Napa Valley Education Foundation's Music Connection celebrates 25 years

A program aimed at making music accessible and affordable to Napa County public school students has returned to pre-pandemic strength, officials said, just in time for its 25th anniversary.

The silver anniversary of Music Connection, run by the Napa Valley Education Foundation, coincides with the passage of Proposition 28 earlier this month, which guaranteed roughly $1 billion in funding for arts and music programs statewide.

That funding, said Executive Director Jennifer Steward, will take the nonprofit's programs "to the next level, especially as we expand Upvalley and bring equitably access to quality music education to even more students.”

The music program provides instrument rentals -- at a steep discount to those with financial need -- as well as instruction and music rentals. Full-rate rentals can be high, as much as $70 for a new alto saxophone, but its website states that 71% of the students involved in the program pay $10 a month.

In 2004, Kristin Anderson worked part-time as a Music Connection music tutor while in high school. Now, she oversees Music Connection as part of her job as the NVEF director of programs.

A lot has changed over the years, she said, noting that in 2004 the total instrument inventory amounted to 50 pieces -- rented to fourth and fifth graders solely.

Today, it has more 900 instruments. Even with this growth, there is still a waiting list of between 30-40 students annually.

“It’s actually an exciting problem to have,” said Anderson. “A dream of ours is to get to a point where we don’t have to turn any students away.”

NVEF has partnered with NOTES for Education since 2013. This year alone, the local nonprofit has provided $75,000 in funding for Music Connections instrument lending library.

Napa Valley High School junior Ethan Mineau also grew up with the Music Connection. He got the trombone he plays today through the program.

“I found, in my life (music) has really helped me grow as a person—and if you can supply this resource to kids, it will make their lives a lot better as they grow as people,” said Mineau, who worked as an instructor at a NVEF-sponsored band camp last summer.

The instrument-rental program has steadily grown since 2009 -- the first year officials began tracking it -- until COVID-19 and remote learning put the brakes on music programs along with many other things. This year, however, officials said numbers have surpassed 2019 levels.

“Our summer programs were larger than ever, serving more than 680 Napa County students, and we rented a record 900 instruments at the start of this school year,” said Anderson

She attributes this growth to the lost feeling of human connection the height of the pandemic.

“I believe the youth are hungry for that connection to music, the freedom to express themselves through performance, and the opportunity to once again come together as an ensemble or cast to create art,” said Anderson.

Mineau was in eighth grade when the pandemic hit, and his entire freshman year was remote.

When in-person learning resumed his sophomore year, masks were required and all horn and wind instruments required bell covers to reduce the spread of aerosols and airborne particles.

“COVID-19 was difficult for music—especially for live music. There’s still a scar there,” Mineau said of the pandemic’s disruption. “Being able to have [the band] back is very empowering.”

Anderson said goals for the coming years include expanding access to underserved communities, increasing cultural representation and expanding student leadership opportunities. The organization is in the stages of developing plans for high school Mariachi clubs.

“We hope these clubs will grow and attract more students to our music programs, as they reflect our community's various interests and cultures,” said Anderson. “NVEF's Music Connection is honored to play a part in making these opportunities come to life.“