Napa Valley Expo plans fairground improvements this year

New signage and lighting, an upgraded reservation system for RV owners, and better internet access are among the items on the Napa Valley Expo’s to-do list this year.

A $376,500 capital improvement plan approved last week by the board of the state-owned Expo in downtown Napa is meant to modernize a host of services and fixtures, both at the Third Street fairground and in its offices.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The plan covers a host of upgrades and replacements sought by the Expo’s directors and customers, in some cases long before the fairground all but shut down with the pandemic’s arrival in early 2020. After being nearly denuded of revenue for more than a year, the Expo has rebuilt its budget with a combination of federal stimulus funds and the return last year of mass events like the BottleRock music festival.

The list of 15 projects includes a tractor and turf maintenance equipment, at $100,000 the most expensive item on the slate. Other items will include $30,000 to replace power tools stolen from the Expo last year, $20,000 for new asphalt, $12,500 for lighting, and $35,000 for directional signs to guide visitors around the fairground and RV park.

The facilities plan also includes a second list of longer-term fixes to buildings and electrical, water and climate-control systems totaling more than $3.1 million, which are not on the Expo’s priority list for 2022 but could be added if new needs arise.

“The plan now is that we’re addressing what we felt were the most immediate needs,” the Expo’s chief executive Corey Oakley said Tuesday. "Everything that’s left are definitely (more than) just wish list items; we will move them up based on the funds available or something becoming a more critical need.”

Napa Valley Expo director suggests future changes at Town & Country Fair The Expo's director looks ahead at the shape the fair may take as it emerges this summer from a pandemic-induced hiatus.

One of the first improvements the Expo will make is the switch to a new online reservation system for the RV park, which will let users make and cancel bookings on their own. The upgrade, expected to cost $5,500, would replace an existing system that allows for online reservations, but requires people to call to cancel during weekday business hours.

Another project would be an $85,000 upgrade to extend fiber-optic cable from the edge of the Expo onto the fairground, including Chardonnay Hall and the animal pavilion that hosts the Junior Livestock Auction at the annual Town & Country Fair. On-the-premises infrastructure, which Oakley said could be installed as early as this fall, would allow the Expo to charge event planners for ready-to-use internet access rather than requiring them to bring their own equipment on site — a necessity for visitors like SF Combat, which stages mixed martial arts events at the Expo and streams online video of bouts.

The budget includes $15,000 already spent this year for architectural study of Expo structures such as its public restrooms, which are not accessible to disabled people, according to Oakley.

Napa to host fundraiser rally and concert for Ukraine relief April 3 Music, food and fundraising will mesh at the Napa Valley to Ukraine benefit concert and rally, scheduled for April 3 at the Napa Valley Expo.

Improvements to the Expo grounds are especially important because the fairground’s aesthetics largely define its public image, board member John Dunbar said shortly before the board’s approval of the facility plan.

“I want us to get all the lawn areas up to a high level,” he said during the March 22 meeting. “We can really enhance look of the property – and we’re in middle of wine country.”

Dunbar also suggested planting grapevines at the Expo, as part of an educational display could include labeled varietals and a storyboard describing the grapegrowing process.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.