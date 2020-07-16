Napa Valley Community Foundation approves $1.2 million more in COVID-19 grants

Napa Valley Community Foundation has approved spending up to $1.2 million more from the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund to address the ongoing health and economic challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March and April, the Foundation approved grants totaling $3.7 million to support public health, safety net programs and emergency financial assistance for local residents who lost work hours or employment but could not access government unemployment benefits. This week's announcement brings approved COVID-19 expenditures from the Foundation to $4.9 million.
In the last three months, two nonprofit organizations funded by the Foundation to deliver cash aid to individuals and families have screened 3,100 households for assistance, identified 1,550 that are eligible and issued payments to more than 1,000 unduplicated households, according to a news release.
The Foundation’s nonprofit partners for its Emergency Financial Assistance program are On The Move and UpValley Family Centers, each of which also provides case management services to people in need of assistance. The average award has been $1,200 per household.
“Until recently, our cash aid program was largely a response to economic hardship” said NVCF President Terence Mulligan. “Now it is also about helping to prevent community spread of the virus, because we are supporting farmworkers and families who test positive to remain in quarantine.”
“Making sure people who test positive for COVID-19 can afford to remain in their homes while they are unable to work is critical” said Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio. “We are grateful to NVCF and its partners for helping us meet the basic needs of these individuals and families – and for helping us protect the wider community by doing so.”
Staff at On The Move and UpValley Family Centers will be working with Napa County Public Health to provide cash aid and case management services to eligible low-income residents who test positive for COVID-19 and required to go into quarantine and/or isolation.
Low-income people and families who test positive for COVID-19 will be referred directly by county Public Health staff to the Emergency Financial Assistance program. Napa County residents facing economic hardship because of the pandemic -- who don’t qualify for government unemployment benefits and whose household income is at or below 120% of Area Median Income -- can seek assistance by contacting On The Move or UpValley Family Centers.
-- For residents of Calistoga, St. Helena and surrounding areas: call 707-965-5010 or email efa@upvalleyfamilycenters.org.
-- For residents of Napa, Yountville and American Canyon: call 707-363-8390 or email efa@onthemovebayarea.org.
To date, more than $1.7 million has been donated by local individuals, families, corporations and foundations to help NVCF blunt the effects of COVID-19 in Napa Valley. To make a tax-deductible donation or learn more, visit www.napavalleycf.org/covid-19-giving/
The Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund is managed by Napa Valley Community Foundation and was established with a $10 million lead gift from Napa Valley Vintners following the 2014 South Napa earthquake. So far, the Fund has distributed more than $25 million for relief and recovery from recent disasters.
