Napa Valley Community Foundation activates relief fund for fire victims

“Our community is now confronted with two active disasters: the COVID-19 pandemic and the fires now burning,” said NVCF Vice President of Community Impact Julia DeNatale, who added that NVCF is raising funds for both of these disasters, and that gifts to the Foundation can be earmarked for one or both.

“Fortunately, our community has used its past experience and hardships to make solid plans for future emergencies, like this one. Many of the nonprofits that we are currently funding to provide services and cash assistance to those affected by COVID-19 will be pressed into service to help those in need because of the fires.”

The Foundation is prepared to distribute immediate response grants as circumstances warrant to a targeted list of local nonprofits that were pre-approved to receive such grants following the 2014 earthquake, 2017 wildfires and the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Grants likely will focus on organizations providing services such as medical care, counseling, temporary shelter and meals to the individuals and families affected by the fires.