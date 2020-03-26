Napa Valley Community College District to continue online classes through June 1

The Napa Valley Community College District announced Thursday that it plans to continue offering all classes online through June 1.

“This decision will allow staff and faculty to focus with consistency and clarity for instructional planning and support,” said Dr. Ron Kraft, superintendent/president at Napa Valley College. “Further, it will provide students with a clear expectation about the coming weeks so they can better prepare for their classes.”

This decision was based on consultation with the COVID-19 Emergency Ad Hoc subcommittee of the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees, the college’s executive team/cabinet, the college’s Academic Affairs Council and the college’s Student Affairs Council.

The main campus transitioned all its classes to online earlier this month in a proactive effort to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. Most college staff, except those performing “essential functions,” will continue to work remotely in compliance with Gov. Gavin Newson's stay-at-home order and restrictions on gatherings and social distancing.