Napa Valley Community Foundation announces $190,000 in funding for local animal welfare groups

Napa Valley Community Foundation announced the second round of grants from The David and Jane Gotelli Family Fund, which was created through a generous bequest from the late David and Jane Gotelli to support small animals in Napa Valley.

The Gotellis were longtime Napa residents who both passed away at age 87. The endowed fund creates a permanent income stream to support yearly grants to organizations dedicated to the health, welfare, humane treatment and adoption and care of small animals.

The first round of grants totaling $115,000 from the fund were disbursed in 2020 to seven organizations.

Grants for 2021 have been made to 10 nonprofit organizations and public agencies whose missions are to improve or sustain the welfare of small animals throughout Napa County, including: Friends of Napa County Animal Shelter; Humane Society of Napa County & SPCA Inc. (aka Napa Humane); Humane Society of the North Bay; Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch (dba Jameson Humane); Napa Community Animal Response Team (Napa CART); Napa County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center; Ripple Effect Animal Project; We Care Animal Rescue; Wildlife Rescue Center of Napa County; and Wine Country Animal Lovers.

