shed light on your inner life and current circumstances. The event costs $99, including lunch, and participants are encouraged to bring a dream to share. For registration, email Yvonne Baginski at yvonnebaginski@gmail.com or call 707-694-5486.

Saturday, June 17

DOKTOR KABOOM

eandmpresents.org 1 and 3 p.m. Join E & M Presents for an exciting and educational experience as Doktor Kaboom empowers children to know that they too can become scientists. Two shows at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. Tickets: $15-$25. Info, 707-501-8567; evywar@gmail.com

Friday, June 23

19TH ANNUAL AG EDUCATION GOLF TOURNAMENT

7 a.m.-3 p.m. The Napa County Farm Bureau hosts its 19th annual Ag Education Golf Tournament at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.napafarmbureau.org/golf. Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park, 2295 Streblow Dr., Napa, www.playnapa.com, 707-255-4333.

10TH ANNUAL WINEAPAWLOOZA

5 p.m. Jameson Humane holds its major fundraising event, WineaPAWlooza. This two-evening event on Friday and Saturday includes premium wines, plant-based cuisine, and discussions on wine innovations and animal welfare. Limited tickets remain. More information at www.wineapawlooza.com.

Saturday, June 24

ROCK THE RIDE AGAINST GUN VIOLENCE

Led by Rep. Mike Thompson, Rock the Ride is a benefit bike ride and walk that raises funds for national and local nonprofit organizations addressing gun violence. The event features different biking and walking routes, guest speakers, and a partners fair. More information at www.rocktherideusa.com.

Friday, June 30

COMEDIAN MYLES WEBER AT LUCKY PENNY

Showtimes TBA. Comedian Myles Weber will perform two shows at Lucky Penny Productions, 1758 Industrial Way, Ste. 208, Napa, on Friday and Saturday. Weber is known for his appearances in major comedy competitions and festivals and has accumulated more than 60 million views across all platforms. All seats are priced at $25. Tickets can be purchased at www.luckypennynapa.com.

Sunday, July 2

THE OKEE DOKEE BROTHERS

eandmpresents.org 1 and 3:30 p.m. Join E & M Presents for an enchanting musical experience with The Okee Dokee Brothers. Childhood friends Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing bring their love for the outdoors to the heart of their Americana folk music during two shows at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. Tickets: $12-$20. Info, 707-501-8567; evywar@gmail.com

Saturday, July 8 NAPA STORYWALK AT MOORE CREEK PARK All Day. The StoryWalk continues at Moore Creek Park, 2602 Chiles Pope Valley Rd, St Helena, CA 94574. There are no entrance fees. Experience an interactive walk with pages of a children's storybook installed along the park's trails. Perfect for families looking for outdoor, educational fun. www.NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk Saturday, July 15 FESTIVAL NAPA VALLEY'S TASTE OF NAPA 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Festival Napa Valley’s annual Taste of Napa returns to The Meritage Resort, featuring offerings from over 70 wineries, breweries, restaurants, and culinary artisans. The event includes live music, games, a reserve tasting salon, and a variety of prizes. General admission tickets are $150, and Reserve Tasting Salon tickets are $295. For more information and tickets, visit www.festivalnapavalley.org. Saturday, Aug. 5 NAPA STORYWALK REACHES WETLANDS EDGE PARK All Day. The StoryWalk moves to its final location, Wetlands Edge Park, 2 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA 94503. No entrance fees. Enjoy this unique blend of children's literature and outdoor activity, perfect for a family outing. www.NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk