The Napa Valley escaped major flooding Tuesday night as the Napa River hit its plateau in the Upvalley and began receding at dawn, county officials reported.
The river in the city of Napa went over flood stage at 11 p.m.,and seemingly had peaked at 7 a.m. Wednesday without causing any serious damage. A torrent of water was running through the Oxbow Flood Bypass, diverting flows that otherwise would have spilled into business and residential areas.
"The flood project is doing what it's supposed to be doing," county Public Works Director Steve Lederer said.
"Around the county, a lot of small stuff -- trees down, a lot of small slides," Lederer said. "Hopefully nothing that will be permanent damage."
The city had issued a warning Tuesday night, asking residents in low-lying areas to be on alert in case the river rose higher than had been predicted.
As it turned out, the river peaked nearly a foot below the prediction and no additional community warnings were necessary.
Napa County issued a list of road closures as of Wednesday morning: Silverado Trail from Zinfandel Lane to Pope Street, Silverado Trail from Skellinger Lane to Zinfandel Lane, Silverado Trail at Crystal Springs Road, Silverado Trail at Glass Mountain Road, Trancas Street from Highway 121 to City of Napa, Oak Knoll Avenue from Napa River to Big Ranch Road, Yountville Cross Road from Finnell Road to Silverado Trail, Oakville Cross Road from Napa River to Silverado Trail, Deer Park Road from Silverado Trail to Highway 29, Deer Park Road from Gist Road to Sunnyside Road, Lodi Lane, Crystal Springs Road, Glass Mountain Road, Ragatz Lane, Wall Road at Dry Creek, Duhig Road from Los Carneros Road to Napa County Line, Washington Street south of Yountville
