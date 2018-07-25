Legal concerns have apparently snuffed out plans for a marijuana retailer on the Napa Valley Expo property.
California law likely prohibits full-time sales of cannabis products on the Expo’s downtown Napa site and at other state-owned fairgrounds, John Dunbar, president of the Napa fair’s board of directors, announced Tuesday.
That stance likely ends an effort by the startup Fumé Napa to open for business at the Third Street property, a step that would have bypassed city zoning rules that prevent such sales downtown and restrict dispensaries to office parks, industrial areas and medical office zones.
“The Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act only contemplates temporary events to occur on fairgrounds, and not other license types, including dispensaries,” wrote Christine Vana, legal counsel to the 25th District Agricultural Association, which oversees the Expo. The association, like other fairs’ governing bodies, is an arm of the state Department of Food and Agriculture.
Vana’s statement echoed an opinion shared last week by a spokesman for the state agriculture department, who said Senate Bill 94, which took effect in 2017 and opened up non-medicinal marijuana retailing, “contemplates” only temporary sales on state-supervised fairgrounds.
Fumé Napa’s chief executive Eric Sklar and chief operating officer Elissa Hambrecht had been scheduled to detail their dispensary plans at the Expo at the fair board’s meeting Tuesday morning, but did not attend. Expo staff informed the Fumé officers on Monday that marijuana sales were unlikely to be allowed, Dunbar said before the meeting.
Although state law appears to allow state fairgrounds like Napa’s to authorize marijuana sales at special events, other restrictions could close off pop-up retailing as well.
Temporary cannabis sales require a permit from the state Bureau of Cannabis Control and cannot take place at events where alcohol or tobacco is also offered, according to Vana.
In addition, it remains unclear whether even short-term sellers can do business at the Expo given its nearness to the Oxbow School, a private academy on the north side of Third Street opposite the fairground. Still unsettled is whether California’s requirement of at least a 600-foot buffer between cannabis outlets and youth-oriented sites – such as schools – is to be measured from the entrance of a dispensary, or from the nearest property line, Dunbar said.
When Sklar first floated the idea of Expo-based sales in brief comments to the fair board at its June 26 meeting, he suggested a dispensary could be set up near the south end of the fairground to keep it as distant from the Oxbow School as possible. The school, a private arts academy, educates high school juniors and seniors as well as gap-year students between high school and college in single-semester programs.
With Expo leaders being approached by others about the possibility of cannabis retailing, board member Don Huffman urged resolving the legal ambiguities – including consulting with the city government – as quickly as possible. “There has to be an open dialogue to learn what we can and can’t do as a facility,” he said.
The city of Napa has not reported receiving a dispensary application from Fumé Napa or Sklar.
So far, two applications to offer cannabis products have won city approval, and at least four more are expected to be reviewed later this year under the Napa ordinance that took effect in December 2017. None have opened.