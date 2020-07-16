Napa Valley Community Foundation approves $1.2 million more in COVID-19 grants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa Valley Community Foundation has approved spending up to $1.2 million more from the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund to address the ongoing health and economic challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March and April, the Foundation approved grants totaling $3.7 million to support public health, safety net programs and emergency financial assistance for local residents who lost work hours or employment but could not access government unemployment benefits. This week's announcement brings approved COVID-19 expenditures from the Foundation to $4.9 million.

In the last three months, two nonprofit organizations funded by the Foundation to deliver cash aid to individuals and families have screened 3,100 households for assistance, identified 1,550 that are eligible and issued payments to more than 1,000 unduplicated households, according to a news release.

The Foundation’s nonprofit partners for its Emergency Financial Assistance program are On The Move and UpValley Family Centers, each of which also provides case management services to people in need of assistance. The average award has been $1,200 per household.