 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Valley Expo finances on upswing as events return to fairground
alert top story
Pandemic recovery

Napa Valley Expo finances on upswing as events return to fairground

{{featured_button_text}}
Portable Theme Park at the Napa Valley Expo

Carnival standbys like the carousel, a staple of the annual Napa Town & Country Fair, returned to the Napa Valley Expo as part of the Greatest Portable Theme Park in late June. The five-day carnival, and the Junior Livestock Auction that followed in July, drew the fairground's largest audiences since before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. in early 2020.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

A revival of large-scale gatherings after more than a year of pandemic — and a boost in state support — is giving a much-needed lift to the Napa Valley Expo.

The state-owned fairground on Third Street in downtown Napa turned a $642,173 profit for June, more than $620,000 above its original forecast, Expo trustee Devonna Smith reported to fellow board members last week. Bolstering the fair authority’s revenue was $736,410 in state funding that more than tripled the Expo’s earlier projection of $191,410, as higher-than-expected state tax revenue during the COVID-19 emergency enabled larger allocations to state-owned fairs.

Non-fair revenue also exceeded the Expo’s target by more than $90,000, totaling $617,170. Cash reserves of $600,000 at the end of June were up $547,904 from the level a year earlier, according to Smith.

The brighter outlook is a sharp turnabout from a situation Expo officials declared was "of grave concern" last October, when the shutdown of mass gatherings during the pandemic left the authority draining its finances to cover about $25,000 a month in essential expenses, mainly for utilities and three-person maintenance staff.

With events and rentals canceled, and the grounds given over to coronavirus testing and a homeless shelter, the Expo's RV park was virtually the only revenue source at the fairground for much of 2020 and into the new year.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

June marked the reopening of California's economy, which included a lifting of the state’s remaining curbs on crowd sizes at public gathering places. In Napa, the Expo, which scrapped its Town & Country Fair in 2020, welcomed back visitors with the Greatest Portable Theme Park carnival June 23-27, then moved its Junior Livestock Auction back to the fairground July 10 after last year's pandemic-driven switch to an internet auction.

Preparations are now under way on the Expo grounds for the facility’s most popular attraction — the BottleRock music festival, returning to Napa after its COVID-forced cancellation a year ago. BottleRock, which has been moved from its normal late-May dates to Sept. 3-5, draws the largest audiences on the Expo calendar, with about 120,000 spectators attending in recent years.

A contract the Expo signed in 2016 with BottleRock’s production company Latitude 38 Entertainment is delivering the fair authority more than $8 million through 2030, and Latitude 38 earlier this year moved up a nearly $200,000 installment to help the Expo through its financial crunch caused by the pandemic.

Expo managers have said the agreement, which gives BottleRock more than a month each year to set up, stage, and dismantle the festival, has enabled the fair authority to improve facilities and repair damage from the August 2014 earthquake.

After the 2020 Junior Livestock Auction was forced online by COVID-19, bidders and youth agriculture groups returned to the Expo on Saturday to showcase pigs, goats, cows and sheep in person.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News