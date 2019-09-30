If the Napa Valley Expo’s leaders have their way, biodegradable food packaging will be the rule for all fairground events by the end of 2020 – and throwaway water bottles will be a thing of the past.
Members of the state-owned Expo’s board of directors last week announced a goal of switching vendors at all events to the use of compostable containers over the next year.
Under the plan, suppliers also would phase out the sale of single-use water bottles and instead provide water stations for visitors to refill their reusable canteens – and a company sponsorship could allow the Expo to give away or subsidize water containers to reduce waste further.
The initiative would echo measures taken by the Expo’s largest and highest-profile event – BottleRock, the music festival that has drawn tens of thousands of spectators to Napa every spring since 2013 – and apply them to other events like the Town & Country Fair and smaller gatherings.
“We want to set a baseline and have all our vendors at least achieve that, because we want to do all we can for sustainability,” the Expo’s board president John Dunbar said at a directors’ meeting Tuesday, adding that the organization’s goal should be “to get to low-trash or no-trash waste disposal” for public events throughout the year.
Expo events have raised their overall rate of diverting trash from landfills from 50 to 86 percent since 2007, according to CEO Joe Anderson.
Still to be determined is the exact timetable for reaching out to event suppliers and working out the new materials vendors would need to comply with a lower-waste policy, said board vice president Jeri Hansen.
Among other issues, a move to stop selling water in one-use plastic bottles would create far more demand than fairground water fountains or coolers could satisfy, requiring the setup of dedicated water stations, kiosks where large numbers of guests can fill up their bottles. Such stations already are used during BottleRock in late May but not during the Town & Country Fair in August, according to Anderson.
To speed the elimination of disposable water bottles, the Expo could consider a sponsorship deal that allows a company to place its name on reusable containers that are provided free or at low cost, Dunbar said.
At this year’s BottleRock, event producer Latitude 38 Entertainment sold stainless-steel drink containers at $10 each, and all water sales at the festival were in the form of easily recycled aluminum cans. Wine was sold in refillable GoVino cups spectators were encouraged to take home as souvenirs, food containers were made from compostable materials, and plastic straws were replaced by paper ones given out only on request.