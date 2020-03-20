Napa Valley Community Foundation directs $3.5 million to dampen the health and economic impacts of COVID-19

“We want to be of service to any wage-earner who is facing difficulties at this time, “ said UpValley Family Centers Executive Director Jenny Ocon. “This might mean helping someone apply for EDD, if they can get it, or accessing some of the new Federal aid programs that are being considered.

"Our goal is to help people make it through this very rocky period, no matter their circumstances. To do that, we will award Emergency Financial Assistance judiciously to those who have no other recourse, including many immigrant workers and contract employees who have suddenly found themselves out of a job without a safety net.”

The Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund has provided resources for short-term relief and long-term recovery to 25,000 survivors of the 2014 South Napa Earthquake and the 2017 Napa Fire Complex. To date, across these two most recent disasters, the Fund has distributed nearly $18 million in the form of direct financial assistance to survivors, and to pay for relief and recovery services like temporary shelter, meals, medical care, counseling, legal aid, and assistance in navigating insurance claims.

The Fund is managed by NVCF and was established with a $10 million lead gift from Napa Valley Vintners following the 2014 South Napa Earthquake.