Napa Valley Expo moves toward hosting drive-in movies at fairground this fall

Anderson announced the choice of the Drive-In Movie Night Series over competing plans that would have included sports and music broadcasts, as well live music concerts – an idea he said gave fair staff pause even with spectators to be isolated in their vehicles.

“We don't want take that risk that all of a sudden we're an epicenter (for an outbreak) and set Napa County back,” he said in explaining the decision to support a movie-only entertainment schedule.

Competing plans for car-based entertainment at the Expo included Napa Valley Drive-On, which would have blended movies with live events and sporting and music telecasts, and a slate of six to 10 live concerts offered by the Blue Note Napa music venue.

The chance to offer family-oriented entertainment and keep car-bound audiences at a manageable size also contributed to the decision to stick with films rather than live events, added Dunbar.

The Morales proposal calls for 200 to 250 vehicles per showing, a smaller audience size than envisioned by other applicants, he said. (By comparison, Drive-On organizers predicted as many as 460 carloads at a time for a four-day-a-week schedule.)