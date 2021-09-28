Napa Valley Expo moves back 2022 Town & Country Fair to August; livestock auction may get earlier date

The Napa Valley Expo’s Town & Country Fair will move back to its traditional August date next summer — and its showcase livestock auction may receive its own, earlier date a week or two before the midway rides and carnival games come to town.
Board members of the state-owned Expo on Tuesday morning approved scheduling the 2022 fair for Thursday to Sunday, Aug. 11-14. The event would be shortened from five days to four, with the traditional Wednesday opening eliminated due to slower ticket sales, and Expo officials could re-evaluate the fair’s schedule for future years, according to Expo chief executive Corey Oakley.
Furthermore, the Junior Livestock Auction that traditionally has been the fair’s main weekend attraction may get separate and earlier billing.
At the Expo board’s virtual meeting, Oakley floated plans to schedule the 2022 auction of farm animals a week or two before its companion fair, in late July or early August. Such a move would follow upcoming talks with the Junior Livestock Advisory Committee, according to Expo officials.
The possibility of splitting the animal auction from the Town & Country Fair follows the Expo’s creation of two separate events this summer as it coped with the aftermath of social distancing orders California imposed during the COVID-19 emergency, which halted virtually all events at the Third Street fairground for more than a year and drained its cash reserves.
The auction's return to the Napa Valley Expo after a pandemic-driven move online in 2020 totaled more than $1.4 million, behind only 2018 and 2019.
In place of its typical all-in-one summertime gathering, the Expo hosted a scaled-down carnival over five days in late June, followed by a standalone livestock auction July 10. Expo directors decided on a split partly to limit audience crowding at both events, for which planning started before the state loosened most crowd-size limitations June 15.
With a calendar date to itself, this year’s livestock auction — the first to be held in person in two years — saw 414 animals change hands and raised more than $1.44 million, the third-highest revenue total in the event’s history. Total bids nearly tripled the $536,606 at the 2020 Napa auction, where safety rules dictated online bidding followed by off-loading of livestock at a mostly empty fairground a few days later.
“There probably wouldn’t have been any other opportunity to have this empirical data set, and the feedback we got was really good,” board president Jeri Hansen said of the experiment.
Any auction that is spun off from the Town & Country Fair would be held earlier than the carnival to avoid conflicting with the start of the school year in mid-August, said Oakley, who took the helm at the fair authority in July.
Summertime fun returns to the Expo, in the form of of a fun and food fair that opened Wednesday and continues through Sunday.
To preserve an agricultural element in the Town & Country Fair, Oakley suggested the event could include recognition of the livestock auction’s prize-winners or an alternative animal show.
The Expo board’s decision reverses an earlier plan to move up the fair a month to July to insulate it from potential disruption by late-summer wildfires. Following the cancellation of the 2020 event by the coronavirus pandemic and the eruption of the Hennessey Fire that August, the Expo board last October approved a shift to earlier in summer, but continuing COVID-19 restrictions ultimately led the authority to forgo a full-scale fair this year.
After welcoming back the BottleRock music festival that drew tens of thousands of spectators to downtown Napa earlier this month, the Expo is seeing a slow return of smaller-scale annual gatherings to the fairground, Oakley announced Tuesday.
The Wine Country Kennel Club’s dog show is expected to take place in November, and Steve’s Trees also is scheduled to open its annual Christmas tree lot at the fairground, he said. However, disruptions and a lack of planning time caused by the pandemic have left other annual Expo events still on hold, including the Gifts ‘n Tyme Holiday Faire, which will not take place in November. (Gifts ‘n Tyme organizer Kim Patillo said Tuesday afternoon the event is slated to return to Napa in 2022.)
