Napa Valley Expo moves back 2022 Town & Country Fair to August; livestock auction may get earlier date

Napa's Junior Livestock Auction records third highest revenue ever in its in-person return The auction's return to the Napa Valley Expo after a pandemic-driven move online in 2020 totaled more than $1.4 million, behind only 2018 and 2019.

In place of its typical all-in-one summertime gathering, the Expo hosted a scaled-down carnival over five days in late June, followed by a standalone livestock auction July 10. Expo directors decided on a split partly to limit audience crowding at both events, for which planning started before the state loosened most crowd-size limitations June 15.

With a calendar date to itself, this year’s livestock auction — the first to be held in person in two years — saw 414 animals change hands and raised more than $1.44 million, the third-highest revenue total in the event’s history. Total bids nearly tripled the $536,606 at the 2020 Napa auction, where safety rules dictated online bidding followed by off-loading of livestock at a mostly empty fairground a few days later.

“There probably wouldn’t have been any other opportunity to have this empirical data set, and the feedback we got was really good,” board president Jeri Hansen said of the experiment.

Any auction that is spun off from the Town & Country Fair would be held earlier than the carnival to avoid conflicting with the start of the school year in mid-August, said Oakley, who took the helm at the fair authority in July.

