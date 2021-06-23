Napa Valley Community Foundation approves more than $2 million for wildfire recovery and prevention

Napa Valley Community Foundation’s Board of Directors has approved nearly $2.2 million in new wildfire grants. The largest grants, up to $2 million in total, will help last year’s wildfire survivors with continued rebuilding and long-term recovery. Two grants totaling $175,000 were approved for the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation (NCFF). The grants will enable the organization to hire its first paid staff, including its first executive director, at an opportune moment: NCFF is slated to receive and spend at least $35 million over the next five years for county-wide fuel mitigations projects including shaded fire breaks, focus on safe egress and ingress routes, and other projects.

Of the amounts above, $2.1 million will be distributed from the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund; and $75,000 will be distributed from the Oakville Fund, a donor-advised fund administered by NVCF that was established by a local family who once farmed the Berryessa Valley, and proudly continues a multi-generational commitment to land stewardship with its support of the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation.