Napa Valley Distillery tasting room and cocktail bar is coming to downtown Napa

A new Napa Valley Distillery cocktail bar and tasting room is headed to downtown Napa.
The new business, located at the corner of First and Coombs streets, will be known as “The Arbaretum” — a portmanteau of “arboretum” and “bar” — according to Arthur Hartunian, owner of Napa Valley Distillery. (The Arbaretum is setting up shop in the former space of Calamity Jane’s Trading Company, which moved out earlier this year.)
The Arbaretum will feature a working 65-gallon copper-and-stainless steel still — primarily for making gin — and will offer tastings, cocktails and a small menu of food options including muffuletta pizza, Hartunian said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
“The theme of the space is very botanical and earthy; the design has a botanical flavor to it,” Hartunian said. “And so the name is The Arbaretum, a place where plants and trees and botanicals are grown.”
Hartunian added he’s hoping the business will be able to open in mid- to late-November — it would’ve probably opened this month if it weren’t for supply chain delays connected to the pandemic, he said.
The Arbaretum is still waiting on California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control license approval but there's every indication the bar will receive it, Hartunian said. The bar so far has received federal permits and, earlier this month, city of Napa’s planning commission approval for a liquor service use permit.
Hartunian added he’s also hoping the new distillery will cater to Napa residents as well as tourists. The bar will offer indoor and outdoor seating and big-screen TVs for sports games, he said.
“We’re not going to just try to cater to guests and visitors in Napa Valley, we want it to be your neighborhood corner bar as well, Hartunian said. “… People will be able to sit on the sidewalk and enjoy the weather and have a cocktail or two.
Napa Valley Distillery first opened in the Oxbow Public Market, in a location that still offers tastings and sales of bar ingredients. (Because of Alcohol Beverage Control requirements, the Oxbow location can only serve fruit-based spirits and brandies to customers, according to Hartunian.)
The main distillery, located at 2485 Stockton Street, opened in 2016 and offers tours, a full cocktail bar, a commercial kitchen and an event space.
Hartunian said The Arbaretum will offer an experience that’s something of a mixture of the two other locations.
“We’re not going to operate the new distillery in the same way we operate our main location, where we produce a meaningful amount of spirits and a different variety of spirits as well,” Hartunian said. “It’ll be showcase distillery where we’re able to educate our guests on the art of distillation, the science of distillation and enjoy the spirits in the way they were crafted to be enjoyed, with a full cocktail bar.”
Photos: Top Drink cocktail competition
From restaurants, wine bars and resorts around Napa County came mixologists to Sunday's fifth annual Top Drink competition, each arriving in Yountville with twists of fruits, spices and imagination.
Read the Monday Register for a recap of the wine country's craft cocktail contest.
You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.