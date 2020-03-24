Napa Valley Distillery makes free hand sanitizer to help prevent spread of COVID-19

Hand sanitizer: along with toilet paper, it's something Napans can't seem to get enough of.
Yet many local stores are sold out, or restricting sales to one or two bottles per customer, and some manufacturers are struggling to meet consumer demand during the coronavirus outbreak.
However, one local business, Napa Valley Distillery, has an answer.
The company is making its own hand sanitizer. And giving it away for free.
“We just want to give back to the community,” said business owner Arthur Hartunian.
Plus, “We figure the more hands that are sanitized the less the virus will spread and the sooner we can get back to normal."
Hartunian said he got the idea to make and give away the sanitizer after his own craft spirits business had to stop welcoming customers for tastings due to the pandemic.
He’s had to furlough five workers who normally work at the distillery’s tasting rooms at the Oxbow Public Market and its main location at 2485 Stockton St. in Napa.
The recipe for the sanitizer, which is a spray, not a gel, is easy to make, said Hartunian. “It’s not rocket science.”
Using high proof distilled grape and grain spirits -- “the good stuff,” said Hartunian – they’ve mixed the liquid with lime and spearmint natural oils and essences.
The oils help prevent the skin from drying out and have a pleasant scent reminiscent of a mojito.
More importantly, the amount of alcohol measures 75%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends rubbing on hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol.
“Be Strong Napa, mojito hand sanitizer” reads the label on the bottle. “Just say NO to COVID-19.”
The alcohol has been denatured, he noted, which means you can’t drink it, no matter how good it smells.
And because the sanitizer is a spray, not a gel, the 2 ounces last a lot longer.
As of this past week, they’d made more than 350 2 oz. bottles. As of Monday, there were a few dozen left. However, Hartunian is trying to get as many as 1,000 more 2 oz. bottles.
In the meantime, anyone with a small spray bottle can come fill up for free, he said.
He also hopes to start selling some of the sanitizer online “for a nominal price for those in need outside our area.”
Hartunian said while he's anxious to get back to regular business, he’s quite determined to weather this storm.
“If we have to go into debt, we will,” he said. “This is our life’s work.”
He's been through challenging times before. After all, the company first opened in 2009, during the Great Recession.
Yes, “it’s been a tough road” with coronavirus, but “we’re going to make it work.”
Together, “we’ll get through this.”
Hillside Christian Church online service
Napa Target
Ciccio
Redd Wood
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Bread at Target
Stocking at Target
Target purchase limit signs
Raley's
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Chico's
Target toilet paper
Trader Joe's shoppers
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
Raley's bread
Office Depot
World Market
DaVita
Pet Food Express
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
St. Helena Shelter in Place
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
The Charter Oak Restaurant
Contimo Provisions
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Napa General Store
Angele Restaurant & Bar
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
Calistoga school lunch
Front windows at Erosion Wine Co.
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
The Table
Lincoln Avenue Brewery
School offers free meals for kids
Cal Mart
Huge Bear Wines
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Castello di Amorosa
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Napa seniors
Watershed initiative
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.