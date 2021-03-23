Napa Valley Community Foundation assists those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

"As we look back at the last year, we are incredibly grateful for how swiftly our community responded — first to the challenges of the pandemic, then to the additional hardships brought about by the LNU fires and the Glass Fire," said NVCF President Terence Mulligan. Mulligan noted that the Foundation is committed to supporting preparation and resilience between disasters, citing its work after the South Napa Earthquake in 2014 to launch Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) and to prepare a trusted network of nonprofit partners to deliver services and cash aid in future disasters. "We are deeply indebted to the COAD and to our nonprofit partners for mobilizing immediately to identify and prioritize needs and partner intelligently for the most effective results."