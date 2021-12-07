 Skip to main content
EVENTS

Napa Valley Expo leaders talk possible upgrades as financial recovery continues

BottleRock 2021 at the Napa Valley Expo

The temporary Napa Valley Expo lawn facing the "LOVE" word sculpture was a popular rest and picnicking space for the tens of thousands of spectators attending the BottleRock music festival, which returned to the fairground in early September after an enforced hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

As the Napa Valley Expo continues to rebuild its coffers following the lengthy shutdown of public gatherings due to COVID-19, the state fairground’s director is proposing a variety of upgrades for the state-owned fairground in downtown Napa.

Expanded internet hardware, security cameras, and additional fencing are among the improvements the Expo’s chief executive Corey Oakley floated Tuesday morning during a meeting of the fair authority’s state-appointed board.

The discussion took place as the Expo released its October financial report, which showed the return of BottleRock and other events bolstering a budget stretched dangerously thin a year ago as event cancellations during the pandemic dried up the facility’s revenues. With revenues again flowing into the Expo, Tuesday’s discussion turned toward improving security and online access at the fairground as festivals, fairs and rentals gradually repopulate its event calendar.

One potential upgrade floated by Oakley was an extension of the Expo’s on-site internet hardware, which currently includes a fiber-optic line that runs as far as the ticket office but no deeper into the fairground. An expansion of service could take the form of wireless equipment rather than more fiber, he told trustees during their board meeting, held remotely via Zoom.

“We have fiber up to the ticket box that BottleRock paid for,” said Oakley. “My discussion with them was, what if we took that fiber from one end (of the Expo) to the other? There is a way to do it through the air which would save us a ton of money.”

Improving the fairground’s internet hardware would allow the Expo to offer service to RV owners and other visitors for a fee, according to Oakley. Additionally, the Expo could make such infrastructure available to event organizers like SF Combat, the mixed martial arts promotion that Oakley said spent about $1,800 for equipment to livestream the fight card it presented at the fairground’s Chardonnay Hall on Saturday.

Oakley, a former vice president of Helm & Sons Amusements who took over as Expo CEO in July, also recommended additional fencing and security cameras for the Third Street facility, particularly after the recent theft of an Expo-owned truck from the premises before its recovery 30 miles away in San Pablo. (The truck theft occurred on the night of Nov. 17, according to Lt. Chase Haag of Napa Police.)

One such option floated by the Expo’s board president Jeri Hansen is the use of fisheye lenses, which are designed to capture the widest possible angle and can keep all or most of a large space in view. When paired with special software, such cameras can allow a user to use a computer mouse, mark a specific area and view a high-quality image, she said.

Such suggestions may point toward future investment into a fairground where expenses were slashed to the bone after March 2020, when state and county stay-home orders at the start of the coronavirus pandemic halted virtually all ticketed events and abruptly shut off the Expo’s rental income.

The BottleRock music festival, Napa Town & Country Fair, and a host of smaller events were canceled into the middle of this year, with only the Junior Livestock Auction staying on the calendar — as an online auction with animals delivered to buyers a few days later in quick, socially distanced drive-through exchanges at the fairground.

Visitors began returning to the Expo after California reopened the state economy and lifted most crowd-size curbs in June, nearly six months into the U.S. rollout of vaccines protecting against COVID-19. With the revenue from BottleRock and other events, along with state funding that nearly tripled due to higher-than-expected tax revenue, the Expo’s net profit at the end of October reached $1.45 million, with the year’s revenue nearly $1.2 million higher than originally budgeted, according to a financial report released ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.

After the 2020 Junior Livestock Auction was forced online by COVID-19, bidders and youth agriculture groups returned to the Expo on Saturday to showcase pigs, goats, cows and sheep in person.

