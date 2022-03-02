Napa Valley Expo director suggests future changes at Town & Country Fair

Organizers of the Napa Town & Country Fair are looking ahead to reviving the decades-old attraction this summer, but possibly with the beginning of changes for the future.

Different opening times, a stronger focus on live music, and a fresh look at the fair’s indoor exhibits are among the ideas on the table for the Napa Valley Expo’s leader as the state-owned fairground authority prepares to fully stage its signature event after two years of shutdowns and disruptions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The full extent of changes to the fair remains to be decided, but the Expo’s chief executive Corey Oakley recently suggested any updates this year would be only a beginning.

“I envision this year as a transition to what the fair ultimately is going to be,” Oakley, who was appointed to his post last year, told board members of the state-owned Expo in an online meeting last week. ”We’ve not had a traditional fair for a couple of years. One thing Joe (Anderson, the previous Expo CEO) and I talked about was a need to shake it up and bring something new, and engage our community a little bit more.

“I envision this as a two-year process for the fair in how we evolve and reposition it.”

Scheduled for Aug. 11-14, this year’s fair would be the Expo’s first full-scale version of the event since 2019, the summer before COVID-19’s worldwide spread abruptly halted mass entertainment across the U.S. Mandatory social distancing canceled the entire 2020 fair except for its Junior Livestock Auction, which conducted bidding online and then delivered animals to buyers in quick drive-through pick-ups a few days later at an otherwise empty fairground.

Napa County to relax mask requirement for vaccinated people Feb. 16 For now, the lone Bay Area holdout is Santa Clara County, where county health officials argue that lifting local indoor mask requirements would present an unnecessary risk to residents who are vulnerable to the virus.

Despite California’s economic reopening in June 2021 after the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, the Expo took a cautious approach to reviving summertime entertainment. The fairground authority split off the fair’s carnival into a smaller event and staged a separate livestock auction the following month to keep down crowd sizes as uncertainty lingered about crowd safety in a pandemic.

With more than three-quarters of county residents vaccinated, mass events legalized and mask-wearing rules relaxed, organizers of the Napa fair have turned their attention toward modernizing the event and its offerings.

Oakley, a former vice president at the Napa fair’s carnival operator Helm & Sons Amusements, admitted changes for 2022 are still in the discussion stage, but offered possibilities such as later opening times on the fair’s first two days – 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, changing to noon for the weekend. (The Expo earlier dropped its traditional Wednesday opening due to slower ticket sales.) Fair organizers also could place its highest-profile musical acts on stage Friday and Saturday, scheduling a tribute band for Thursday and Latino acts for the Sunday finale. An additional stage at the fairground could be devoted to community musicians, he added.

Further changes eventually could involve new themes for the Town & Country Fair’s indoor exhibitions in addition to the familiar arts and crafts suggested the Expo’s board president Jeri Hansen.

“We are still holding on to our heritage and the things community expects of this event, but we have new things we could be showcasing in innovation and tech and in what is happening around us,” she said.

Napa Valley Expo leaders talk possible upgrades as financial recovery continues Fairground officials discuss the possibility of internet and security improvements as finances bounce back from a COVID-induced shutdown.

Also at the Expo’s board meeting, Oakley reported a continuing return of hall-rental revenue to the fairground on downtown Third Street, although some events – such as crab feeds and other community fundraisers – have been slow to come back from pandemic shutdowns.

Promoter SF Combat has committed to at least eight and as many as 10 mixed martial arts events at the Expo through 2022, including fight cards inside Chardonnay Hall on consecutive Saturdays in February, he told board members. Also booked are a fundraising luncheon in March and several other events in April, the Expo’s last sizable window before BottleRock takes over the grounds for several weeks of setup leading to its music festival May 27-29.