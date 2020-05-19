Napa Valley Expo cancels Town & Country Fair, may move livestock auction online

“Due to the fast-approaching date of your event and the high number of guests estimated to attend the event, and the highly contagious nature of the disease, the Town & Country Fair scheduled for Aug.12-16 should be cancelled per the stay-at-home order issued by the Governor,” Public Health Director Dr. Karen Relucio wrote the Expo in a latter dated May 8.

More than 43,000 people attended the 2019 Town & Country Fair over its five-day run.

Several county fairs already have been canceled across California, and even if Napa County sees a decline in COVID-19 cases over the summer, traveling food vendors and carnival companies may not find it worthwhile to spend money to travel to the fairs that do remain, according to Anderson.

Recalling a recent conversation with one carnival operator, Anderson said: “I asked him, what if something changed here tomorrow and we could have a fair? The operator said 'Truthfully, I couldn't tell you if we could be there. It would take you and four or five other fairs like yours to make it worth our while to pull our carnival out and put our show on the road.'”