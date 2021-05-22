Napa Valley expects visitor surge this summer, but not full recovery

“If things go as we think they’ll go, we can plan accordingly, and not have to give up business unnecessarily,” he said.

Weekend traffic has been particularly strong in Napa over the past few weeks, according to Visit Napa Valley President & CEO Linsey Gallagher. Weekend hotel occupancy is averaging between 80% and 90%, she said, a boost she attributes to the state’s imminent reopening and the widespread availability of vaccinations. Midweek traffic, fueled in large part by corporate events and gatherings, is what is currently missing from the equation, Gallagher said. California began allowing group event bookings after more than a year of restrictions on April 15.

“The lead time on corporate business is much longer than a leisure guest, who might decide on a Wednesday that they’d like to come up on a Friday,” Gallagher said. “These events are planned six months… to two years in advance. That’ll change a little, but because that pipeline is such a longer lead time, it’ll take time for that business to recover. It doesn’t turn back in the way leisure can.”

