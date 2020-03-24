Napa Valley Distillery makes free hand sanitizer to help prevent spread of COVID-19

The recipe for the sanitizer, which is a spray, not a gel, is easy to make, said Hartunian. “It’s not rocket science.”

Using high proof distilled grape and grain spirits -- “the good stuff,” said Hartunian – they’ve mixed the liquid with lime and spearmint natural oils and essences.

The oils help prevent the skin from drying out and have a pleasant scent reminiscent of a mojito.

More importantly, the amount of alcohol measures 75%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends rubbing on hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol.

“Be Strong Napa, mojito hand sanitizer” reads the label on the bottle. “Just say NO to COVID-19.”

The alcohol has been denatured, he noted, which means you can’t drink it, no matter how good it smells.

And because the sanitizer is a spray, not a gel, the 2 ounces last a lot longer.

As of this past week, they’d made more than 350 2 oz. bottles. As of Monday, there were a few dozen left. However, Hartunian is trying to get as many as 1,000 more 2 oz. bottles.

In the meantime, anyone with a small spray bottle can come fill up for free, he said.