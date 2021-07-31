Napa Valley Expo finances on upswing as events return to fairground

A revival of large-scale gatherings after more than a year of pandemic — and a boost in state support — is giving a much-needed lift to the Napa Valley Expo.

The state-owned fairground on Third Street in downtown Napa turned a $642,173 profit for June, more than $620,000 above its original forecast, Expo trustee Devonna Smith reported to fellow board members last week. Bolstering the fair authority’s revenue was $736,410 in state funding that more than tripled the Expo’s earlier projection of $191,410, as higher-than-expected state tax revenue during the COVID-19 emergency enabled larger allocations to state-owned fairs.

Non-fair revenue also exceeded the Expo’s target by more than $90,000, totaling $617,170. Cash reserves of $600,000 at the end of June were up $547,904 from the level a year earlier, according to Smith.

The brighter outlook is a sharp turnabout from a situation Expo officials declared was "of grave concern" last October, when the shutdown of mass gatherings during the pandemic left the authority draining its finances to cover about $25,000 a month in essential expenses, mainly for utilities and three-person maintenance staff.