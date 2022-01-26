Napa Valley Expo finances continue to improve

Finances at the Napa Valley Expo are continuing to recover from the blows the fairground endured earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, even while the state-run facility sees a spotty recovery in event rentals.

The lifting of crowd-size limits, pandemic relief funding, and the revival of the BottleRock festival all contributed to a net profit of more than $2.31 million for 2021 through the end of November. Cash and savings, which had shriveled as social distancing rules abruptly halted fairground events, bounced back to more than $1.75 million through 11 months of last year, according to budget reports shared with the state-appointed Expo board Tuesday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

The Expo is projecting revenue this year of more than $2.21 million compared to an estimated $1.21 million for 2021, board trustee Devonna Smith reported. (Budget figures for December were not immediately available.)

Boosting the Expo budget back into the black has been a combination of federal relief funding during the pandemic and the return of BottleRock, which drew some 120,000 spectators to the fairground in early September after the music festival’s cancellation in 2020. The Junior Livestock Auction also returned as an in-person event in July, nearly tripling its take for animal-raising Napa County youths from the 2020 auction conducted online, while a five-day carnival in June served as a one-year stand-in for the Expo’s traditional summertime Town & Country Fair. (The fairground received more than $1.43 million of one-time funds through November.)

However, many smaller-scale rentals, such as crab feeds and banquets, have yet to return to the fairground at the levels seen before the pandemic. While some fixtures like the Steve’s Trees Christmas tree lot opened for business late last year, others like the Gifts ‘n Tyme craft fair have continued to stay away, working instead toward a 2022 return.

Napa Valley Expo leaders talk possible upgrades as financial recovery continues Fairground officials discuss the possibility of internet and security improvements as finances bounce back from a COVID-induced shutdown.

As a result, the Expo is back-loading its revenue forecasts, with less money expected in the early months of 2022 while a COVID-19 surge leads some fairground renters to push their rentals into later in the year, according to chief executive Corey Oakley.

Fair officials also are pursuing new activities for the facility while existing events slowly return, Oakley added, pointing to the mixed martial arts events the Expo hosted in December and will host over two weekends in February – and which Oakley hopes to turn into a regular part of the fairground calendar.

Spending of about $2.1 million in the Expo’s 2022 budget will include upgrades and maintenance for fair buildings and grounds to attract renters after months of idleness during the pandemic, said Smith. Expo directors also have floated making other improvements to modernize the fairground, such as extending high-speed internet service throughout the site from fiber-optic lines that currently run up to the ticket office.

“We’ve had a lot of deferred maintenance the last two years that we need to take care of this year if we’re going to have more people use the facility as we move forward,” Smith said during the board meeting, which was held online.

Also Tuesday, board members pondered further changes to the fairground’s annual Town & Country Fair in August, including partnerships with Napa Valley wineries and heavier promotion through social media and a modernized website.

One step that appears unlikely for this year, however, is an increase in ticket prices at the Expo’s showcase fair.

“It’s very easy sitting in this chair to say we’re going to up a dollar, then go up a dollar (again),” said Oakley, who was vice president of Helm & Sons Amusements, the Town & Country Fair’s carnival operator, before becoming Expo CEO in August.

“Philosophically, I’m a volume guy, and I feel it’s my responsibility to get people to go to the fair. A lot of folks in this position forget it’s their job to get people through the gate. If we’ve done that and we can’t get more people, then we need to look at our product.”

The fair is scheduled to return this summer to its traditional August schedule, but will be shortened from five to four days, Aug. 11-14, with the elimination of Wednesday from the event due to low ticket sales. Oakley also has floated the idea of separating the Junior Livestock Auction from the fair and holding in earlier, in late July or early August.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.