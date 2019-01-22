Napa Valley Community Foundation is encouraging students to apply for seven scholarship opportunities, made available each year thanks to local donors.
The deadline for the 2019-2020 academic year is March 11, and awards range in size from $350 to more than $5,000. Scholarships are available for:
-- Local military veterans attending college, through The George and Gwendolyn Goodin Scholarship Fund.
-- Graduating high school seniors from Napa County high schools, and transfer students from Napa Valley College, many of whom are the first in their family to pursue a four-year college education, courtesy of The Fruit of the Vine Scholarship Fund.
-- Teachers throughout the valley who wish to further their professional education through The Edward W. Solomon and The Judith B. Cutcomb Scholarship Funds.
-- Calistoga students studying music, thanks to The Ted Kohler Music Scholarship Fund.
-- Napa County students who have worked to overcome academic challenges and will attend a two- or four-year college program in general education through The Lenore Hirsch-Jay Falk Scholarship Fund.
• New in 2019, a scholarship for graduating seniors who attend a Napa Valley Unified School District high school and will be enrolling in a trade school, community college, or four-year college/university and will be the first in their family to attend college. These scholarships are made possible by the late Daisy Cavalli.
In 2018, NVCF awarded scholarships totaling $150,650 to 58 local students, four of whom received more than one scholarship award.
“Unfortunately, the cost of post-secondary education can put a college degree beyond the reach of too many families in our community,” said NVCF President Terence Mulligan. “We are grateful to our donors who help prevent these financial barriers from limiting our local students’ opportunities.”
“Our family has deep roots in the Valley, and we’ve seen many families – who also have deep roots here – struggle to send their incredibly promising children to college,” said the anonymous founding donor to the Fruit of the Vine Scholarship. “It’s the mission of The Fruit of the Vine Scholarship Fund to help these hardworking youth achieve their educational goals, and we are proud to have supported 78 deserving local students with more than $250,000 since we started our Scholarship Fund in 2015.”
For more information, and to apply, visit https://www.napavalleycf.org/nonprofits/apply-for-a-grant/scholarships/, or contact Napa Valley Community Foundation at scholarships@napavalleycf.org or 707-254-9565.
To learn more about setting up, or contributing to, a Scholarship Fund at NVCF, please Mulligan at 707-254-9565 ext. 11.
Napa Valley Community Foundation helps donors transform their passion for giving into greater impact. Now celebrating 25 years of service to Napa Valley, NVCF has served as a bridge between philanthropic families and hard-working nonprofit agencies since 1994, bringing people, ideas and resources together to enhance the quality of life for all. From American Canyon to Calistoga, NVCF has distributed more than $50 million in grants since it was founded, and currently serves as the philanthropic partner to 100 individuals, families, nonprofit agencies and corporations in Napa Valley. To learn more, visit www.napavalleycf.org.