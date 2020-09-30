Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund activated for Glass Fire

The Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund is now accepting donations to help residents affected by the Glass Fire, the second major firestorm to hit Napa County in the last six weeks.

Contributions to the Fund will be used, in the near term, to provide gift cards to evacuees and emergency relief services to those affected by the fire, including temporary shelter, meals, counseling and assistance in navigating insurance claims.

In the weeks ahead, contributions will also be used to provide direct financial assistance to income-qualified homeowners and renters whose primary residences were damaged or destroyed by the Glass Fire.

The Glass Fire has displaced more than 12,000 individuals and has significantly impacted Napa Valley’s wine, vineyard and hospitality industries –- major sectors of employment that were already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and the August wildfires in and around the region.

The economic challenges presented by multiple overlapping disasters are likely to be widespread and long term, affecting thousands of residents whose livelihoods are connected to Napa’s wine and tourism sectors, the Foundation said in a news release.