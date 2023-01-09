Napa Valley Community Foundation receiving applications for over $350,000 in scholarships

The Napa Valley Community Foundation on Monday began accepting online applications for over $350,000 in scholarships, which will soon be given out to Napa County residents seeking to advance their education in a variety of areas.

That includes scholarships for those looking to attend a college or university — including two-year schools such as Napa Valley College — or a trade or vocational school, according to a news release from the foundation.

Information on the scholarships, which range in size from $350 to $10,000, can be found at napavalleycf.org/im-a-student/scholarship-opportunities. Those interested can apply through March 6.

“Although most scholarships are for Napa County graduating high school seniors, there are scholarships available for non-high school county residents, including Napa Valley College students, nursing students at either Napa Valley College or Pacific Union College, teachers and educators, military veterans and their children, Calistoga Junior-Senior High School students studying music, and vineyard and winery workers or their dependents,” the release says.

The announcement notes the community foundation awarded 105 scholarships, totaling $347,500, last year. That was an increase of about $70,000 from the previous year, given the addition of two new scholarship funds.

“Most of our recipients come from low-income families and 78% of our scholarship awardees last year identified as first-generation college students,” said Ellen Drayton, who oversees the foundation’s scholarship program, in the news release.

With the addition of four more scholarships this year, the foundation said it has become the largest provider of scholarships in the Napa Valley.

“It’s been my parents’ dream to have a college graduate in the family,” said Anahi Salinas Barrera, a first-year student at Chico State University — and first in her family to attend college — in the statement. “I want to make them proud, especially my Dad, who has worked long, hard hours in the fields to help support my goal of becoming a teacher. I could not attend college without this scholarship.”

