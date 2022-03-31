Napa Valley Expo hosts rally and concert for Ukraine relief on Sunday

Music, food and fundraising will mesh on Sunday during the Napa Valley to Ukraine benefit concert and rally at the Napa Valley Expo.
Organizers are staging the event to garner donations for food, equipment and other aid to Ukrainians who have fled their homes — or their country — since an invasion by Russia began on Feb. 24. The benefit will take place at the Expo fairground at 575 Third St. in downtown Napa.
Guests will be admitted to Napa Valley to Ukraine in exchange for donations to the Bay Area-based nonprofit Nova Ukraine and World Central Kitchen, a food relief agency.
Nova Ukraine has reported garnering more than $11 million in donations since Feb. 20 and distributing $4.7 million in the first three weeks of the war, with more than 60% of spending devoted to first aid and medicines for Ukraine.
World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to people affected by natural disasters and humanitarian crises around the world, is serving thousands of meals daily to Ukrainian refugees entering Poland, Romania, Hungary and Moldova, and also is supporting restaurants in major Ukrainian cities including Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa, according to the nonprofit’s website.
Napan Thomas Ault lives part time in Ukraine. He's now helping coordinate war relief efforts.
According to Jim Jones, a former Napa attorney and member of co-organizer Kiwanis of Napa, said scheduled speakers will include Ukrainian Consul General Dmytro Kushneruk, the Ukrainian consul-general in San Francisco; state Senator Bill Dodd; Napa County Supervisor Ryan Gregory; Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley; and Yana Rothman, a member of Nova Ukraine.
The Expo will open at 2 p.m. at the Juarez Street gate, and the music program will begin at 2:30 with the local band High Noon. The main event and concerts will begin at 3 p.m., with closing remarks expected at 6 p.m. Food trucks will be present, and wine and beer will be available.
Slated to perform at Napa Valley to Ukraine are three acts appearing courtesy of the BottleRock festival producer Latitude 38 Entertainment, Jones said: Fantastic Negrito, Great Northern and the Stone Foxes.
Eventgoers are advised to arrive at the Expo, carpool or use public transportation due to limited parking in the Expo area, according to Jones.
For more information, visit napavalleytoukraine.org
Photos: Napan Thomas Ault lives part time in Ukraine. Here's a look at before and after the war began.
Ukrainian fighters
Kilometer Zero in Ukraine
Empty store shelves in Ukraine
Donations for elderly Ukrainians
Elderly Ukrainians receiving donations
Elderly Ukrainians receiving donations
Elderly Ukrainians receiving donations
Food donations for Ukraine
Thomas Ault and his Ukrainian friends
Ruslan Xoda, now Sgt. Xoda, in Ukraine
Ruslan Xoda Javelin anti-tank launcher....
Ostap Oryniansky, friend of Thomas Ault
Viktoriya Tikhonchik, a friend of Thomas Ault
T shirts to support Ukraine
Odessa City Gardens
Natalia Salamakha of Donetsk Oblast in Ukraine
Natalia
Thomas Ault in front of Zelensky's office
Stanislav Semenov, Thomas Ault's friend
Thomas Ault with Ukraine friends
Penthouse view
Penthouse view from Odesa
Thomas Ault in Odesa apartment
Thomas Ault's apartment in Odesa
Sgt. Ruslan Xoda in Ukraine
