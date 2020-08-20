Napa Valley Community Foundation activates relief fund for fire victims

In response to the LNU Lightning Complex fires affecting parts of Napa County, which have displaced thousands of area residents thus far, Napa Valley Community Foundation has established a special Fund to provide relief and recovery services to those affected by this most recent natural disaster in Napa Valley.
The Foundation has committed an initial and immediate $100,000 to the 2020 Napa County Wildfire Fund.
Like the Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund, the 2020 Napa County Wildfire Fund is part of the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund, which was established after the 2014 South Napa Earthquake, and has been continually active since October 2017 -- the last time major firestorms prompted a community-wide disaster declaration. On August 18, 2020, Governor Newsom declared a state of emergency for the fires, including those in Napa County.
NVCF is working in close coordination with Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster (aka, the Napa Valley COAD), a grouping of community service organizations whose mission is to improve coordination and communication among nonprofits — and between local government agencies, the charitable sector, faith communities and the private sector — before, during and after disasters.
During an active disaster, the Napa Valley COAD works closely with the Napa County Emergency Operation Center to assess urgent needs, identify short-term gaps and gather information that will inform longer-term recovery efforts.
“Our community is now confronted with two active disasters: the COVID-19 pandemic and the fires now burning,” said NVCF Vice President of Community Impact Julia DeNatale, who added that NVCF is raising funds for both of these disasters, and that gifts to the Foundation can be earmarked for one or both.
“Fortunately, our community has used its past experience and hardships to make solid plans for future emergencies, like this one. Many of the nonprofits that we are currently funding to provide services and cash assistance to those affected by COVID-19 will be pressed into service to help those in need because of the fires.”
The Foundation is prepared to distribute immediate response grants as circumstances warrant to a targeted list of local nonprofits that were pre-approved to receive such grants following the 2014 earthquake, 2017 wildfires and the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Grants likely will focus on organizations providing services such as medical care, counseling, temporary shelter and meals to the individuals and families affected by the fires.
Tax-deductible contributions to the 2020 Napa County Wildfire Fund are welcome in any amount; and can be made by visiting this page of the Foundation’s website: https://www.napavalleycf.org/2020-napa-county-wildfire-giving/
Editor’s Note: Because of the public safety implications of the wildfires, we are providing access to this article free of charge. To support local journalism, please visit
https://napavalleyregister.com/members/join/ and consider becoming a member.
Watch Now: Turtle Rock Bar and Cafe survives the Hennessey Fire
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.