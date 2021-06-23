Napa Valley Community Foundation approves more than $2 million for wildfire recovery and prevention

Napa Valley Community Foundation’s Board of Directors has approved nearly $2.2 million in new wildfire grants. The largest grants, up to $2 million in total, will help last year’s wildfire survivors with continued rebuilding and long-term recovery. Two grants totaling $175,000 were approved for the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation (NCFF). The grants will enable the organization to hire its first paid staff, including its first executive director, at an opportune moment: NCFF is slated to receive and spend at least $35 million over the next five years for county-wide fuel mitigations projects including shaded fire breaks, focus on safe egress and ingress routes, and other projects.
Of the amounts above, $2.1 million will be distributed from the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund; and $75,000 will be distributed from the Oakville Fund, a donor-advised fund administered by NVCF that was established by a local family who once farmed the Berryessa Valley, and proudly continues a multi-generational commitment to land stewardship with its support of the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation.
Prior to this newest slate of grants, Napa Valley Community Foundation’s response to the 2020 wildfires included disbursements of $1.9 million for immediate relief services and cash assistance. As of June 15, more than 3,000 county residents affected by last year’s wildfires have received services like medical care, temporary shelter, and help to navigate insurance claims; and 1,912 households have received cash assistance in amounts ranging from $50 to $7,500. A previous grant for $90,000 to the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation made it possible for the group to purchase the LIDAR system used to map high-hazard fire zones and build the county-wide Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP).
“We are very grateful to Napa Valley Community Foundation for their support,” said Napa Communities Firewise Foundation President Christopher Thompson. “They understand what nonprofits need to get the job done; and we are eager to get to work on our five-year Community Wildfire Protection Plan with their help.”
Napa County survivors whose primary residence was damaged or destroyed by the 2020 wildfires are encouraged to call UpValley Family Centers at (707) 965.5010 to learn about resources for rebuilding and long-term recovery. Assistance is available in English and Spanish.