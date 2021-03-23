Napa Valley Community Foundation assists those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

In the last 12 months, Napa Valley Community Foundation (NVCF) has granted $5.7 million from the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund to address the public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 virus in Napa County. The grants distributed since Napa County's shelter-at-home order took effect on March 20, 2020 were made possible by the generosity of nearly 400 individual, family and corporate donors — as well as the City of Napa and Napa County.
The distributions include:
• $4.9 million for Emergency Financial Assistance to more than 1,550 households who lost jobs or wages because of the pandemic, or were mandated to quarantine but couldn't afford to miss work without a financial safety net for their families. Most beneficiaries have received support averaging $1,500 per month for two months; some have received support for three months. Almost all those receiving Emergency Financial Assistance have been undocumented heads of household or farmworkers — community members who are not typically eligible to receive unemployment benefits or stimulus checks because of their immigration status.
• $552,000 to 16 "Second Responder" nonprofits to provide immediate relief and recovery services to more than 27,000 residents, such as: physical and mental healthcare; legal and fair housing services; hot meals and groceries; and domestic violence response.
• $125,000 to support COVID-19 testing for vulnerable populations, like uninsured and underinsured community members, seniors and those living in remote areas.
• $100,000 to provide subsidies to stabilize the childcare sector and provide more childcare slots to low-income and essential workers.
"As we look back at the last year, we are incredibly grateful for how swiftly our community responded — first to the challenges of the pandemic, then to the additional hardships brought about by the LNU fires and the Glass Fire," said NVCF President Terence Mulligan. Mulligan noted that the Foundation is committed to supporting preparation and resilience between disasters, citing its work after the South Napa Earthquake in 2014 to launch Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) and to prepare a trusted network of nonprofit partners to deliver services and cash aid in future disasters. "We are deeply indebted to the COAD and to our nonprofit partners for mobilizing immediately to identify and prioritize needs and partner intelligently for the most effective results."
Emergency Financial Assistance is available until June 30, 2021 and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis to qualified applicants. Staff is available to assist in English or Spanish.
There are several ways to apply for Emergency Financial Assistance because of COVID-19. For residents of Calistoga, St. Helena, and surrounding areas, call (707) 965-5010 or email efa@upvalleyfamilycenters.org. For residents of Napa, Yountville, and American Canyon, call (707) 363-8390 or email efa@onthemovebayarea.org.
Napa Valley Community Foundation works with local donors and nonprofits to tackle the most important challenges our valley faces. Now celebrating 25 years of service to the community, the Foundation has distributed more than $75 million in grants to improve the quality of life for residents of the region, and currently serves as the philanthropic partner to thousands of individuals, families, nonprofit agencies, and corporations in Napa Valley and beyond.
The Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund is managed by Napa Valley Community Foundation and was established with a $10 million lead gift from Napa Valley Vintners following the 2014 South Napa Earthquake. So far, the Fund has distributed nearly $26 million for relief and recovery from recent disasters.
WATCH NOW: NAPA'S HERITAGE EATS PIVOTS DURING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
PHOTOS: NAPA LIFE DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC