Napa Valley Community Foundation receiving applications for over $350,000 in scholarships

The Napa Valley Community Foundation on Monday began accepting online applications for over $350,000 in scholarships, which will soon be given out to Napa County residents seeking to advance their education in a variety of areas.
That includes scholarships for those looking to attend a college or university — including two-year schools such as Napa Valley College — or a trade or vocational school, according to a news release from the foundation.
Information on the scholarships, which range in size from $350 to $10,000, can be found at
napavalleycf.org/im-a-student/scholarship-opportunities. Those interested can apply through March 6.
“Although most scholarships are for Napa County graduating high school seniors, there are scholarships available for non-high school county residents, including Napa Valley College students, nursing students at either Napa Valley College or Pacific Union College, teachers and educators, military veterans and their children, Calistoga Junior-Senior High School students studying music, and vineyard and winery workers or their dependents,” the release says.
The announcement notes the community foundation awarded 105 scholarships, totaling $347,500, last year. That was an increase of about $70,000 from the previous year, given the addition of two new scholarship funds.
“Most of our recipients come from low-income families and 78% of our scholarship awardees last year identified as first-generation college students,” said Ellen Drayton, who oversees the foundation’s scholarship program, in the news release.
With the addition of four more scholarships this year, the foundation said it has become the largest provider of scholarships in the Napa Valley. “It’s been my parents’ dream to have a college graduate in the family,” said Anahi Salinas Barrera, a first-year student at Chico State University — and first in her family to attend college — in the statement. “I want to make them proud, especially my Dad, who has worked long, hard hours in the fields to help support my goal of becoming a teacher. I could not attend college without this scholarship.”
Napa Creek in downtown Napa became a churning flow of chocolate-brown waters after overnight rainstorms. This video was taken at 8:25 a.m. Monday.
Jennifer Huffman, Register video
Photos: Scenes from around Napa Valley as storms continue to batter the area
Storm 1
Yountville town employees worked to contain flooding at Hopper Creek, which spilled over into the Oak Circle neighborhood Monday morning. The latest atmospheric river to enter the Bay Area brought more than 2 inches of rain to many parts of Napa County.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm 2
A pedestrian paused to look at a flooded street after Hopper Creek in Yountville spilled over on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm 4
The Mira Winery vineyard is seen flooded in Napa on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm 3
A flooded section of Washington Street is seen in Yountville on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm 5
A car passes along a flooded section of Washington Street in Napa on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm 6
Pedestrians pare seen walking across a foot bridge above Hopper Creek which spilled over and flooded the Oak Circle neighborhood in Yountville spilled over on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Storm 1
People walk along the Napa River and take photos in Napa as the river approaches flood level on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Storm 2
People stand on the banks of the Napa River near the Oxbow Market in Napa as the river approaches flood level on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Storm 3
A person takes photos of the Napa River from Oxbow Commons in Napa as the river approaches flood level on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Storm 4
A Pedestrian walks along the Napa River through Oxbow Commons in Napa as the river approaches flood level on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Storm 5
People walk along the Napa River and take photos in Napa as the river approaches flood level on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Storm 6
People are seen near police tape and restrictive signs erected to keep people from entering Oxbow Commons in Napa as the river approaches flood level on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Storm 9
People are seen crossing the First Street bridge in downtown Napa as the Napa river approaches flood level on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A crew works to open the Oxbow Commons flood gates Thursday after closing the Napa River downtown spillway the day before. Authorities planned to shut the gates again Saturday ahead of new Bay Area storms expected to raise the river level north of the city past 23 feet by Tuesday, less than two feet below flood stage.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A pedestrian walks toward Oxbow Commons after the flood gates were reopened less than 24 hours after being closed in Napa on Thursday. The city plans to close them again on Saturday as another band of significant rainfall heads towards the North Bay.
Nick Otto, Register
Kennedy Park encampment
A Napa City employee is seen collecting fallen debris in Kennedy Park caused by strong winds which accompanied the most recent storm to slam into the Bay Area on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
People are seen taking photos of the Napa River from Oxbow Commons on Thursday. The Oxbow Commons flood gates were reopened on Thursday, but city officials say they will be closed again on Saturday as another wave of storms are suppose to hit the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
The Napa Golf Course in Kennedy Park is seen flooded on Thursday.
Nick Otto ,Register
Storm
Spectators watched as crews worked to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates on Wednesday while a powerful storm began passing through the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A pedestrian using an umbrella walked past a sign warning of a flooding hazard at Oxbow Commons in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
People gathered near the Napa River on Wednesday, before authorities closed the Oxbow Commons flood gates to turn the linear park into a flood relief channel during a major Bay Area storm.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A pedestrian walked Wednesday along McKinstry Street in Napa, which was closed later in the day in preparation for shutting nearby flood gates that would turn the Oxbow Commons into a flood bypass for the Napa River downtown.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Leif Bryant a technician with the flood control district cleans dirt from the rivets of the Oxbow Commons Flood Gates near McKinstry Street in Napa on Wednesday. The flood gates will close today in anticipation of the major storm scheduled to hit the Bay Area starting Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A pedestrian walks through Oxbow Commons in Napa on Wednesday. The Commons will be closed later today when the flood gates are closed in anticipation of the major storm scheduled to hit the Bay Area starting Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Signs warning of a flooding hazard at Oxbow Commons are seen in Napa on Wednesday. The Commons will be closed later today when the flood gates are closed in anticipation of the major storm scheduled to hit the Bay Area starting Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A view of the Oxbow Commons as the rain falls in Napa on Wednesday. The Commons will be closed later today when the flood gates are closed in anticipation of the major storm scheduled to hit the Bay Area starting Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A pedestrian walking across the First Street Bridge looks down at Oxbow Commons in Napa on Wednesday. The Commons will be closed later today when the flood gates are closed in anticipation of the major storm scheduled to hit the Bay Area starting Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Leif Bryant, a technician with the Napa County Flood Control District cleans dirt from the rivets of the Oxbow Commons flood gates near McKinstry Street in Napa on Wednesday. The flood gates closed in anticipation of the major storm approaching the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
PHOTOS: For more images of Napa's preparation for the Bay Area storms, point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.
Storm
Spectators gather in a steady rain to watch crews work to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates in Napa on Wednesday as a powerful storm slams into the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A spectator braves the rain to get video of crews woringk to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates in Napa on Wednesday as a powerful storm slams into the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Spectators gathered in a steady rain to watch crews work to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates in Napa on Wednesday evening, as a powerful storm bore down on the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Crews work to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates in Napa on Wednesday as a powerful storm slams into the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Crews work to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates in Napa on Wednesday as a powerful storm slams into the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Crews work to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates in Napa on Wednesday as a powerful storm slams into the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A crew worked to open the Oxbow Commons flood gates before noon Thursday in downtown Napa. The city and the Napa County flood control district plan to close them again Saturday afternoon ahead of another expected storm in the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
