Napa Valley Distillery tasting room and cocktail bar is coming to downtown Napa

Hartunian added he’s also hoping the new distillery will cater to Napa residents as well as tourists. The bar will offer indoor and outdoor seating and big-screen TVs for sports games, he said.

“We’re not going to just try to cater to guests and visitors in Napa Valley, we want it to be your neighborhood corner bar as well, Hartunian said. “… People will be able to sit on the sidewalk and enjoy the weather and have a cocktail or two.

Napa Valley Distillery first opened in the Oxbow Public Market, in a location that still offers tastings and sales of bar ingredients. (Because of Alcohol Beverage Control requirements, the Oxbow location can only serve fruit-based spirits and brandies to customers, according to Hartunian.)

The main distillery, located at 2485 Stockton Street, opened in 2016 and offers tours, a full cocktail bar, a commercial kitchen and an event space.

Hartunian said The Arbaretum will offer an experience that’s something of a mixture of the two other locations.